Huawei Cloud hosts Developer Conference 2025 to empower local talent

Huawei Cloud, in collaboration with the Center for Digital Entrepreneurship and NAUATECH, recently hosted the Saudi Arabia 2025 Huawei Cloud Developer Conference. Held at CODE’s headquarters in Riyadh, the event brought together a group of developers and startup founders from across the Kingdom.
The conference highlighted the added value Huawei Cloud brings to the local developer and startup ecosystems. It showcased Huawei’s comprehensive, AI-powered cloud services and its suite of cloud-native development tools. Serving as a strategic platform for knowledge exchange, the event reinforced Huawei’s commitment to building a robust digital ecosystem and enabling technical talent in alignment with Saudi Arabia’s ambitious digital transformation agenda.
A key focus of the event was hands-on empowerment through specialized training programs, advanced development tools, and globally recognized professional certifications. Saudi developers now have direct access to Huawei’s global cloud initiatives, including the Huawei Cloud Developer Program, the Huawei Cloud Startup Program, and the Huawei Cloud Certified Developer for AI. These initiatives not only provide technical training but also offer integrated business support and international certifications — enabling developers to build strong career paths, scale their innovations, and contribute to Saudi Arabia’s growing cloud ecosystem.
During the event, Huawei Cloud reaffirmed its support for the Kingdom’s expanding developer community. The company currently offers more than 90 cloud services, with plans to expand to more than 200 services through three availability zones in the Riyadh region. Huawei continues to invest in infrastructure, training, and tooling to accelerate the growth of Saudi Arabia’s cloud landscape.
Notably, Huawei Cloud has received “Class C” certification — the highest cloud classification awarded by the Communications, Space and Technology Commission — demonstrating the platform’s compliance with strict local and international standards for security, performance, and reliability.
The conference also featured highlights of Huawei’s latest AI infrastructure innovations. Attendees were introduced to ModelArts, Huawei’s cutting-edge AI development platform that significantly reduces the time and complexity of deploying AI solutions — from months to just days.