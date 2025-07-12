You are here

Saudi communications minister urges decisive action, global cooperation to address AI divide

Update Saudi communications minister urges decisive action, global cooperation to address AI divide
The world needs to act decisively to bridge the divides so that no nation would be left behind, Minister Abdullah Al-Swaha said. (SPA)
Updated 12 July 2025
Arab News
Saudi communications minister urges decisive action, global cooperation to address AI divide

Saudi communications minister urges decisive action, global cooperation to address AI divide
  • World faces ‘existential gap’ due to alarming disparities in access to AI technologies: Abdullah Al-Swaha 
  • Urgent action needed as next 10 years will be critical for bridging the divides, he said at ITU event
Updated 12 July 2025
Arab News
GENEVA: Saudi Arabia’s minister of communications and IT has called for “decisive international collaboration” to address the inequality in computing infrastructure that could leave other nations behind in the era of artificial intelligence.

In a keynote address at the 160th anniversary of the International Telecommunication Union in Geneva, Abdullah Al-Swaha cited the “concentration of computing power in a few regions, the lack of AI infrastructure in many countries, and the limited participation of the Global South in shaping governance frameworks and regulatory policies.”

“Today, the world faces an ‘existential gap’ due to alarming disparities in access to AI technologies,” the minister said, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

Alswaha said that the world could learn lessons from the past phases of technological transformation: The analog era, which took more than a century to connect 800 million people, and the digital era, which linked 5.5 billion individuals in just 50 years but still left 2.6 billion unconnected.




Minister Al-Swaha said Saudi Arabia under King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had positioned the Kingdom as a global leader in the age of AI through a series of bold initiatives. (SPA)

In the AI era, he said, current gaps exist in computing infrastructure, data availability, and algorithms that could slow the advances needed to support human progress.

Al-Swaha reiterated Saudi Arabia’s ”unwavering commitment” to support and lead international efforts to close the emerging technological divides.

He highlighted Saudi Arabia’s efforts to address these gaps, citing the digital empowerment of women in the Kingdom — who now have a participation rate of about 35 percent — and the Kingdom’s top global rankings in digital competitiveness for two consecutive years.

He also noted that researchers at Saudi Arabia’s King Abdullah University of Science and Technology rank among the top one percent globally in scientific citations, offering hope for the future of AI.




Minister Abdullah Al-Swaha and his delegation. (SPA)

He likewise underlined the Kingdom’s progress in data protection regulations and the development of ”language models that promote inclusive access to technology for diverse communities.”

Al-Swaha further cited the HUMAIN project launched by Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman “to provide the full spectrum of AI capabilities, from advanced processors to top talent, and to position the Kingdom as a global AI pioneer.”

“The Kingdom’s efforts are a direct response to urgent global challenges,” he said.

Al-Swaha emphasized that the next 10 years will be critical for bridging the divides. He called for multination “partnerships under the umbrella of the ITU to build a fair, safe, and inclusive AI ecosystem that supports sustainable development and enhances human well-being.”

Topics: Eye On AI artificial intelligence Abdullah Al-Swaha International Telecommunication Union (ITU)

Updated 14 July 2025
Arab News
Follow

Saudi king, crown prince congratulate Montenegro and Kiribati on their special days

Saudi king, crown prince congratulate Montenegro and Kiribati on their special days
  • Saudi Arabia leaders wish 2 nations’ people good health, progress and prosperity
Updated 14 July 2025
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s king and crown prince on Sunday congratulated President Jakov Milatovic of Montenegro on his country’s National Day celebrations.

In a cable, King Salman wished Milatovic “continued good health and happiness, and the government and people of Montenegro steady progress and prosperity,” the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent a similar message in a separate cable, according to the SPA.

On Saturday, the king and crown prince congratulated Kiribati’s President Taneti Maamau on his country’s Independence Day, wishing him and his constituents steady progress and prosperity.

Montenegro, located in southeast Europe, became a part of Yugoslavia in 1918 during the realignment of nations after the First World War.

After Yugoslavia broke up in 1992, Montenegro formed a federation with Serbia, but opted to become an independent republic in 2006.

Kiribati, an island republic in the central Pacific, gained its independence from the UK in 1979.

Both Montenegro and Kiribati are members of the UN.

Topics: Montenegro Kiribati

Saudi artist rolls forward with bamboo paper

Jumanah Telity transforms bamboo paper into sturdy objects, from baskets to small-scale furniture and figurines. (Supplied)
Jumanah Telity transforms bamboo paper into sturdy objects, from baskets to small-scale furniture and figurines. (Supplied)
Updated 13 July 2025
SALEH FAREED
Follow

Saudi artist rolls forward with bamboo paper

Jumanah Telity transforms bamboo paper into sturdy objects, from baskets to small-scale furniture and figurines. (Supplied)
  • Jumanah Telity’s eco-conscious art form is as durable as it is creative
Updated 13 July 2025
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: Saudi artist Jumanah Telity has found an unusual medium for her creativity: bamboo paper.

Through a labor-intensive process she transforms it into sturdy objects, from baskets and storage boxes to small-scale furniture and figurines.

“This art, like any other art, requires specific techniques, sense, and artistic thought to produce creativity,” she told Arab News. “It differs from other arts in that it is a very strong and practical product that is used daily and also decoratively.”

Jumanah Telity transforms bamboo paper into sturdy objects, from baskets to small-scale furniture and figurines. (Supplied)

Originally an educator, Telity spent 19 years in schools, eventually serving as a principal.

In 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, she decided to explore her long-time fascination with natural materials such as wood, bamboo, and rattan.

That is when she discovered bamboo paper weaving online and something clicked.

HIGHLIGHTS

• In 2020, Saudi artist Jumanah Telity decided to explore her long-time fascination with natural materials such as wood, bamboo, and rattan.

• She recently displayed her work at Balad Al-Fann in Jeddah’s historic district.

“It strangely attracted me. I felt like I found my passion here because it really appealed to me,” she said.

Telity says the method involves tightly rolling paper into sticks using a special needle. It is then woven into shape.

Jumanah Telity transforms bamboo paper into sturdy objects, from baskets to small-scale furniture and figurines. (Supplied)

“It begins with choosing the type of paper, its size, and the way it is cut,” she said. “After trying this art, you’ll be amazed at the strength of these products and how they can be washed with soap and water without being affected.”

She describes the art as eco-conscious because of the recycling involved in the process.

To hone her craft, Telity enrolled in intensive online courses specializing in the technique.

Jumanah Telity transforms bamboo paper into sturdy objects, from baskets to small-scale furniture and figurines. (Supplied)

“I found what I was looking for,” she said. “The study was online, intensive, daily, and very precise in how to teach and train step by step.”

Now among the first Saudi artists to specialize in this form of bamboo art, she credits the Kingdom’s growing cultural landscape for supporting artists exploring niche and rare forms of expression.

“This type of art is considered one of the rarest arts in the world,” she added. “It requires precise skills and a deep understanding of transforming paper into a wood-like material.”

Telity recently displayed her work at Balad Al-Fann in Jeddah’s historic district. She was struck by how strongly the art resonated with visitors. “I noticed people’s amazement and admiration for this art and how they were attracted by the type of art, method of weaving and the strength and ability to withstand external factors,” she said.

She now plans to hold workshops to pass on her skills, with the goal of eventually becoming a certified trainer.

With growing interest from aspiring crafters and a renewed push for cultural innovation across Saudi Arabia, Telity believes the future of this art form is bright.

 

Topics: Jumanah Telity bamboo paper

Once a symbol of Najdi homes, Al-Roshen fades from view

Though most contemporary homes are no longer built with an Al-Roshen, the spirit behind it remains. (Supplied)
Though most contemporary homes are no longer built with an Al-Roshen, the spirit behind it remains. (Supplied)
Updated 13 July 2025
Haifa Alshammari
Follow

Once a symbol of Najdi homes, Al-Roshen fades from view

Though most contemporary homes are no longer built with an Al-Roshen, the spirit behind it remains. (Supplied)
  • Today, Saudis continue to express hospitality in new ways — hosting events in gardens, villas, or special venues, while maintaining the warmth and generosity that have always defined social gatherings
Updated 13 July 2025
Haifa Alshammari

RIYADH: As Saudi Arabia rapidly modernizes, some elements of its traditional architecture are becoming rarer, but not forgotten.

Once a hallmark of Najdi homes, Al-Roshen remains a cherished symbol of Saudi hospitality and social values, even as lifestyles and housing designs evolve.

“Al-Roshen is a room for special guests,” said Mohammad Alhouti, a resident of Riyadh’s Aldeerah neighborhood.

Though most contemporary homes are no longer built with an Al-Roshen, the spirit behind it remains. (Supplied)

“As soon as a person enters the house through the door, there is a ground-floor sitting room and a staircase. This staircase leads to Al-Roshen, separate so that the guest can go up as soon as they enter the house.”

Unlike the more common majlis, Al-Roshen offered a secluded space for important visitors.

According to Abdulrahman Alhouti, some people would add plaster to the walls of Al-Roshen, creating shapes and decorations that would make it stand out from the main majlis in the house.

FASTFACTS

• Once a hallmark of Najdi homes, Al-Roshen remains a cherished symbol of Saudi hospitality and social values, even as lifestyles and housing designs evolve.

• Unlike the more common majlis, Al-Roshen offered a secluded space for important visitors.

Though most contemporary homes are no longer built with an Al-Roshen, the spirit behind it remains.

Mohammad and Abdulrahman are a part of Thuluthiyyat Almasmak, a weekly cultural gathering held in front of Riyadh’s Al-Masmak Palace.

(From L to R) Abdulrahman Al-Houti, Fahad Al-Hidyyan and Mohammad Al-Houti, members of Thuluthiyyat Almasmak. (AN photo by Jaafer Alsaleh)

Their group includes Fahad Alhidyyan, helping document and share Riyadh’s history through stories of its neighborhoods, streets, schools and everyday life.

Their weekly gathering has reached its seventh year and the group has welcomed all types of visitors, from locals to international tourists coming to Riyadh, to discuss the past and present of the Kingdom’s capital.

“(The gathering) tells the story of the history of Riyadh, its old alleys, streets, schools, farms and everything old, from the time of King Abdulaziz until the beginning of the development,” Abdulrahman said.

Al-Roshan was similar to Almajlis, but with a separate seating area and cushions. It was a room on the second floor in the house where special guests are hosted. (Supplied)

Today, Saudis continue to express hospitality in new ways — hosting events in gardens, villas, or special venues, while maintaining the warmth and generosity that have always defined social gatherings.

“In the past, receiving guests was of great importance. The host would take great care in welcoming his guests, making every effort to provide them with the best he could,” Alhidyyan said.

“People now meet during Eid, weddings, or planned gatherings, though often outside the home. There is a difference, but the intention remains.”

Rather than fading away entirely, Al-Roshen now lives on through cultural forums and conversations that highlight the evolution of tradition in a rapidly changing society.

For those preserving these stories, the goal is not to resist change but to carry forward the values and meaning behind these cultural symbols.

 

Topics: Nadji homes Al-Roshen

Deputy minister receives Ukraine’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia

Abdulrahman Al-Rassi (R) and Anatolii Petrenko in Riyadh. (Supplied)
Abdulrahman Al-Rassi (R) and Anatolii Petrenko in Riyadh. (Supplied)
Updated 13 July 2025
Arab News
Follow

Deputy minister receives Ukraine’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia

Abdulrahman Al-Rassi (R) and Anatolii Petrenko in Riyadh. (Supplied)
  • Saudi Ambassador to Greece Ali Al-Yousef recently presented his credentials to the country’s president, Constantine Tassoulas
Updated 13 July 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: Abdulrahman Al-Rassi, the Saudi deputy minister for international multilateral affairs, received Anatolii Petrenko, Ukriane’s ambassador to the Kingdom, in Riyadh on Sunday.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations as well as prominent developments in regional and international arenas, the foreign ministry wrote in a post on X.

Meanwhile, Saudi Ambassador to Greece Ali Al-Yousef recently presented his credentials to the country’s president, Constantine Tassoulas.

 

Topics: Anatolii Petrenko Abdulrahman Al-Rassi Saudi Arabia Ukraine

Lebanon’s envoy wraps up tenure with visit to Arab News

Lebanon’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia Dr. Fawzi Kabbara visited Arab News’ headquarters in Riyadh on Sunday. (AN photo)
Lebanon’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia Dr. Fawzi Kabbara visited Arab News’ headquarters in Riyadh on Sunday. (AN photo)
Updated 13 July 2025
Lama Alhamawi
Follow

Lebanon’s envoy wraps up tenure with visit to Arab News

Lebanon’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia Dr. Fawzi Kabbara visited Arab News’ headquarters in Riyadh on Sunday. (AN photo)
  • Kabbara acknowledged the long-standing relationship between Saudi Arabia and Lebanon and praised Arab News for promoting understanding between the two
Updated 13 July 2025
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: Lebanon’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Dr. Fawzi Kabbara, on Sunday ended his tenure with a visit to Arab News Editor-in-Chief Faisal J. Abbas at the newspaper’s Riyadh headquarters.

During the meeting, Kabbara acknowledged the long-standing relationship between Saudi Arabia and Lebanon and praised Arab News for promoting understanding between the two with its “insightful reporting.”

“It is an honor to celebrate the enduring ties between Lebanon and Saudi Arabia during a time of significant change in the Kingdom under the leadership of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman,” he said.

He highlighted the publication’s commitment to journalistic integrity and said it enriched the media landscape and supported diplomatic relations by keeping diplomats informed on local and regional news.

Lebanon’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia Dr. Fawzi Kabbara and Editor-in-Chief Faisal J. Abbas view editions dating back to the newspaper’s founding in 1975. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)

Kabbara also emphasized the pivotal role the media played in shaping public opinion and fostering cross-cultural dialogue.

During his tour of the newspaper’s headquarters, the envoy viewed editions dating back to its founding in 1975, including its first Christmas cover, the transformation under Abbas’ leadership in 2016 and award-winning editorial cartoons capturing key moments in world history.

Looking ahead, Kabbara said this was not the end of his time in the Kingdom. He expressed his eagerness to return “wearing a different hat” so he could witness the growth of Lebanon-Saudi relations and Arab News’ evolving role.

He concluded by expressing sincere gratitude to Arab News and Abbas. For his part, Abbas thanked the ambassador for his visit and wished him success in his future endeavors.

Topics: Fawzi Kabbara Lebanon Saudi Arabia

