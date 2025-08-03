You are here

Pakistan warns of earthquake aftershocks in capital, nearby cities in coming days

Updated 03 August 2025
People gather outside a building in the aftermath of an earthquake in Islamabad, Pakistan, on January 11, 2024. (AFP/File)
Updated 03 August 2025
KASHIF IMRAN

Pakistan warns of earthquake aftershocks in capital, nearby cities in coming days
  • A 5.1-magnitude earthquake struck at a depth of 10 kilometers near Islamabad at 12:10am on Sunday
  • The shallow depth of the earthquake contributed to the widespread tremors felt in nearby cities, towns
Updated 03 August 2025
KASHIF IMRAN
ISLAMABAD: Authorities have warned of potential aftershocks of a 5.1-magnitude earthquake that hit the Pakistani capital of Islamabad and several other cities in wee hours of Sunday, the Press Information Department (PID) said, urging citizens to remain vigilant.

The earthquake struck approximately 15 km east-southeast of Rawat, near Islamabad and Rawalpindi, at 12:10am on Sunday. The shallow earthquake, with a depth of 10 kilometers, caused tremors that were felt in Islamabad Capital Territory, Rawalpindi, Gujrat, Jhelum, Nankana Sahib, Jalalpur Bhatian, Wazirabad, Shahkot, Bhalwal as well as regions in Azad Kashmir.

Its epicenter lied near the Rawat Fault, a known active fault line in the seismically active Potohar Plateau, which is influenced by the tectonic interactions of the Indian-Eurasian plate boundary. The maximum shaking intensity, measured on the Modified Mercalli Intensity (MMI) scale, reached V, indicating moderate to strong shaking near the epicenter, the PID said, citing seismic and disaster management authorities.

The shallow depth of the earthquake contributed to the widespread tremors felt in nearby cities and towns, though the moderate intensity suggests limited potential for significant structural damage. Fortunately, no immediate reports of casualties or property damage have been received, and authorities are continuing to monitor the situation closely.

“Seismologists anticipate minor aftershocks of up to magnitude 3.0 in the coming days, which is typical following an earthquake of this magnitude,” the PID said on Sunday.

Pakistan’s Rawat region is situated in a seismically active zone characterized by frequent small to moderate magnitude earthquakes, as evidenced by historical seismic activity associated with the Rawat Fault.

“Local authorities and disaster management agencies are actively assessing the situation and urge residents to remain vigilant for potential aftershocks,” the PID said.

“Citizens are advised to follow standard earthquake safety protocols.”

The protocols include dropping down on one’s hands and knees to prevent the earthquake from knocking one down; covering body, particularly one’s head and neck, underneath a sturdy table or desk, or getting down near an interior wall if there is no shelter nearby until the shaking stops.

Sunday’s earthquake was the second one to hit the country this week.

A 5-magnitude earthquake jolted parts of Pakistan and Afghanistan early Saturday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported, with tremors felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Muzaffarabad, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi and several other Pakistani cities.

The quake hit at 2:03am on Saturday, with its epicenter located in Farkhār, Afghanistan at a depth of 122.6 kilometers.

Pakistan army says not interested in mass evacuations for Balochistan operations

Updated 11 sec ago
Updated 11 sec ago
Muhammad Ibrahim

Pakistan army says not interested in mass evacuations for Balochistan operations
  • ISPR chief stresses focus on intelligence-based operations and cooperation with local communities
  • Army spokesman says Balochistan will always remain part of Pakistan amid separatist insurgency
Updated 11 sec ago
Muhammad Ibrahim

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s army is not interested in evacuating entire areas in the restive southwestern province of Balochistan to launch operations against militants, the top military spokesman said Saturday, insisting the region will always remain part of the country.

Balochistan, Pakistan’s largest but most impoverished province, has been the site of a long-running insurgency that has intensified in recent months, with separatist militants attacking security forces, government functionaries and non-local residents.

Intelligence-based operations have been launched in response, though outfits such as the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and its Majeed Brigade faction have carried out increasingly coordinated strikes, including a passenger train hostage-taking earlier this year and an attack on a school bus that killed and injured several children.

“We are not interested in evacuating an entire area, sending in troops, clearing all the localities and then declaring that peace has been restored because you cannot station the army permanently,” Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lt. Gen. Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said while addressing students in a military internship program in Rawalpindi.

The ISPR shared portions of his remarks in a video released on its Facebook page.

“Once the army leaves, the terrorists would return,” he added. “That is why we need to work in a very intelligent manner. We need to work with the population, with the local administration, and we need to identify the terrorists, their sympathizers and their facilitators. That is what we are doing.”

Chaudhry emphasized that the military has no interest in falsely accusing or targeting innocent civilians.

“However, if someone facilitates terrorism, if someone keeps explosives in their house or gives shelter to terrorists, then they will have to face the consequences,” he continued.

The military spokesperson also underlined that Balochistan would “always remain part of Pakistan,” noting the province’s ethnic and demographic diversity and its connections with other parts of the country.

The comments came as violence in the mineral-rich province has intensified in recent months.

Earlier this week, the United States designated the BLA and the Majeed Brigade as “foreign terrorist organizations.”

Separatist groups accuse Islamabad of exploiting Balochistan’s resources to fund development elsewhere, while the federal government denies the charge, saying it is working to uplift local communities.

Pakistan's disaster agency restricts mountain tourism as 308 killed in northwest floods in two days

Updated 16 August 2025
Updated 16 August 2025
WASIM SAJJAD

Pakistan’s disaster agency restricts mountain tourism as 308 killed in northwest floods in two days
  • The nationwide monsoon death toll likely exceeds 600 after accounting for the latest surge in casualties
  • Khyber Pakhtunkhwa administration has declared emergency in nine flood-hit districts until August 31
Updated 16 August 2025
WASIM SAJJAD

DIR, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Saturday issued an advisory to limit tourism in mountainous areas after the death toll from torrential rains and floods in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province in the last 48 hours increased to 308, according to an official statement.

The NDMA put the nationwide monsoon death toll at 507 on Friday, reporting 194 casualties in the preceding 24 hours, with 180 in KP, five in Gilgit-Baltistan and nine in Azad Kashmir.

In the last 48 hours, raging hill torrents swept away dozens of people in KP’s Swat, Buner, Bajaur, Torghar, Mansehra, Shangla and Battagram districts, with a fresh Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) update recording at least 308 confirmed deaths during the period, suggesting that the overall nationwide toll has likely exceeded 600.

Rescuers, backed by boats and helicopters, worked for hours in KP and other areas to save stranded residents and tourists as ambulances transported bodies to hospitals.

“On the Prime Minister’s directive, the National Disaster Management Authority has issued an advisory to limit tourism in mountainous areas due to the intensity of the monsoon,” the NDMA said in a statement.

“Public movement should be restricted in high-risk areas during monsoon spells,” it continued. “If necessary, tourist restrictions may be imposed under Section 144, with law enforcement agencies in tourist areas ensuring compliance with these restrictions.”

Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) empowers local authorities to prohibit gatherings of four or more people and impose restrictions on movement or activities in a specific area to prevent unrest or ensure public safety.

The NDMA also urged the public to avoid traveling to affected areas.

Separately, the KP Department of Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement declared an emergency in districts affected by rains and flash floods.

“A notification has been issued stating that the emergency will remain in effect from August 15 to August 31, 2025, in the vulnerable districts,” the PDMA said in a statement.

“The emergency will be enforced in the districts of Swat, Buner, Bajaur, Torghar, Mansehra, Shangla, Lower Dir, Upper Dir and Battagram, which have been affected by rains and flooding,” it added.

The Pakistani authorities have said the current spell of heavy rains in the region is likely to continue intermittently till August 21, with the KP PDMA issuing directives to intensify relief activities in all the affected districts and provide immediate relief to those affected.

The NDMA also said on Saturday that its team has reached Peshawar to supervise relief work.

Deputy PM Ishaq Dar expressed sorrow over the tragic loss of life and property caused by the cloudbursts and flash floods in KP and other parts of Pakistan.

“Our hearts go out to the families who have lost loved ones, to those who are injured, and many whose homes and livelihoods have been swept away,” he said on X. “The Government of Pakistan is mobilizing all available resources to provide relief and conduct rescue operations.”

The deluges have evoked memories of 2022 when catastrophic monsoon rains and glacial melt submerged a third of the country, killing more than 1,700 people and causing over $30 billion in damages.

Pakistan, which contributes less than 1 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions, is among the countries most vulnerable to climate change.

Scientists say rising temperatures are making South Asia’s monsoon rains more erratic and intense, increasing the risk of flash floods and landslides in mountainous regions like KP and Gilgit-Baltistan, where at least 20 people have died in similar incidents and several are missing.

A study released this week by World Weather Attribution, a network of international scientists, found rainfall in Pakistan from June 24 to July 23 was 10 percent to 15 percent heavier because of global warming.

Body of Chinese climber killed during K2 summit descent retrieved by rescue team

Updated 16 August 2025
AP
Updated 16 August 2025
Body of Chinese climber killed during K2 summit descent retrieved by rescue team

Body of Chinese climber killed during K2 summit descent retrieved by rescue team
  • Guan Jing was hit by falling rocks while descending the mountain after a successful summit
  • Her body has been flown to Skardu and will be sent to Islamabad after official coordination
Updated 16 August 2025
AP

GILGIT, Pakistan: A rescue team from Pakistan and Nepal has retrieved the body of a Chinese climber who was killed on K2, the world’s second-highest peak in northern Pakistan, a regional government spokesman said Saturday.

Faizullah Faraq, spokesman for the Gilgit-Baltistan government, said the body of Guan Jing was airlifted by an army helicopter from K2’s base camp after a team of mountaineers brought it down.

Jing died Tuesday after being struck by falling rocks during her descent, a day after she had reached the summit with a group of fellow climbers.

Faraq said her body was taken to a hospital in Skardu city and would be sent to Islamabad after coordination with her family and Chinese officials.

Karrar Haidri, vice president of the Pakistan Alpine Club, said the body was retrieved after days-long efforts, during which one of the rescuers was injured and airlifted by a helicopter.

K2, which rises 8,611 meters (28,251 feet) above sea level, is considered one of the world’s most difficult and dangerous peaks to climb.

Jing’s death comes more than two weeks after German mountaineer and Olympic gold medalist Laura Dahlmeier died while attempting another peak in the region.

Prominent religio-political leader's children killed, wife injured in northwestern Pakistan home shooting

Updated 16 August 2025
Updated 16 August 2025
REHMAT MEHSUD

Prominent religio-political leader’s children killed, wife injured in northwestern Pakistan home shooting
  • Mufti Kifayatullah of JUI-F sustained serious injuries after his son opened fire on the family and fled
  • The motive behind the incident remains unclear, though it may have stemmed from a domestic dispute
Updated 16 August 2025
REHMAT MEHSUD

PESHAWAR: A shooting at the residence of a prominent religio-political party leader, Mufti Kifayatullah, in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province left his son and daughter dead and his wife critically wounded on Saturday, while he himself sustained serious injuries, according to an official statement.

A former provincial lawmaker from Malakand division and district chief of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) party, Kifayatullah was attacked inside his residence in Batkhela, Levies officials said in a statement.

“A shooting incident took place at the house of Mufti Kifayatullah, district chief of JUI-F in Batkhela,” the statement said. “As a result of the firing, Kifayatullah was seriously injured, his daughter and son were killed, and his wife was also critically wounded.”

Authorities said the assailant was the JUI-F politician’s own son, who managed to escape after the attack.

The bodies and the injured were taken to the District Headquarters Hospital in Batkhela, where doctors later said Kifayatullah’s condition was out of danger.

The motive behind the shooting was not immediately clear, though the incident appeared to be linked to some domestic dispute.

The JUI-F, a major religio-political party with deep roots in northwestern Pakistan, has long exercised influence in the area.

However, it struggled in the 2024 general elections, with leaders blaming security threats for their inability to run a full campaign.

Pakistan confirms 'successful deployment' of satellite launched with China

Updated 16 August 2025
Updated 16 August 2025
Hasaan Ali Khan

Pakistan confirms ‘successful deployment’ of satellite launched with China
  • The satellite, PRSS-1, will be primarily used in the fields of land resource surveys as well as disaster prevention and mitigation
  • The satellite launch, deployment mark another step in Pakistan’s growing engagement with outer space through Chinese assistance
Updated 16 August 2025
Hasaan Ali Khan

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) has confirmed the “successful deployment” and “operational readiness” of the country’s latest remote sensing satellite, launched from Xichang Satellite Launch Center (XSLC) in China, on July 31.

The satellite, PRSS-1, will primarily be used in the fields of land resource surveys and disaster prevention and mitigation, and it will help promote the development of Pakistan, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal said this month.

SUPARCO said the satellite, following the successful launch, has established “stable contact” with ground stations and begun capturing and transmitting high-resolution imagery, greatly enhancing data availability and reliability for various national sectors.

“The satellite will deliver high-quality imaging capabilities to support a wide range of applications, revolutionizing urban planning, infrastructure development, and regional planning by monitoring urban expansion and growth trends,” it said in a statement on Friday.

“It will strengthen disaster management efforts through timely data for early warnings and rapid response to floods, landslides, earthquakes, and other hazards, while also aiding environmental protection by tracking glacier recession, deforestation, and climate change indicators.”

The satellite will enhance agricultural productivity through precision farming, mapping of crop patterns, and improved water resource management, thereby contributing to food security, according to SUPARCO.

In addition, it will play a strategic role in national development projects such as the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) by mapping transportation networks, identifying geohazard risks and facilitating efficient resource allocation that will not only improve decision-making across multiple sectors but also promote sustainable socio-economic development and strengthen Pakistan’s technological autonomy.

The satellite launch and deployment mark another step in Pakistan’s growing engagement with outer space through Chinese assistance.

“This remarkable accomplishment highlights Pakistan’s advancing capabilities in space-based technologies, and SUPARCO’s dedication to strengthening national infrastructure for Earth observation,” SUPARCO said.

“It not only contributes to achieving self-reliance but also opens new avenues for advancement, sustainability and informed decision-making across key sectors.”

China and Pakistan are also preparing to send the first Pakistani astronaut into space aboard China’s Tiangong space station, with training programs currently underway.

