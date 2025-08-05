Pakistan calls on international community to urge India to halt ‘human rights crimes’ in Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday called on the international community to urge New Delhi to stop “human rights crimes” in Indian-administered Kashmir, reiterating that demanding a swift resolution to the disputed territory’s issue remains a key pillar of Islamabad’s foreign policy.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) released Sharif’s statement on the occasion of “Youm-e-Istehsal,” or Day of Exploitation, observed annually in Pakistan on August 5 against the revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government in 2019. Pakistan has been marking the day since August 5, 2020.

The Himalayan territory has been disputed by nuclear-armed neighbors India and Pakistan since they both secured independence in 1947 from British colonial rule. The two countries have fought two of their three wars over the region, and both claim it in full but rule it in part. Pakistan accuses India of occupying Kashmir and denying its people their right to self-determination, jailing its political activists and journalists. It regularly calls on India to abide by the United Nations Security Council resolutions and hold a transparent plebiscite in the territory.

India, on the other hand, accuses Pakistan of arming and funding militant separatists in the part of Kashmir it administers. Islamabad has denied the allegations and says it extends only diplomatic and moral support to the people of Indian-administered Kashmir.

“On this day, I wish to reiterate that seeking a just resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute remains a key pillar of our foreign policy and call upon the international community to urge India to halt its human rights crimes in IIOJK; reverse its unilateral and illegal actions of 5 August 2019; repeal the draconian laws; and implement the UN Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir,” Sharif’s message read.

Sharif condemned the imprisonment of Kashmiri activists and politicians Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Muhammad Yasin Malik and Masarrat Alam Bhatt, saying it would never “dim the resolve” of the people of Kashmir.

“The continued defiance of Kashmiris in an environment of unending intimidation across the illegal Indian occupation is more proof of the indomitable courage of the Kashmiri people,” he noted.

India and Pakistan engaged in the worst fighting in decades between the two countries in May after New Delhi blamed Islamabad for supporting an attack in Indian-administered Kashmir on April 22 that killed 26. Pakistan denied it was involved and called for an international probe into the incident.

The two countries attacked each other with missiles, fighter jets, drones and artillery fire before US President Donald Trump brokered a ceasefire on May 10. The four-day conflict had killed over 70 people on both sides of the border.

“India’s unprovoked aggression against Pakistan in May 2025, and its swift and comprehensive military defeat are only the latest evidence of the urgent need for the international community to ensure that resolution of the Kashmir dispute becomes a global priority,” Sharif said.

The Pakistani prime minister said the denial of basic human rights for the people of Kashmir was a “recipe of regional instability.”

“Pakistan reaffirms its unflinching stance and moral, political and diplomatic support to its Kashmiri sisters and brothers till the realization of their inalienable right to self-determination,” Sharif concluded.

Pakistan’s military said in a separate message that it supports the “legitimate and ongoing struggle” of the Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination as enshrined in international law and UN Security Council resolutions.