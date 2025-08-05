Pakistan calls on international community to urge India to halt ‘human rights crimes’ in Kashmir

You are here

A man walks past Indian security personnel standing guard on a street, following clashes between India and Pakistan, in Srinagar, Kashmir May 9, 2025. (Reuters/File)
Updated 05 August 2025
  • Islamabad marks Day of Exploitation on August 5 every year against India’s decision to revoke special status of Jammu and Kashmir
  • India rejects Pakistan’s accusations, alleges Islamabad arms and funds militant separatists in part of Kashmir New Delhi administers
Arab News Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday called on the international community to urge New Delhi to stop “human rights crimes” in Indian-administered Kashmir, reiterating that demanding a swift resolution to the disputed territory’s issue remains a key pillar of Islamabad’s foreign policy.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) released Sharif’s statement on the occasion of “Youm-e-Istehsal,” or Day of Exploitation, observed annually in Pakistan on August 5 against the revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government in 2019. Pakistan has been marking the day since August 5, 2020.

The Himalayan territory has been disputed by nuclear-armed neighbors India and Pakistan since they both secured independence in 1947 from British colonial rule. The two countries have fought two of their three wars over the region, and both claim it in full but rule it in part. Pakistan accuses India of occupying Kashmir and denying its people their right to self-determination, jailing its political activists and journalists. It regularly calls on India to abide by the United Nations Security Council resolutions and hold a transparent plebiscite in the territory.

India, on the other hand, accuses Pakistan of arming and funding militant separatists in the part of Kashmir it administers. Islamabad has denied the allegations and says it extends only diplomatic and moral support to the people of Indian-administered Kashmir.

“On this day, I wish to reiterate that seeking a just resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute remains a key pillar of our foreign policy and call upon the international community to urge India to halt its human rights crimes in IIOJK; reverse its unilateral and illegal actions of 5 August 2019; repeal the draconian laws; and implement the UN Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir,” Sharif’s message read. 

Sharif condemned the imprisonment of Kashmiri activists and politicians Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Muhammad Yasin Malik and Masarrat Alam Bhatt, saying it would never “dim the resolve” of the people of Kashmir. 

“The continued defiance of Kashmiris in an environment of unending intimidation across the illegal Indian occupation is more proof of the indomitable courage of the Kashmiri people,” he noted. 

India and Pakistan engaged in the worst fighting in decades between the two countries in May after New Delhi blamed Islamabad for supporting an attack in Indian-administered Kashmir on April 22 that killed 26. Pakistan denied it was involved and called for an international probe into the incident. 

The two countries attacked each other with missiles, fighter jets, drones and artillery fire before US President Donald Trump brokered a ceasefire on May 10. The four-day conflict had killed over 70 people on both sides of the border. 

“India’s unprovoked aggression against Pakistan in May 2025, and its swift and comprehensive military defeat are only the latest evidence of the urgent need for the international community to ensure that resolution of the Kashmir dispute becomes a global priority,” Sharif said. 

The Pakistani prime minister said the denial of basic human rights for the people of Kashmir was a “recipe of regional instability.”

“Pakistan reaffirms its unflinching stance and moral, political and diplomatic support to its Kashmiri sisters and brothers till the realization of their inalienable right to self-determination,” Sharif concluded. 

Pakistan’s military said in a separate message that it supports the “legitimate and ongoing struggle” of the Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination as enshrined in international law and UN Security Council resolutions. 

Updated 11 sec ago
Follow

  • ISPR chief stresses focus on intelligence-based operations and cooperation with local communities
  • Army spokesman says Balochistan will always remain part of Pakistan amid separatist insurgency
Updated 11 sec ago
Muhammad Ibrahim

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s army is not interested in evacuating entire areas in the restive southwestern province of Balochistan to launch operations against militants, the top military spokesman said Saturday, insisting the region will always remain part of the country.

Balochistan, Pakistan’s largest but most impoverished province, has been the site of a long-running insurgency that has intensified in recent months, with separatist militants attacking security forces, government functionaries and non-local residents.

Intelligence-based operations have been launched in response, though outfits such as the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and its Majeed Brigade faction have carried out increasingly coordinated strikes, including a passenger train hostage-taking earlier this year and an attack on a school bus that killed and injured several children.

“We are not interested in evacuating an entire area, sending in troops, clearing all the localities and then declaring that peace has been restored because you cannot station the army permanently,” Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lt. Gen. Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said while addressing students in a military internship program in Rawalpindi.

The ISPR shared portions of his remarks in a video released on its Facebook page.

“Once the army leaves, the terrorists would return,” he added. “That is why we need to work in a very intelligent manner. We need to work with the population, with the local administration, and we need to identify the terrorists, their sympathizers and their facilitators. That is what we are doing.”

Chaudhry emphasized that the military has no interest in falsely accusing or targeting innocent civilians.

“However, if someone facilitates terrorism, if someone keeps explosives in their house or gives shelter to terrorists, then they will have to face the consequences,” he continued.

The military spokesperson also underlined that Balochistan would “always remain part of Pakistan,” noting the province’s ethnic and demographic diversity and its connections with other parts of the country.

The comments came as violence in the mineral-rich province has intensified in recent months.

Earlier this week, the United States designated the BLA and the Majeed Brigade as “foreign terrorist organizations.”

Separatist groups accuse Islamabad of exploiting Balochistan’s resources to fund development elsewhere, while the federal government denies the charge, saying it is working to uplift local communities.

Updated 16 August 2025
Follow

  • The nationwide monsoon death toll likely exceeds 600 after accounting for the latest surge in casualties
  • Khyber Pakhtunkhwa administration has declared emergency in nine flood-hit districts until August 31
Updated 16 August 2025
WASIM SAJJAD

DIR, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Saturday issued an advisory to limit tourism in mountainous areas after the death toll from torrential rains and floods in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province in the last 48 hours increased to 308, according to an official statement.

The NDMA put the nationwide monsoon death toll at 507 on Friday, reporting 194 casualties in the preceding 24 hours, with 180 in KP, five in Gilgit-Baltistan and nine in Azad Kashmir.

In the last 48 hours, raging hill torrents swept away dozens of people in KP’s Swat, Buner, Bajaur, Torghar, Mansehra, Shangla and Battagram districts, with a fresh Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) update recording at least 308 confirmed deaths during the period, suggesting that the overall nationwide toll has likely exceeded 600.

Rescuers, backed by boats and helicopters, worked for hours in KP and other areas to save stranded residents and tourists as ambulances transported bodies to hospitals.

“On the Prime Minister’s directive, the National Disaster Management Authority has issued an advisory to limit tourism in mountainous areas due to the intensity of the monsoon,” the NDMA said in a statement.

“Public movement should be restricted in high-risk areas during monsoon spells,” it continued. “If necessary, tourist restrictions may be imposed under Section 144, with law enforcement agencies in tourist areas ensuring compliance with these restrictions.”

Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) empowers local authorities to prohibit gatherings of four or more people and impose restrictions on movement or activities in a specific area to prevent unrest or ensure public safety.

The NDMA also urged the public to avoid traveling to affected areas.

Separately, the KP Department of Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement declared an emergency in districts affected by rains and flash floods.

“A notification has been issued stating that the emergency will remain in effect from August 15 to August 31, 2025, in the vulnerable districts,” the PDMA said in a statement.

“The emergency will be enforced in the districts of Swat, Buner, Bajaur, Torghar, Mansehra, Shangla, Lower Dir, Upper Dir and Battagram, which have been affected by rains and flooding,” it added.

The Pakistani authorities have said the current spell of heavy rains in the region is likely to continue intermittently till August 21, with the KP PDMA issuing directives to intensify relief activities in all the affected districts and provide immediate relief to those affected.

The NDMA also said on Saturday that its team has reached Peshawar to supervise relief work.

Deputy PM Ishaq Dar expressed sorrow over the tragic loss of life and property caused by the cloudbursts and flash floods in KP and other parts of Pakistan.

“Our hearts go out to the families who have lost loved ones, to those who are injured, and many whose homes and livelihoods have been swept away,” he said on X. “The Government of Pakistan is mobilizing all available resources to provide relief and conduct rescue operations.”

The deluges have evoked memories of 2022 when catastrophic monsoon rains and glacial melt submerged a third of the country, killing more than 1,700 people and causing over $30 billion in damages.

Pakistan, which contributes less than 1 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions, is among the countries most vulnerable to climate change.

Scientists say rising temperatures are making South Asia’s monsoon rains more erratic and intense, increasing the risk of flash floods and landslides in mountainous regions like KP and Gilgit-Baltistan, where at least 20 people have died in similar incidents and several are missing.

A study released this week by World Weather Attribution, a network of international scientists, found rainfall in Pakistan from June 24 to July 23 was 10 percent to 15 percent heavier because of global warming.

Updated 16 August 2025
AP
Follow

  • Guan Jing was hit by falling rocks while descending the mountain after a successful summit
  • Her body has been flown to Skardu and will be sent to Islamabad after official coordination
Updated 16 August 2025
AP

GILGIT, Pakistan: A rescue team from Pakistan and Nepal has retrieved the body of a Chinese climber who was killed on K2, the world’s second-highest peak in northern Pakistan, a regional government spokesman said Saturday.

Faizullah Faraq, spokesman for the Gilgit-Baltistan government, said the body of Guan Jing was airlifted by an army helicopter from K2’s base camp after a team of mountaineers brought it down.

Jing died Tuesday after being struck by falling rocks during her descent, a day after she had reached the summit with a group of fellow climbers.

Faraq said her body was taken to a hospital in Skardu city and would be sent to Islamabad after coordination with her family and Chinese officials.

Karrar Haidri, vice president of the Pakistan Alpine Club, said the body was retrieved after days-long efforts, during which one of the rescuers was injured and airlifted by a helicopter.

K2, which rises 8,611 meters (28,251 feet) above sea level, is considered one of the world’s most difficult and dangerous peaks to climb.

Jing’s death comes more than two weeks after German mountaineer and Olympic gold medalist Laura Dahlmeier died while attempting another peak in the region.

Updated 16 August 2025
Follow

  • Mufti Kifayatullah of JUI-F sustained serious injuries after his son opened fire on the family and fled
  • The motive behind the incident remains unclear, though it may have stemmed from a domestic dispute
Updated 16 August 2025
REHMAT MEHSUD

PESHAWAR: A shooting at the residence of a prominent religio-political party leader, Mufti Kifayatullah, in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province left his son and daughter dead and his wife critically wounded on Saturday, while he himself sustained serious injuries, according to an official statement.

A former provincial lawmaker from Malakand division and district chief of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) party, Kifayatullah was attacked inside his residence in Batkhela, Levies officials said in a statement.

“A shooting incident took place at the house of Mufti Kifayatullah, district chief of JUI-F in Batkhela,” the statement said. “As a result of the firing, Kifayatullah was seriously injured, his daughter and son were killed, and his wife was also critically wounded.”

Authorities said the assailant was the JUI-F politician’s own son, who managed to escape after the attack.

The bodies and the injured were taken to the District Headquarters Hospital in Batkhela, where doctors later said Kifayatullah’s condition was out of danger.

The motive behind the shooting was not immediately clear, though the incident appeared to be linked to some domestic dispute.

The JUI-F, a major religio-political party with deep roots in northwestern Pakistan, has long exercised influence in the area.

However, it struggled in the 2024 general elections, with leaders blaming security threats for their inability to run a full campaign.

Updated 16 August 2025
Follow

  • The satellite, PRSS-1, will be primarily used in the fields of land resource surveys as well as disaster prevention and mitigation
  • The satellite launch, deployment mark another step in Pakistan’s growing engagement with outer space through Chinese assistance
Updated 16 August 2025
Hasaan Ali Khan

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) has confirmed the “successful deployment” and “operational readiness” of the country’s latest remote sensing satellite, launched from Xichang Satellite Launch Center (XSLC) in China, on July 31.

The satellite, PRSS-1, will primarily be used in the fields of land resource surveys and disaster prevention and mitigation, and it will help promote the development of Pakistan, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal said this month.

SUPARCO said the satellite, following the successful launch, has established “stable contact” with ground stations and begun capturing and transmitting high-resolution imagery, greatly enhancing data availability and reliability for various national sectors.

“The satellite will deliver high-quality imaging capabilities to support a wide range of applications, revolutionizing urban planning, infrastructure development, and regional planning by monitoring urban expansion and growth trends,” it said in a statement on Friday.

“It will strengthen disaster management efforts through timely data for early warnings and rapid response to floods, landslides, earthquakes, and other hazards, while also aiding environmental protection by tracking glacier recession, deforestation, and climate change indicators.”

The satellite will enhance agricultural productivity through precision farming, mapping of crop patterns, and improved water resource management, thereby contributing to food security, according to SUPARCO.

In addition, it will play a strategic role in national development projects such as the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) by mapping transportation networks, identifying geohazard risks and facilitating efficient resource allocation that will not only improve decision-making across multiple sectors but also promote sustainable socio-economic development and strengthen Pakistan’s technological autonomy.

The satellite launch and deployment mark another step in Pakistan’s growing engagement with outer space through Chinese assistance.

“This remarkable accomplishment highlights Pakistan’s advancing capabilities in space-based technologies, and SUPARCO’s dedication to strengthening national infrastructure for Earth observation,” SUPARCO said.

“It not only contributes to achieving self-reliance but also opens new avenues for advancement, sustainability and informed decision-making across key sectors.”

China and Pakistan are also preparing to send the first Pakistani astronaut into space aboard China’s Tiangong space station, with training programs currently underway.

