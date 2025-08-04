Border Guard hosts maritime safety exhibition

RIYADH: The Maritime Safety Awareness Exhibition, which is organized by the General Directorate of Border Guard, is taking place in the Eastern Province to promote safe maritime practices and issue warnings against swimming in unauthorized areas.

Running through to Thursday at the Mall of Dhahran, the exhibition highlights key beach safety regulations, penalties for violating rules, and guidance on safe behavior at sea. It also showcases the directorate’s search-and-rescue efforts.

Visitors are reminded to check the weather, be cautious during changes of conditions, and ensure vessels are seaworthy before heading out, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The directorate urges all beachgoers to follow safety instructions and swim only in designated areas, the SPA added.

Border Guard teams in Haql recently rescued three people from the water, while teams in Jeddah assisted nine citizens and an Indian resident after their vessel broke down.

In an emergency the public should call 911 in Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and 994 elsewhere in the Kingdom.