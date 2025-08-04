flynas starts direct flights from Riyadh to Moscow

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s low-cost airline, flynas, has launched direct flights between Riyadh and Moscow to boost tourism between the two nations.

The first flight, welcomed on Aug. 1, was attended by Saudi Ambassador to Russia and Belarus Abdulrahman Al-Ahmed, flynas CEO Bandar Al-Mohanna, and Russian Deputy Transport Minister Vladimir Poteshkin.

The launch, in collaboration with the Saudi Tourism Authority, adds Moscow to flynas’ expanding network, supporting the Kingdom’s tourism and aviation goals.

Flights will operate three times a week — Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays — between Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport and Moscow’s Vnukovo International Airport.

According to flynas, the new route offers Russian travelers a chance to explore Saudi Arabia’s rich heritage and key destinations such as Diriyah, AlUla and the Red Sea.