UN reports nearly 800 deaths near Gaza aid hubs in six weeks

Sara Al-Nouri mourns over the body of her 13-year-old sister, Sama, who was among 10 people killed in an Israeli strike while they were waiting to receive nutritional supplements at a Project Hope-run medical clinic in Deir Al-Balah, Gaza Strip on July 10, 2025. (AP)
Updated 11 July 2025
Reuters
  • Killings took place both at aid points run by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation and near humanitarian convoys run by other relief bodies
  • GHF says UN figures are 'false and misleading' and denies killings took place at its sites
GENEVA: The UN rights office said on Friday it had recorded at least 798 killings within the past six weeks at aid points in Gaza run by the US- and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation and near convoys run by other relief groups.

The GHF uses private US security and logistics companies to get supplies into Gaza, largely bypassing a UN-led system that Israel alleges has let Hamas-led militants loot aid shipments intended for civilians. Hamas denies the allegation.

After the deaths of hundreds of Palestinian civilians trying to reach the GHF’s aid hubs in zones where Israeli forces operate, the United Nations has called its aid model “inherently unsafe” and a violation of humanitarian impartiality standards.

“(From May 27) up until the seventh of July, we’ve recorded 798 killings, including 615 in the vicinity of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation sites, and 183 presumably on the route of aid convoys,” UN rights office (OHCHR) spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani told a regular media briefing in Geneva.

The GHF, which began distributing food packages in Gaza at the end of May after Israel lifted an 11-week-old aid blockade, told Reuters on Friday the UN figures were “false and misleading.” It has repeatedly denied that deadly incidents have occurred at its sites.

“The fact is the most deadly attacks on aid sites have been linked to UN convoys,” a GHF spokesperson said.

The OHCHR said it bases its figures on a range of sources such as information from hospitals in the Gaza Strip, cemeteries, families, Palestinian health authorities, NGOs and its partners on the ground.

Most of the injuries to Palestinians in the vicinity of aid distribution hubs recorded by OHCHR since May 27 were gunshot wounds, Shamdasani said.

“We’ve raised concerns about atrocity crimes having been committed and the risk of further atrocity crimes being committed where people are lining up for essential supplies such as food,” she said.

Israel has repeatedly said its forces operate near the relief aid sites to prevent supplies falling into the hands of militants it has been fighting in the Gaza war triggered by the Hamas-led cross-border attack on October 7, 2023.

The GHF said on Friday it had delivered more than 70 million meals to hungry Gaza Palestinians in five weeks, and that other humanitarian groups had “nearly all of their aid looted” by Hamas or criminal gangs.The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has previously cited instances of violent pillaging of aid, while the UN World Food Programme said last week that most trucks carrying food assistance into Gaza had been intercepted by “hungry civilian communities.”

There is an acute shortage of food and other basic supplies 21 months into Israel’s military campaign in during which much of the enclave has been reduced to rubble and most of its 2.3 million inhabitants displaced.

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip: Three brothers in the Gaza Strip woke up early to run to a local clinic to get “sweets,” their word for the emergency food supplements distributed by aid groups. By the time their father woke up, two of the brothers had been fatally wounded by an Israeli strike and the third had lost an eye.
The strike outside the clinic on Thursday in the central city of Deir Al-Balah killed 14 people, including 9 children, according to a local hospital, which had initially reported 10 children killed but later said one had died in a separate incident.
The Israeli military said it targeted a militant it said had taken part in the Hamas attack that ignited the 21-month war. Security camera footage appeared to show two young men targeted as they walked past the clinic where several people were squatting outside.
Hatem Al-Nouri’s four-year-old son, Amir, was killed immediately. His eight-year-old son, Omar, was still breathing when he reached the hospital but died shortly thereafter. He said that at first he didn’t recognize his third son, two-year-old Siraj, because his eye had been torn out.
“What did these children do to deserve this?” the father said as he broke into tears. “They were dreaming of having a loaf of bread.”
Violence in the West Bank
In a separate development, Israeli settlers killed two Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. It said Seifeddin Musalat, 23, was beaten to death and Mohammed Al-Shalabi, 23, was shot in the chest in the village of Sinjil near the city of Ramallah. Both were 23.
The military said Palestinians had hurled rocks at Israelis in the area earlier on Friday, lightly wounding two people. That set off a larger confrontation that included “vandalism of Palestinian property, arson, physical clashes, and rock hurling,” the army said. It said troops had dispersed the crowds, without saying if anyone was arrested.
Palestinians and rights groups have long accused the military of ignoring settler violence, which has spiked — along with Palestinian attacks and Israeli military raids — since the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel.
A ‘sharp and unprecedented’ rise in malnutrition
Hundreds of Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in recent weeks while trying to get food, according to local health officials. Experts say hunger is widespread among the territory’s 2 million Palestinians and that Israel’s blockade and military offensive have put them at risk of famine.
The deputy director of the World Food Program said Friday that humanitarian needs and constraints on the UN’s ability to provide aid are worse than he’s ever seen, saying “starvation is spreading” and one in three people are going for days without eating.
Carl Skau told UN reporters in New York that on a visit to Gaza last week he didn’t see any markets, only small amounts of potatoes being sold on a few street corners in Gaza City. He was told that a kilogram (2.2 pounds) of flour now costs over $25.
The international aid group Doctors Without Borders said it has recorded a “sharp and unprecedented rise” in acute malnutrition at two clinics it operates in Gaza, with more than 700 pregnant and breastfeeding women, and nearly 500 children, receiving outpatient therapeutic food.
“Our neonatal intensive care unit is severely overcrowded, with four to five babies sharing a single incubator,” Dr. Joanne Perry, a physician with the group, said in a statement. “This is my third time in Gaza, and I’ve never seen anything like this. Mothers are asking me for food for their children, pregnant women who are six months along often weigh no more than 40 kilograms (88 pounds).”
The Israeli military body in charge of civilian affairs in Gaza says it is allowing enough food to enter and blames the UN and other aid groups for not promptly distributing it.
Risking their lives for food
Israel ended a ceasefire and renewed its offensive in March. It eased a 2 1/2 month blockade in May, but the UN and aid groups say they are struggling to distribute humanitarian aid because of Israeli military restrictions and a breakdown of law and order that has led to widespread looting.
A separate aid mechanism built around an American group backed by Israel has Palestinians running a deadly gantlet to reach its sites. Witnesses and health officials say hundreds have been killed by Israeli fire while heading toward the distribution points through military zones off limits to independent media.
The military has acknowledged firing warning shots at Palestinians who it says approached its forces in a suspicious manner.
The Israeli- and US-supported Gaza Humanitarian Foundation denies there has been any violence in or around its sites. But two of its contractors told The Associated Press that their colleagues have fired live ammunition and stun grenades as Palestinians scramble for food, allegations denied by the foundation.
The UN Human Rights Office said Thursday that it has recorded 798 killings near Gaza aid sites in a little over a month leading up to July 7. Ravina Shamdasani, a spokesperson for the office, said 615 were killed “in the vicinity of the GHF sites” and the remainder on convoy routes used by other aid groups.
A GHF spokesperson, speaking on condition of anonymity in line with the group’s policies, rejected the “false and misleading stats,” saying most of the deaths were linked to shootings near UN convoys, which pass by Israeli army positions and have been attacked by armed gangs and unloaded by crowds.
Israel has long accused UN bodies of being biased against it.
No ceasefire after two days of Trump-Netanyahu talks
Hamas-led militants killed some 1,200 people in their Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel and abducted 251. They still hold 50 hostages, less than half of them believed to be alive, after most of the rest were released in ceasefire agreements or other deals.
Israel’s offensive has killed over 57,000 Palestinians, more than half of them women and children, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. The ministry, which is under Gaza’s Hamas-run government, doesn’t differentiate between civilians and combatants in its count. The UN and other international organizations see its figures as the most reliable statistics on war casualties.
US President Donald Trump has said he is closing in on another ceasefire agreement that would see more hostages released and potentially wind down the war. But there were no signs of a breakthrough this week after two days of talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House.

 

NEW YORK CITY: “If Lebanon doesn’t hurry up and get in line, everyone around them will,” US Special Envoy Tom Barrack warned on Friday as he discussed the potential transformation of Hezbollah from an Iran-backed militant group into a fully political entity within Lebanon.

His message underscored the growing American impatience with political inertia in the country, and the mounting pressure for a comprehensive realignment in the region.

Answering questions from Arab News about Hezbollah’s future, sectarian dynamics and Lebanon’s economic collapse, Barrack described a delicate path forward for a country long paralyzed by factional politics.

Central to the conversation is the disarmament of Hezbollah’s military wing, which is classified by Washington as a foreign terrorist organization, and the potential for its reintegration into the country as a purely political party.

“It’s a great question,” Barrack said when asked by Arab News whether the US administration would consider delisting Hezbollah if it gave up its weapons. “And I’m not running from the answer but I can’t answer it.”

He acknowledged the complexity of the issue and pointed out that while Washington unequivocally labels Hezbollah as a terrorist group, its political wing has won parliamentary seats and represents a significant portion of Lebanon’s Shiite population, alongside the Amal Movement.

Barrack framed Hezbollah as having “two parts” — a militant faction, supported by Iran and designated as a terrorist entity, and a political wing that operates within Lebanon’s parliamentary system. He stressed that any process for the disarmament of Hezbollah must be led by the Lebanese government, with the full agreement of Hezbollah itself.

“That process has to start with the Council of Ministers,” he said. “They have to authorize the mandate. And Hezbollah, the political party, has to agree to that.

“But what Hezbollah is saying is, ‘Okay, we understand one Lebanon has to happen.’ Why? Because one Syria is starting to happen.”

This push for unity, Barrack added, comes amid shifting regional dynamics, especially in the wake of what he described as US President Donald Trump’s “bold” policies on Iran.

“Everyone’s future is being recycled,” he said, suggesting a broader recalibration was underway in the Middle East, from the reconstruction of Syria to potential new dialogues involving Israel.

“So Hezbollah, in my belief, Hezbollah, the political party, is looking and saying logically, for our people, the success of Lebanon has to collate the Sunnis, the Shias, the Druze Christians all together. Now is the time. How do we get there? Israel has to be a component part of that.”

Barrack indicated that the US had facilitated behind-the-scenes talks between Lebanon and Israel, despite the former’s legal prohibition against direct contact.

“We put together a negotiating team and started to be an intermediary,” he said. “My belief is that’s happening in spades.”

At the heart of any deal will be the question of arms; not small sidearms, which Barrack dismissed as commonplace in Lebanon, but heavy weaponry capable of threatening Israel. Such weapons, he said, are “stored in garages and subterranean areas under houses.”

A disarmament process, he suggested, would require the Lebanese Armed Forces, an institution he described as widely respected, to step in, with US and other international backing.

“You need to empower LAF,” he said. “Then, softly, with Hezbollah, they can say, ‘Here’s the process of how you’re going to return arms.’ We’re not going to do it in a civil war.”

But the capacity of Lebanese authorities to execute such a plan remains in question. Barrack lamented the country’s failing institutions, its defunct central bank, a stalled banking resolution law, and systemic gridlock in parliament.

On Monday, the envoy said he was satisfied with the Lebanese government’s response to a proposal to disarm Hezbollah, adding that Washington was ready to help the small nation emerge from its long-running political and economic crisis.

“What the government gave us was something spectacular in a very short period of time and a very complicated manner,” Barrack said during a news conference at the presidential palace in Beirut.

Later, however, during an interview with Lebanese news channel LBCI, when asked whether the Lebanese politicians he had been dealing with were actually engaging with him or simply buying time, Barrack said: “The Lebanese political culture is deny, detour and deflect.

“This is the way that it’s been for 60 years, and this is the task we have in front of us. It has to change.”

Asked whether the US was truly satisfied with the Lebanese government’s plan of action, he said: “Both (statements) are true,” referencing his comments in praise of Beirut’s leadership, while simultaneously criticizing this legacy of “delay, detour and deflect.”

He added: “They’re satisfied with the status quo — until they’re not. What changes? What changes is they’re going to become extinct.”

Still, Barrack expressed a note of cautious optimism.

“I think this government is ready,” he said. “They’re standing up to the issues. We’re not being soft with them. We’re saying, you want our help? Here it is. We’re not going to dictate to you. If you don’t want it, no problem — we’ll go home.”

Barrack made it clear that the time for delaying tactics might be running out.

“It’s a tiny little country with a confessional system that maybe makes sense, maybe doesn’t,” he said. “Now is the time.”

Turning to Syria, Barrack said that the lifting of US sanctions on the country marked a strategic “fresh start” for the war-torn nation, but emphasized that the United States is not pursuing nation-building or federalism in the region.

He described the Middle East as a “difficult zip code at an amazingly historic time,” and said the Trump administration’s removal of sanctions on May 13 was aimed at offering the Syrian people “a new slice of hope” following over a decade of civil war.

“President (Trump)’s message is peace and prosperity,” Barrack said, adding that the policy shift is intended to give the emerging Syrian regime a chance to rebuild. “Sanctions gave the people hope. That’s really all that happened at that moment.”

Barrack clarified that the original US involvement in Syria was driven by counter-ISIS operations, and not aimed at regime change or humanitarian intervention.

However, he acknowledged that the region is entering a new phase. “We’re not there to build a nation. We’re there to provide an opportunity, and it’s up to them to take it,” he said.

He reaffirmed Washington’s position against a federal model for Syria, saying the country must remain unified with a single army and government.

“There’s not going to be six countries. There’s going to be one Syria,” he said, ruling out the possibility of separate Kurdish, Alawite, or Druze autonomous regions.

The statement comes amid renewed tensions between Kurdish groups and the central Syrian government, particularly over the future of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

The Pentagon has requested $130 million in its 2026 budget to continue supporting the SDF.

“SDF is YPG, and YPG is a derivative of PKK,” Barrack noted, referring to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, which is considered a terrorist organization by both Turkey and the US. “We owe them [the SDF] to be reasonable… but not their own government.”

He emphasized that the US is not dictating terms but would not support a separatist outcome: “We’re not going to be there forever as the babysitter.”

Barrack confirmed that the US is closely monitoring the announcement that the first group of PKK fighters had destroyed their weapons in northern Iraq — a move he described as “generous” and potentially significant.

“This could be the first step towards long-term resolution of the Kurdish issue in Turkiye,” he said, but cautioned that questions remain about the SDF’s ongoing ties to PKK leadership. “They (the SDF) have to decide: Are they Syrians? Are they Kurds first? That’s their issue.”

The ambassador said the ultimate vision includes gradual normalization between Syria and Israel, potentially aligning with the spirit of the Abraham Accords. “Al-Shara has been vocal in saying Israel is not an enemy,” Barrack said. “There are discussions beginning — baby steps.”

He added that regional actors including Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, and Turkey would also need to take part in a broader normalization process.

Barrack stressed that the current US strategy offers a narrow but real chance at stability. “There is no Plan B,” he said. “We’re saying: here’s a path. If you don’t like it, show us another one.”

The ambassador said the US is ready to assist but is no longer willing to serve as the “security guarantor for the world.”

“We’ll help, we’ll usher. But it’s your opportunity to create a new story,” he said.

DJANET, Algeria: In one hand, the dancers hold swords symbolizing battle. In the other, a piece of cloth symbolizing peace. They dance a shuffling “step-step” to the beat of drums and chanting from the women encircling them, all adorned in their finest traditional garments and jewelry.

They’re performing the rituals of the 3,000-year-old annual Sebeiba festival of Djanet, a southeastern Algerian oasis town deep in the Sahara, just over 200 km from the Libyan border.
Sebeiba is a core tradition of the Tuareg people, native to the Sahara and parts of West Africa. The Tuareg are Muslim, and their native language is Tamasheq, though many speak some combination of French, Modern Standard Arabic, Algerian Arabic (Darija) and English.
The festival lasts 10 days, and ends with a daylong dance competition between two neighborhoods in Djanet — Zelouaz, or Tsagit, and El Mihan, or Taghorfit. The winner is decided by judges from a third neighborhood, Adjahil, by selecting the group with the most beautiful costumes, dances, jewelry, poetry and songs.
The Tuaregs in Djanet say there are two legends explaining the significance of Sebeiba, though oral traditions vary. The first says the festival was put on to celebrate peace and joy after Moses defeated the Pharaoh in the Exodus story.
“In commemoration of this great historical event, when God saved Moses and his people from the tyranny of the oppressive Pharaoh, the people of Djanet came out and celebrated through dance,” said Ahmed Benhaoued, a Tuareg guide at his family’s tourism agency, Admer Voyages. He has lived in Djanet all his life.
The second legend says the festival commemorates the resolution of a historic rivalry between Zelouaz and El-Mihan.
“The festival is a proud tradition of the Tuareg in Djanet,” Benhaoued said. “Some call it ‘the Sebeiba celebration,’ or ‘the war dance without bloodshed’ or ‘the dance of peace.’”
Today, Sebeiba is also a point of cultural pride. Recognized by UNESCO since 2014 as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, Sebeiba coincides with Ashoura, a day marking the 10th day of Muharram, or the first month of the Islamic year. Some in Djanet fast for up to three days before Sebeiba.
This year, Ashoura and Sebeiba fell on July 6, when temperatures in Djanet reached about 38 C. Still, more than 1,000 people gathered to watch Sebeiba at a sandy square marking the center point between the two neighborhoods, where the festival is held each year.
Each group starts at one end of the square — Zelouaz to the north and El-Mihan to the south.
The dancers are young men from the neighborhoods dressed in dark robes accented by bright yellow, red and blue accessories and tall, maroon hats called Tkoumbout adorned with silver jewelry.
The men’s dances and women’s chants have been passed down through generations. Children participate in the festivities by mimicking the older performers. Boys brandish miniature swords and scarves in their small hands and girls stand with the female drummers.
This year, El-Mihan won the dance competition. But Cheikh Hassani, director of Indigenous Institutional Dance of Sebeiba, emphasized that despite the naming of a winner, the festival remains a friendly celebration — meant above all to honor their ancestors in a spirit of unity.
“Sebeiba is not just a dance,” Hassani said. “People used to think you just come, you dance — no, it represents so much more. For the people of Djanet, it’s a sort of sacred day.”
While the most widely known part of Sebeiba is the dance competition on the last day, the nine days leading up to it are also full of celebration. Tuareg from Libya and from other cities in the Algerian Sahara come to gatherings each night, when the temperature has cooled, to watch the performers rehearse.
Hassani said the generational inheritance of the festival’s customs helps them keep the spirits of their ancestors alive.
“We can’t let it go,” he said. “This is our heritage, and today it’s become a heritage of all humanity, an international heritage.”
According to legend, Benhaoued said, there will be winds and storms if Sebeiba is not held.
“It is said that this actually happened once when the festival was not held, so a woman went out into the streets with her drum, beating it until the storm calmed down,” the Tuareg guide added.
About 50 foreign tourists joined the people of Djanet for the final dance competition, hailing mostly from European countries such as France, Poland and Germany. Several also came from the neighboring countries of Libya and Niger.
Djanet is one of many Algerian cities experiencing an increase in tourism over the past two years, thanks to government efforts to boost the number of foreign visitors, especially to scenic sites like the Sahara, which makes up 83 percent of the North African country’s surface area.
The government introduced a new visa-on-arrival program in January 2023 for all nonexempt foreign tourists traveling to the Sahara. Additionally, the national airline, Air Algerie, launched a flight between Paris and Djanet in December 2024 during the winter season, when tourists from across the world travel to Djanet for camping excursions deep into the Sahara.
“The Sebeiba isn’t just something for the people of Djanet,” Hassani said. “We have the honor of preserving this heritage of humanity. That’s an honor for us.”

 

PORT SUDAN: The number of severely malnourished children in Sudan’s battleground state of North Darfur has doubled since last year, the UN children’s agency said on Friday.
Since April 2023, war between Sudan’s regular army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces has killed tens of thousands of people and driven over 14 million from their homes.
North Darfur state and its besieged capital El-Fasher have been particularly badly hit, with famine declared last year in three vast displacement camps outside the city

UNICEF said more than 40,000 children suffering from severe acute malnutrition in North Darfur were admitted for treatment between January and May this year — twice as many as during the same period last year.

In a statement on Friday, UNICEF said more than 40,000 children suffering from severe acute malnutrition in North Darfur were admitted for treatment between January and May this year — twice as many as during the same period last year.
“Children in Darfur are being starved by conflict and cut off from the very aid that could save them,” said UNICEF’s Sudan representative, Sheldon Yett.
Across the five Darfur states, cases of severe acute malnutrition rose by 46 percent in the first five months of the year compared to the same period in 2024.
The battle for El-Fasher — the last major city in Darfur still under army control — has intensified in recent months.
Hospitals have been hit by shelling, aid convoys attacked and access for humanitarian aid is now almost entirely blocked.
The UN said this week that nearly 40 percent of children under five in El-Fasher were suffering from acute malnutrition, including 11 percent with severe acute malnutrition.
UNICEF also reported significant rises in malnutrition in other recent battlegrounds.
Severe acute malnutrition rose by over 70 percent in neighboring North Kordofan state, by 174 percent in the capital Khartoum and nearly seven-fold in the central state of Al-Jazira.
Khartoum and Al-Jazira were recaptured by the army earlier this year, but the country remains effectively split.
The army holds the east, north and center while the RSF controls nearly all of Darfur and parts of the south.

 

NEW YORK: Fresh attacks by Houthi militants on international shipping in the Red Sea are unacceptable and violate the freedom of navigation, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Friday. 

The Yemeni group resumed attacks on ships this week when it seized and sank two  vessels as they attempted to pass through the waterway linking the Mediterranean Sea with the Indian Ocean. Four seafarers are presumed dead and 11 others are still missing. 

The attacks were the first carried out by the group on international shipping for more than six months. In response to Israel’s war on Gaza, the militants attacked more than 100 vessels between November 2023 and December 2024, often using missiles and drones. 

The campaign forced shipping companies to reroute around Africa, adding significant time and costs to shipping goods between Asia and Europe.

Hopes that shipping through the waterway may be returning to normal were shattered last weekend when the Houthis attacked and sank the Magic Seas. All the crew were rescued.

Then on Monday, the group attacked the Eternity C before sinking it on Wednesday. Only 10 of the 25 aboard have been rescued. Both the ships flew Liberian flags and were operated by Greek companies.

Guterres “strongly condemned” the resumption of Houthi attacks on civilian vessels, his spokesman said.

“The sinking of both the Magic Seas and the Eternity C, along with the deaths of at least four crew members and injuries to others, is a dangerous re-escalation in this critical waterway,” he said.

The secretary-general called on the Houthis not to impede the ongoing search and rescue operations for the missing crew. 

“Beyond being an unacceptable attack on the safety and security of seafarers, these acts also violated the freedom of navigation, caused a hazard to maritime transport and represent a serious risk of a significant environmental, economic and humanitarian damage to an already vulnerable coastal environment,” he said.

