Vietnam flooding death toll rises to 10

A collapsed house due to flooding in northern Vietnam's Dien Bien province. (Vietnam News Agency) has
Updated 03 August 2025
AFP
  • Vietnam is now in its tropical storm season, which often causes deadly floods and landslides
  • The agriculture ministry confirmed 10 people were killed and seven others injured in Dien Bien province’s Tia Dinh and Xa Dung communes
AFP
HANOI: The death toll from floods in Vietnam’s mountainous north has risen to 10, disaster authorities said Sunday.
Heavy rain led to flooding in recent days in the provinces of Son La, Phu Tho, Tuyen Quang and especially Dien Bien, isolating several communities.
The agriculture ministry confirmed 10 people were killed and seven others injured in Dien Bien province’s Tia Dinh and Xa Dung communes.
State media quoted local authorities as saying rain was heavy from Thursday to Saturday, triggering flash floods.
On Saturday, local authorities deployed helicopters to access isolated communities and deliver basic necessities.
Residents were relocated to safe areas while electricity and telecommunication services were mostly restored by Sunday evening.
Late July, similar flash floods claimed five lives in Son La province, inundating crops and washing away poultry and cattle.
Vietnam is now in its tropical storm season, which often causes deadly floods and landslides.
Scientists say human-driven climate change is causing more intense weather patterns that can make destructive floods more likely.
In September 2024, Typhoon Yagi devastated northern Vietnam, killing 345 people and causing an estimated economic loss of $3.3 billion.

