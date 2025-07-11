You are here

Pakistan vows crushing response after gunmen kidnap, kill nine bus passengers in Balochistan

Pakistan vows crushing response after gunmen kidnap, kill nine bus passengers in Balochistan
Rescue workers carry the coffin of a victim killed in a militant attack in Dera Ghazi Khan on July 11, 2025. (Photo courtesy of Rescue 1122)
Updated 24 min 37 sec ago
Saadullah Akhtar

Pakistan vows crushing response after gunmen kidnap, kill nine bus passengers in Balochistan
  • Armed men offboarded passengers, who hailed from the Punjab province, from two buses in the Zhob district
  • No group has claimed responsibility, but Baloch separatist militants have carried out similar assaults in the past
Updated 24 min 37 sec ago
Saadullah Akhtar
QUETTA: Armed men killed nine bus passengers after kidnapping them in Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province, officials said on Friday, with Pakistani leaders promising a crushing response to militants.

The attackers took the passengers with them after intercepting two buses on the N-70 highway in Balochistan’s Zhob district, according to Yasin Mandokhail, in-charge of a local Levies paramilitary force station.

Their bodies were found in the nearby mountains in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. No group has claimed responsibility for the killings — the latest involving commuters hailing from the eastern Punjab province.

Shahid Rind, a spokesman for the Balochistan government, said security forces immediately responded to the attack but the attackers fled under the cover of darkness and that a thorough search operation was being conducted to hunt down the perpetrators.

“The state will not let these murderers hide even under the ground,” Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti said in a statement.

“Every terrorist plan will be crushed with strength, determination and unity.”

Balochistan, Pakistan’s largest but most impoverished province, has been the site of a long-running insurgency that has intensified in recent months, with separatist militants attacking security forces, government officials and installations and people from other provinces, particularly Punjab, the country’s most populous and prosperous province and a major recruitment base for the military.

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) is the strongest of a number of insurgent groups operating in the mineral-rich region bordering Afghanistan and Iran who accuse the central government of stealing their resources to fund development in Punjab. The federal government denies the allegations and says it is working for the uplift of local communities in Balochistan, where China has been building a deep-sea port as part of its Belt and Road Initiative.

The bodies of the victims were sent to their hometowns in Punjab on Friday noon, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif blaming the assault on “Fitna Al-Hindustan,” a reference to alleged Indian-sponsored separatist groups.

“We will deal with terrorists with full force,” he said, denouncing the assault. “The blood of innocent people will be avenged.”

Islamabad accuses India of backing the separatists in Balochistan as well as religiously motivated militant groups, like the Pakistani Taliban, in its northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province. New Delhi denies the allegations.

Last August, nearly two dozen passengers were killed after BLA militants forcibly removed them from Punjab-bound buses in a string of coordinated attacks in Balochistan. Another seven Punjabi commuters were offboarded from buses and killed in Balochistan’s Barkhan district in February this year.

In March, BLA separatists hijacked a train that carried hundreds of passengers near Balochistan’s Bolan Pass, which resulted in the deaths of 23 soldiers, three railway employees and five passengers. At least 33 insurgents were also killed.

On Thursday, Pakistan Railways also suspended the train service from Balochistan’s provincial capital of Quetta to the rest of the country for a day after law enforcement agencies shared security concerns.

US to destroy Pakistan and Afghanistan bound food aid in UAE after Trump-era freeze

US to destroy Pakistan and Afghanistan bound food aid in UAE after Trump-era freeze
Updated 17 July 2025
Reuters
US to destroy Pakistan and Afghanistan bound food aid in UAE after Trump-era freeze

US to destroy Pakistan and Afghanistan bound food aid in UAE after Trump-era freeze
  • Nearly 500 metric tons of fortified biscuits to be incinerated or landfilled in UAE
  • Supplies intended for Pakistan, Afghanistan could have fed 27,000 people for a month
Updated 17 July 2025
Reuters

With 1,100 metric tons of emergency food rations nearing expiry in a US government warehouse in Dubai after President Donald Trump’s aid freeze, it took a warning of “wasted tax dollars” for a top US official to eventually agree to a deal for the supplies to be used, sources told Reuters.

The deal saved 622 metric tons of the energy-dense biscuits in June, but 496 metric tons, worth $793,000 before they expired this month, will be destroyed, according to two internal US Agency for International Development memos reviewed by Reuters, dated May 5 and May 19, and four sources familiar with the matter.

The wasted biscuits will be turned into landfill or incinerated in the United Arab Emirates, two sources said. That will cost the US government an additional $100,000, according to the May 5 memo verified by three sources familiar with the matter.

The delays and waste are further examples of how the freeze and then cutbacks, which led to the firing of thousands of USAID employees and contractors, have thrown global humanitarian operations into chaos.

A spokesperson for the State Department, which is now responsible for US foreign aid, confirmed in an email to Reuters that the biscuits would have to be destroyed. But they said the stocks were “purchased as a contingency beyond projections” under the administration of former President Joe Biden, resulting in their expiration.

Trump has said the US pays disproportionately for foreign aid, and he wants other countries to shoulder more of the burden.

His administration announced plans to shut down USAID in January, leaving more than 60,000 metric tons of food aid stuck in stores around the world, Reuters reported in May.

The food aid stuck in Dubai was fortified wheat biscuits, which are calorie-rich and typically deployed in crisis conditions where people lack cooking facilities, “providing immediate nutrition for a child or adult,” according to the UN World Food Programme.

The WFP says 319 million people are facing acute levels of food insecurity worldwide. Of those, 1.9 million people are gripped by catastrophic hunger and on the brink of famine, primarily in Gaza and Sudan.

FOOD SECURITY

After Jeremy Lewin and Kenneth Jackson, operatives of the budget-slashing Department of Government Efficiency, were appointed acting deputy USAID administrators and began terminating food security programs, USAID staff were barred from communicating with aid organizations that were asking to take the biscuits, two sources said.

A State Department official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said it was “entirely false” that USAID staff were barred from communicating with aid groups, and that “there was no direction given ... not to engage.”

Reuters, however, reported that a January 25 email sent by Jackson emphasizing a “complete halt” to all foreign assistance banned USAID staff from any communications outside of the agency unless approved by their front office.

“Failure to abide by this directive...will result in disciplinary action,” said the memo reviewed by Reuters.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told lawmakers on May 21 that no food aid would be wasted, as USAID staff were waiting for Lewin to sign off on a deal to transfer the 622 metric tons of biscuits to the WFP for distribution before they began expiring in September.

That agreement was approved in June after weeks of waiting, according to five sources familiar with the matter, and the May 19 memo verified by two of the sources.

Both sources told Reuters that Lewin, who now runs the State Department’s Office of Foreign Assistance, did not respond to the request for weeks.

The State Department official said the memo had to go through revisions and edits before Lewin could sign it on June 2.

Eventually, USAID staff sent a memo to Lewin warning him that the biscuits had a limited shelf-life and that the agency would have to pay an estimated $125,000 to have them destroyed, resulting in “wasted tax dollars,” unless an agreement was struck with WFP to take them, both sources said.

Lewin finally signed it, clearing the way for USAID staff to save the 622 metric tons of biscuits, valued at just under $1 million, now destined for Syria, Bangladesh, and Myanmar, according to the memo.

Lewin did not respond to requests for comment.

The State Department official said Lewin cleared the transfer in a “timely manner,” and that consideration had to be given to finding shipping options that were not several times more expensive than the value of the biscuits.

Both sources said it took until early July to begin sending the stocks because generally it requires weeks of work to rearrange shipments after supply chains are disrupted.

A WFP official said it had signed an agreement to receive the biscuits.

The supplies slated for destruction could have fed around 27,000 people for a month, according to a Reuters analysis using figures from WFP. Those stocks were originally intended for USAID partners in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Alexandra Rutishauser-Perera, the director of nutrition at Action Against Hunger UK, said: “We knew the suspension of USAID funding would have immediate consequences, and the destruction of emergency food, at a time when acute hunger is at its highest on record, underscores the unintended consequences of such funding cuts.”

The United States is the world’s largest humanitarian aid donor, amounting to at least 38 percent of all contributions recorded by the United Nations. It disbursed $61 billion in foreign assistance last year, just over half of it via USAID, according to government data.

The Trump administration notified Congress in March that USAID would fire almost all of its staff in two rounds on July 1 and September 2, as it prepared to shut down.

In a statement on July 1 marking the transfer of USAID to the State Department, Rubio said the US was abandoning what he called a charity-based model and would focus on empowering countries to grow sustainably.

“We will favor those nations that have demonstrated both the ability and willingness to help themselves and will target our resources to areas where they can have a multiplier effect and catalyze durable private sector, including American companies, and global investment,” he wrote. 

Pakistan's Punjab reports 63 deaths in 24 hours as monsoon toll rises to 103

Pakistan’s Punjab reports 63 deaths in 24 hours as monsoon toll rises to 103
Updated 28 min 31 sec ago
Pakistan’s Punjab reports 63 deaths in 24 hours as monsoon toll rises to 103

Pakistan’s Punjab reports 63 deaths in 24 hours as monsoon toll rises to 103
  • Heavy rains continue to lash the most populous province, injuring nearly 400 and damaging homes
  • Authorities have declared a rain emergency in Rawalpindi after 230 millimeters of rain in 15 hours
Updated 28 min 31 sec ago
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s most populous province of Punjab said on Thursday 63 people were killed and 290 injured in the last 24 hours due to heavy monsoon rains, as downpours continued across parts of the country including the federal capital Islamabad and neighboring Rawalpindi, which has declared a rain emergency.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) of Punjab said in a statement the deaths were reported from multiple districts, including 15 in Lahore, nine in Faisalabad, nine in Okara, five in Sahiwal and three in Pakpattan.

Many of the casualties occurred in roof and building collapses, particularly in older or poorly constructed homes.

“So far, 103 people have died and 393 have been injured due to monsoon rains this year,” the PDMA said. “In the last 24 hours alone, 63 people have died and 290 have been injured due to monsoon-related incidents.”

A man carrying belongings wades through a flooded village following heavy rains in the Taunsa district of Punjab province on July 16, 2025. (AFP)

The statement added that 128 homes had been damaged and six livestock animals killed.

Authorities have urged residents to vacate unsafe structures, avoid flood-prone areas and keep children away from exposed electric infrastructure.

Medical care is being provided to the injured, with the provincial administration of Punjab saying families of those killed would receive financial compensation under its relief policy.

In Rawalpindi, city authorities declared a rain emergency after more than 230 millimeters of rain fell over the past 15 hours, according to Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) officials.

“The water level in Nullah Leh is rising rapidly,” the managing director of the agency, Muhammad Saleem Ashraf, said in a statement, noting water flows of 20 feet at Katarian and 19 feet at Gawalmandi.

Heavy machinery and emergency teams have been deployed in low-lying areas, and residents have been advised to avoid unnecessary movement.

In Islamabad, intermittent rainfall has continued for several hours.

Sanitation teams have been carrying out drainage operations in waterlogged areas.

Pakistan, which contributes less than one percent to global greenhouse gas emissions, is among the countries most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change. Rising temperatures, erratic weather patterns and shifting monsoon cycles have made extreme weather events more frequent and severe.

In 2022, record-breaking monsoon rains and glacial melt triggered catastrophic floods that killed more than 1,700 people, displaced millions, and submerged large parts of the country.

Recovery efforts are still ongoing, as climate-linked disasters continue to strain Pakistan’s infrastructure and economy.

Pakistan flexes aerial reach with JF-17 jets deployment to UK air show after India clash

Pakistan flexes aerial reach with JF-17 jets deployment to UK air show after India clash
Updated 19 min 25 sec ago
Pakistan flexes aerial reach with JF-17 jets deployment to UK air show after India clash

Pakistan flexes aerial reach with JF-17 jets deployment to UK air show after India clash
  • Military says the deployment and midair refueling demonstrate operational capability beyond borders
  • UK’s Royal International Air Tattoo is one of the world’s most prestigious military aviation exhibitions
Updated 19 min 25 sec ago
Muhammad Ibrahim

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has deployed its latest JF-17 Thunder Block-III fighter jets to the United Kingdom for the Royal International Air Tattoo (RIAT), said an official statement on Thursday, marking a high-profile demonstration of airpower weeks after a brief but tense military standoff with neighboring India.

The aircraft landed at Royal Air Force Base Fairford in southern England ahead of RIAT 2025, one of the world’s largest and most prestigious military aviation exhibitions. Held annually, the three-day event attracts air forces from around the world, offering a platform for aerial demonstrations, aircraft displays and military diplomacy.

This year’s show includes participation from over 60 nations and is themed “Eyes in the Skies,” highlighting advances in airborne surveillance and global security.

“Contingent of the Pakistan Air Force comprising state-of-the-art JF-17 Thunder Block-III fighter aircraft and the C-130 Hercules transport aircraft, has landed at the Royal Air Force Base Fairford, United Kingdom, to participate in the prestigious Royal International Air Tattoo – 2025,” the military’s media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said in a statement.

“Pakistan Air Force’s JF-17 Thunder Block-III fighters executed successful Air-to-Air Refueling operations en route to United Kingdom with the support of a PAF IL-78 aerial refueling tanker,” it continued. “The intricate refueling operation demonstrated PAF’s long-range operational capabilities and the proficiency of its air and ground crew in conducting extended operations beyond national borders.”

The JF-17 Block-III is a 4.5-generation, multi-role fighter equipped with an AESA radar and long-range beyond-visual-range (BVR) missile capability. Co-developed by Pakistan and China, the aircraft has become the centerpiece of Pakistan’s indigenous airpower strategy.

The deployment is part of PAF’s broader effort to highlight its modernization and operational readiness.

The statement also noted heightened interest in the JF-17’s arrival, particularly among defense observers and aviation enthusiasts following the recent India-Pakistan conflict, during which the PAF downed several Indian fighter jets.
 

El Salvador, Pakistan sign Bitcoin knowledge-sharing pact in crypto diplomacy push

El Salvador, Pakistan sign Bitcoin knowledge-sharing pact in crypto diplomacy push
Updated 17 July 2025
El Salvador, Pakistan sign Bitcoin knowledge-sharing pact in crypto diplomacy push

El Salvador, Pakistan sign Bitcoin knowledge-sharing pact in crypto diplomacy push
  • Both countries sign a Letter of Intent during Pakistan’s Minister of State for Crypto Bilal Bin Saqib’s visit
  • El Salvador, a Central American country, became the first nation to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender in 2021
Updated 17 July 2025
Ismail Dilawar

KARACHI: Pakistan and El Salvador have agreed to establish a formal channel for knowledge exchange and cooperation on Bitcoin-focused initiatives, following a meeting between Bilal Bin Saqib, Minister of State for Crypto and Blockchain and CEO of the Pakistan Crypto Council, and Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele in San Salvador.

The agreement, formalized through a Letter of Intent signed between the Bitcoin Office of El Salvador and the Pakistan Crypto Council, will lead to technical cooperation and knowledge-sharing between the two countries.

The focus includes exploring public sector applications of Bitcoin, promoting blockchain-based financial inclusion and supporting policy innovation in emerging economies.

El Salvador, a Central American country, became the first nation to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender in 2021. Its experience is being closely watched by governments exploring the use of digital assets to expand financial access and reduce reliance on traditional monetary systems. Pakistan, for its part, is working to develop its own virtual asset economy through a structured regulatory approach.

“El Salvador’s bold Bitcoin experiment has inspired governments around the world,” Saqib said after the meeting, according to an official statement. “This visit marks the beginning of a strategic relationship rooted in innovation, inclusion and shared learning.”

The statement added the meeting was the first official engagement between a Pakistani government representative and the Salvadoran head of state.

It focused exclusively on digital asset collaboration, a move described as an example of “Biplomacy,” a term combining Bitcoin and diplomacy.

Pakistan expects the agreement to help both countries explore avenues for sovereign digital asset management and foster public-private dialogue on regulatory frameworks.

The State Bank of Pakistan said earlier this month it plans to complete a pilot project for a digital currency within the current fiscal year.

The announcement followed the establishment of the Pakistan Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (PVARA) through a presidential ordinance to regulate the country’s crypto market, curb illicit finance and promote responsible innovation.

According to financial analysts, the initiative is also expected to bring an estimated $25 billion in virtual assets into the formal tax net.

Pakistan sees $16 million in online animal sales during Eid — central bank 

Pakistan sees $16 million in online animal sales during Eid — central bank 
Updated 8 min 51 sec ago
Pakistan sees $16 million in online animal sales during Eid — central bank 

Pakistan sees $16 million in online animal sales during Eid — central bank 
  • Over 64,000 cashless transactions recorded in major cattle markets as part of drive to formalize economy
  • State Bank hails campaign to promote digital payments during Eid-ul-Azha, backed by 24 commercial banks
Updated 8 min 51 sec ago
Ismail Dilawar

KARACHI: Pakistanis spent more than 4.7 billion rupees (approximately $16.3 million) on sacrificial animals through digital transactions during Eid-ul-Azha this year, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said on Tuesday, highlighting a growing shift toward cashless commerce in one of the country’s most traditional and informal markets.

The digital sales were part of the central bank’s “Go Cashless in Cattle Markets Campaign 2025,” launched to promote financial inclusion and reduce cash handling during the three-day religious festival that began on June 7. The annual holiday, also known as Eid Al-Adha, marks the Islamic ritual of animal sacrifice, during which millions of Pakistanis buy goats, cows, and camels, often in large, informal marketplaces.

The SBP said the campaign was implemented in collaboration with 24 commercial banks and covered 54 major cattle markets across the country.

“The campaign was successfully implemented in 54 major cattle markets across Pakistan, resulting in 64,553 transactions valued at Rs 4.656 billion,” the central bank said in a statement.

Eid-related animal trade represents a significant part of Pakistan’s informal economy. By introducing digital payment options in livestock markets, the central bank aims to improve financial transparency and support the government’s broader goal of documenting the cash-based economy.

Pakistan is currently under a $7 billion loan program with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which encourages reforms including digitization of financial services to boost tax collection and economic stability.

“Digital payment systems play a vital role in modern economies by offering transparency, reducing fraud risks, and providing secure, convenient, and inclusive access to financial services,” the SBP said.

It added that such initiatives were crucial for building trust and driving adoption of digital platforms, especially among underserved groups like livestock traders.

The central bank said feedback from buyers and sellers in the cattle markets was positive, with participants appreciating the reduced reliance on physical cash.

“This campaign was highly appreciated by the buyers and sellers in the cattle markets, as it reduced their reliance on cash,” the bank noted.

Najeeb Ahmed Warsi, head of online trading at Foundation Securities Ltd, called the initiative a meaningful step toward modernizing Pakistan’s financial landscape.

“This campaign is more than just numbers, it’s a clear step forward in Pakistan’s journey toward a digitally-driven, cashless economy,” he said. “By digitizing traditional markets, we’re building trust, increasing financial inclusion, and setting the stage for a safer, smarter financial ecosystem.”

Warsi noted that the partnership between 24 commercial banks and the central bank allowed the initiative to scale effectively across the country.

“This groundbreaking initiative earned widespread praise from both buyers and sellers, who welcomed the shift from cash to digital payments, and transparency during one of the busiest market seasons,” he added.

The SBP said it would continue fostering collaborations across the financial sector to further Pakistan’s transition to a digitally inclusive economy.

Topics: State Bank of Pakistan

