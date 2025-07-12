Saudi communications minister urges decisive action, global cooperation to address AI divide

GENEVA: Saudi Arabia’s minister of communications and IT has called for “decisive international collaboration” to address the inequality in computing infrastructure that could leave other nations behind in the era of artificial intelligence.

In a keynote address at the 160th anniversary of the International Telecommunication Union in Geneva, Abdullah Al-Swaha cited the “concentration of computing power in a few regions, the lack of AI infrastructure in many countries, and the limited participation of the Global South in shaping governance frameworks and regulatory policies.”

“Today, the world faces an ‘existential gap’ due to alarming disparities in access to AI technologies,” the minister said, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

Alswaha said that the world could learn lessons from the past phases of technological transformation: The analog era, which took more than a century to connect 800 million people, and the digital era, which linked 5.5 billion individuals in just 50 years but still left 2.6 billion unconnected.







Minister Al-Swaha said Saudi Arabia under King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had positioned the Kingdom as a global leader in the age of AI through a series of bold initiatives. (SPA)



In the AI era, he said, current gaps exist in computing infrastructure, data availability, and algorithms that could slow the advances needed to support human progress.

Al-Swaha reiterated Saudi Arabia’s ”unwavering commitment” to support and lead international efforts to close the emerging technological divides.

He highlighted Saudi Arabia’s efforts to address these gaps, citing the digital empowerment of women in the Kingdom — who now have a participation rate of about 35 percent — and the Kingdom’s top global rankings in digital competitiveness for two consecutive years.

He also noted that researchers at Saudi Arabia’s King Abdullah University of Science and Technology rank among the top one percent globally in scientific citations, offering hope for the future of AI.







Minister Abdullah Al-Swaha and his delegation. (SPA)



He likewise underlined the Kingdom’s progress in data protection regulations and the development of ”language models that promote inclusive access to technology for diverse communities.”

Al-Swaha further cited the HUMAIN project launched by Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman “to provide the full spectrum of AI capabilities, from advanced processors to top talent, and to position the Kingdom as a global AI pioneer.”

“The Kingdom’s efforts are a direct response to urgent global challenges,” he said.

Al-Swaha emphasized that the next 10 years will be critical for bridging the divides. He called for multination “partnerships under the umbrella of the ITU to build a fair, safe, and inclusive AI ecosystem that supports sustainable development and enhances human well-being.”