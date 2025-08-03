Pakistan warns of earthquake aftershocks in capital, nearby cities in coming days

ISLAMABAD: Authorities have warned of potential aftershocks of a 5.1-magnitude earthquake that hit the Pakistani capital of Islamabad and several other cities in wee hours of Sunday, the Press Information Department (PID) said, urging citizens to remain vigilant.

The earthquake struck approximately 15 km east-southeast of Rawat, near Islamabad and Rawalpindi, at 12:10am on Sunday. The shallow earthquake, with a depth of 10 kilometers, caused tremors that were felt in Islamabad Capital Territory, Rawalpindi, Gujrat, Jhelum, Nankana Sahib, Jalalpur Bhatian, Wazirabad, Shahkot, Bhalwal as well as regions in Azad Kashmir.

Its epicenter lied near the Rawat Fault, a known active fault line in the seismically active Potohar Plateau, which is influenced by the tectonic interactions of the Indian-Eurasian plate boundary. The maximum shaking intensity, measured on the Modified Mercalli Intensity (MMI) scale, reached V, indicating moderate to strong shaking near the epicenter, the PID said, citing seismic and disaster management authorities.

The shallow depth of the earthquake contributed to the widespread tremors felt in nearby cities and towns, though the moderate intensity suggests limited potential for significant structural damage. Fortunately, no immediate reports of casualties or property damage have been received, and authorities are continuing to monitor the situation closely.

“Seismologists anticipate minor aftershocks of up to magnitude 3.0 in the coming days, which is typical following an earthquake of this magnitude,” the PID said on Sunday.

Pakistan’s Rawat region is situated in a seismically active zone characterized by frequent small to moderate magnitude earthquakes, as evidenced by historical seismic activity associated with the Rawat Fault.

“Local authorities and disaster management agencies are actively assessing the situation and urge residents to remain vigilant for potential aftershocks,” the PID said.

“Citizens are advised to follow standard earthquake safety protocols.”

The protocols include dropping down on one’s hands and knees to prevent the earthquake from knocking one down; covering body, particularly one’s head and neck, underneath a sturdy table or desk, or getting down near an interior wall if there is no shelter nearby until the shaking stops.

Sunday’s earthquake was the second one to hit the country this week.

A 5-magnitude earthquake jolted parts of Pakistan and Afghanistan early Saturday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported, with tremors felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Muzaffarabad, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi and several other Pakistani cities.

The quake hit at 2:03am on Saturday, with its epicenter located in Farkhār, Afghanistan at a depth of 122.6 kilometers.