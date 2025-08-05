You are here

  • Home
  • Bella Hadid returns for Chopard’s new campaign

Bella Hadid returns for Chopard’s new campaign

Bella Hadid returns for Chopard’s new campaign
The model starred in the latest campaign spotlighting Chopard’s L’Heure du Diamant collection. (Instagram)
Short Url

https://arab.news/46c4g

Updated 05 August 2025
Arab News
Follow

Bella Hadid returns for Chopard’s new campaign

Bella Hadid returns for Chopard’s new campaign
Updated 05 August 2025
Arab News
Follow

DUBAI: US Dutch Palestinian model Bella Hadid continues her collaboration with Chopard, taking center stage on the brand’s Instagram feed throughout the week.

Hadid starred in the latest campaign spotlighting Chopard’s L’Heure du Diamant collection. This week, the brand shared a behind-the-scenes video from the shoot, showing the model in a white halter-neck dress as she posed in the sparkling jewelry pieces.

In another set of images, Hadid wore a striking red high-neck top, paired with pieces from Chopard’s bold and romantic Haute Joaillerie collection, most notably a pair of dangling heart-shaped hoop earrings.

She rounded out the campaign in a glittering purple turtleneck top with long sleeves, once again styled with creations from the L’Heure du Diamant line.

The model’s collaboration with Chopard began in 2017 when she became one of the faces of the brand’s high jewelry collections. Since then, she has appeared in several campaigns and has worn Chopard pieces at major international events, including the Cannes Film Festival, Met Gala, and Paris Fashion Week.

Last month, Hadid appeared in campaign images for the brand, modeling pieces from its high jewelry collection ahead of Paris Couture Week.

In one of the images, Hadid wore a diamond necklace featuring a large yellow gemstone at its center. In another, she wore a coordinated jewelry set consisting of sapphire and diamond drop earrings, a matching necklace, and a statement ring.

Hadid has had a busy summer. In June, with the help of close friends, she expanded her beauty brand Orebella with a range of accessories.

The model and entrepreneur teamed up with Wildflower Cases co-founders Sydney and Devon Lee Carlson to launch a limited-edition collaboration featuring two new products: an iPhone case and a “scentable wristlet.”

Hadid took to Instagram to announce the launch, writing: “Feeling like the luckiest girl in the world to be able to be creative with my beauty boss sisters. Life is beautiful when we have the opportunity to watch our friends winning. So proud of you two. So proud of our teams. So proud of us. Love you all — thank you for bringing this vision to life.”

Topics: Bella Hadid Chopard

UK’s Royal Ballet and Opera cancels Tel Aviv ‘Tosca’ after staff protest over stance on Gaza

UK’s Royal Ballet and Opera cancels Tel Aviv ‘Tosca’ after staff protest over stance on Gaza
Updated 05 August 2025
Arab News
Follow

UK’s Royal Ballet and Opera cancels Tel Aviv ‘Tosca’ after staff protest over stance on Gaza

UK’s Royal Ballet and Opera cancels Tel Aviv ‘Tosca’ after staff protest over stance on Gaza
  • It comes after 182 dancers, musicians, singers and technical staff sign open letter denouncing ‘recent actions and decisions’ by organization ‘in the context of the ongoing genocide in Gaza’
  • Letter backs actions of performer who raised a Palestinian flag on stage last month as ‘act of courage and moral clarity,’ and accuses organization’s director of opera of reacting aggressively
Updated 05 August 2025
Arab News

LONDON: The UK’s Royal Ballet and Opera has canceled a planned 2026 production of “Tosca” at the Israeli Opera in Tel Aviv, after nearly 200 members of staff signed a letter criticizing the organization’s ties to Israel amid the war in Gaza, it was reported on Monday.

Company chief executive officer Alex Beard confirmed the decision in an internal message in which he acknowledged the letter and told staff: “We have made the decision that our new production of “Tosca” will not be going to Israel.”

A total of 182 members of the Royal Opera and Ballet, including dancers, musicians, singers and technical staff, signed the open letter on Friday denouncing the “recent actions and decisions taken by the RBO in the context of the ongoing genocide in Gaza.”

In particular, they condemned the recent hiring out of the organization’s “Turandot” production to the Israeli Opera for performances that took place last month, The Guardian newspaper reported on Monday.

“The decision cannot be viewed as neutral,” they wrote. “It is a deliberate alignment, materially and symbolically, with a government currently engaged in crimes against humanity.

“The venue itself, the Israeli Opera, publicly offers free tickets to soldiers of the Israeli Defense Forces ‘in recognition of their work,’ as stated on their website.

“The RBO is clearly making a strong political statement by allowing its production and intellectual property to be presented in a space that openly rewards and legitimizes the very forces responsible for the daily killings of civilians in Gaza.”

The letter demanded that the organization “withholds our productions from institutions that legitimise and economically support a state engaged in the mass killing of civilians,” and rejects “any current or future performances in Israel.”

It also offered support for performer Daniel Perry, who raised a Palestinian flag on stage during a curtain call on July 19 in what the letter described as “an act of courage and moral clarity.” It accused the RBO’s director of opera, Oliver Mears, of reacting aggressively.

“We witnessed (Mears) attempting to forcibly snatch the flag from the performer, displaying visible anger and aggression in front of the entire audience,” the letter said.

“Far from being a neutral administrative intervention, (his) act was itself a loud political statement. It sent a clear message that any visible solidarity with Palestine would be met with hostility.”

Perry has stated that Mears subsequently told him he would “never work for the Opera House ever again.”

The employees who signed the letter also highlighted what they described as a “deafening” double standard, noting the organization’s open support for Ukraine following the invasion by Russia in 2022, adding: “We understood then that silence was unacceptable. Why is it different now?”

In response, Beard said: “I am appalled by the crisis in Gaza and recognize the deep emotional impact this has had across our community and wider society. On this issue, we acknowledge and respect the full range of views held by our staff, artists and audiences.

“The events at the curtain call on July 19 were without precedent. We have reflected carefully and reviewed our internal protocols. We always endeavor to act with integrity and compassion. We want our stage to remain a space for shared cultural appreciation, free from individual political statements.”

The RBO’s support for Ukraine was “aligned with the global consensus at the time,” he added, but global geopolitics had become more complex and so the organization’s stance had changed to ensure its actions reflected its “purpose and values.”

The Israeli Opera removed details of the production of “Tosca” from its website but has not commented on the cancellation.

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Palestine Gaza Hamas UK Royal Opera and Ballet

Related

Cast member unfurls large Palestinian flag on London’s Royal Opera House stage
Lifestyle
Cast member unfurls large Palestinian flag on London’s Royal Opera House stage
Special London ballet school looks to expand to Muslim countries including Saudi Arabia video
Art & Culture
London ballet school looks to expand to Muslim countries including Saudi Arabia

Dates, stories delight children at Madinah fair

Dates, stories delight children at Madinah fair
Updated 04 August 2025
Arab News
Follow

Dates, stories delight children at Madinah fair

Dates, stories delight children at Madinah fair
  • Guided by trained facilitators, children made dipped date balls, nut-stuffed dates, and light meals with bread and dates
  • Workshops focused on nutritious ingredients, simple preparation steps, and creative presentation
Updated 04 August 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: The Chef’s Kitchen corner at the Madinah Book Fair drew strong interest from young visitors, who joined hands-on workshops to prepare healthy recipes using Madinah’s famous dates.

Guided by trained facilitators and with safety in mind, children made dipped date balls, nut-stuffed dates, and light meals with bread and dates.

The workshops focused on nutritious ingredients, simple preparation steps, and creative presentation, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

Beyond cooking, the sessions aimed to boost sensory and motor skills, promote nutritional awareness, and deepen appreciation for local products — especially dates as a key part of Madinah’s culinary heritage.

Meanwhile, the Story Lab corner sparked creativity through interactive storytelling, where children crafted short stories using elements from a digital screen.

Participants tackled literary challenges that developed their storytelling skills in a playful learning environment. The activity also enhanced Arabic vocabulary and fostered pride in the language as a tool for creative expression.

The fair concluded on Aug. 4 at the King Salman International Convention Center with more than 300 local, regional, and international publishers participating.

Topics: Madinah Book Fair Saudi Ministry of Culture (MoC)

Related

Special Madinah Book Fair offers a literary haven of culture and creativity video
Saudi Arabia
Madinah Book Fair offers a literary haven of culture and creativity
Madinah Book Fair draws 170,000 visitors photos
Saudi Arabia
Madinah Book Fair draws 170,000 visitors

New international art consultancy launches with Gulf focus

New international art consultancy launches with Gulf focus
Updated 04 August 2025
REBECCA ANN PROCTOR
Follow

New international art consultancy launches with Gulf focus

New international art consultancy launches with Gulf focus
  • New Perspective Art Partners marks a collaboration between leading figures in the art world to advise top-tier clients with a special focus on the Middle East
Updated 04 August 2025
REBECCA ANN PROCTOR

DUBAI: A new art consultancy with a focus on the Middle East region has been created with four of the art market’s leading players.

Called New Perspective Art Partners, the new advisory is launching with a mission to work with clients in a way that offers a new model bridging cross-continental advisory services with bespoke services to top-tier collectors and institutions.

The dedicated focus on the Middle East reflects the growing ambitions of collectors and institutions in the region.

The new advisory is comprised of Ed Dolman, the former executive chairman of Phillips auction house; Brett Gorvy, a co-founder and partner of Levy Gorvy gallery and the former chairman of postwar and contemporary art at Christie’s; and Patti Wong of the Hong Kong-based company Patti Wong & Associates, who previously worked at Sotheby’s for 15 years as the head of the private client services department before being appointed as chairman of Sotheby’s Asia in 2004.

Alex Dolman, Ed’s son, who recently launched the advisory firm Dolman Partners with his father, will also be part of the group.

“New Perspectives Art Partners is oriented around those operating at the very top of the international art world, which includes numerous collectors and institutions in the Middle East,” Dolman told Arab News.

“Our team has extensive experience in the region — supporting both collectors and institutions who have been operating for decades, and those who have more recently invested in the culture space,” he said.

“We understand the unique requirements of clients in the region and can bring them the international experience necessary to help them realize their ambitions.”

Elyanna shares heartwarming moment with Palestinian children at Coldplay concert

Elyanna shares heartwarming moment with Palestinian children at Coldplay concert
Updated 04 August 2025
Arab News
Follow

Elyanna shares heartwarming moment with Palestinian children at Coldplay concert

Elyanna shares heartwarming moment with Palestinian children at Coldplay concert
Updated 04 August 2025
Arab News

DUBAI: Palestinian Chilean singer Elyanna took to Instagram to share a heartwarming moment with two young Palestinian children at a Coldplay concert, invited through the non-profit organization Heal Palestine. She was joined by Egyptian American comedian and creator Ramy Youssef and US journalist Ayman Mohyeldin.

“Thank you @heal.palestine for making it possible for me to meet these angels,” wrote Elyanna on Instagram, along with photos from the meeting.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Elyanna (@elyanna)

Heal Palestine, the organization that facilitated the encounter, focuses on supporting Palestinian children and families affected by war and displacement, offering both emergency relief and long-term education initiatives. The group took to their official Facebook page to thank Elyanna, Youssef and Mohyeldin.

“A heartfelt thank you to @elyanna, @aymanm, and @ramy for giving Qamar and Sara an unforgettable night at the Coldplay concert. Watching Elyanna perform on stage was a moment of pure magic — a much-needed escape from their treatments after their injuries in Gaza. We are deeply grateful for your compassion and for standing with us in our mission,” the post read.

Elyanna will perform at this year’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix After-Race Concerts on Dec. 5 at the Etihad Park on Yas Island.

The young star is expected to sing some of her most popular tracks, including “Ghareeb Alay,” “Mama Eh,” and her Arabic rendition of “La Vie en Rose.”

Her performance is a part of the Yasalam After-Race concerts, held alongside the Formula One Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, one of the UAE’s biggest entertainment and sporting weekends.

Elyanna joins a high-profile lineup of artists already announced for the four-night concert series, including Benson Boone on Dec. 4, Post Malone on Dec. 5, Metallica on Dec. 6 and Katy Perry on Dec. 7.

Access to the concerts is exclusive to F1 ticket holders, with each night set to feature large-scale performances at the open-air Etihad Park.

One of Elyanna’s standout appearances was during Coldplay’s four-night concert series in Abu Dhabi earlier this year, part of their “Music of the Spheres” world tour.

In April, Coldplay announced that Elyanna had again teamed up with the band to release a new version of “Ma Meilleure Ennemie,” a track originally performed by Belgian artist Stromae and French singer Pomme.
 

‘Freakier Friday’: Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis talk ‘more mature’ sequel

‘Freakier Friday’: Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis talk ‘more mature’ sequel
Updated 04 August 2025
Shyama Krishna Kumar
Follow

‘Freakier Friday’: Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis talk ‘more mature’ sequel

‘Freakier Friday’: Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis talk ‘more mature’ sequel
  • In “Freakier Friday,” the highly anticipated sequel, the duo returns as mother and daughter, but with a new twist
Updated 04 August 2025
Shyama Krishna Kumar

DUBAI: More than 20 years after their beloved body-swap comedy “Freaky Friday” first hit the cinemas, Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis are back — and this time, they are switching roles with the next generation.

In “Freakier Friday,” the highly anticipated sequel, the duo returns as mother and daughter, but with a new twist: A four-way body swap involving two younger characters, played by Julia Butters and Sophia Hammons.

Lindsay Lohan — a resident of the UAE for the last decade — returns as Anna Coleman in the film. (AFP)

When asked what it takes to convincingly pull off a body swap, the actors both agree — it is all about the details.

“Mannerisms, the physicality, is a big part of it,” Curtis explained in an interview with Arab News. “You have to mirror each other. It’s not like you’re doing the mirror exercise, but in a way, you are.”

Lohan — a resident of the UAE for the last decade — picked up on subtle changes too, saying: “Harper (Coleman) was slouching more, and she had a slower way of responding to things. She would kind of be more to herself and in her head. Anna would stay up straight more. Those were two of the things I would do.”

But no matter how much prep you do, Curtis says, the real test comes on set. She said: “You can work with the director and vocal coaches and all the rest of it, until that director says action — and the four of you have swapped, and you’re looking in the mirror — you just can’t know if it’s going to work. And I will tell you, when we shot the scene in the mirror, which is why it’s in the end credits, we knew it was working. The crew knew, the director knew, the producers knew, the studio knew — and then we relaxed.”

Both Lohan and Curtis also took on the role of executive producers for the film, a first for Lohan and a return to producing for Curtis. Stepping behind the scenes gave them more creative control and a deeper sense of ownership over the story.

“It feels so nice,” Lohan said. “Especially because women in Hollywood have come such a long way … it feels so encouraging to be executive producing with someone like Jamie and having more of a say in how things go in the movie. Just seeing it from the ground up feels so, what’s the word I’m looking for? Empowering.”

Fans of the original film will be thrilled by the return of Pink Slip, the fictional band fronted by Lohan’s character Anna. For Lohan, slipping back into Anna’s combat boots was as nostalgic as it was exhilarating.

“It was really fun,” she said. “I haven’t really been singing that much, and I haven’t been playing guitar in my daily life as much. So, it was nice to relearn guitar again and brush up on that and then sing and just be there, back with the band. We had so much fun. It was a really, really good time.”

While “Freakier Friday” is packed with physical comedy and music, both actors agree the film’s heart lies in its message of empathy.

“There’s a beautiful message in it,” Lohan said. “Walk a mile in my shoes. Get to know me before you assume things about me. Really know who I am first. And I think that’s a message we should all take with us every day, everywhere in the world — especially now.”

Curtis is in agreement. “It’s basically everything she just said. The first movie was funny and moving; this one is funnier, more moving … and therefore, it’s freakier. But the same themes are there: compassion, understanding, conflict, conflict resolution, physical comedy. It just feels richer, fuller, more mature.”

Topics: Freakier Friday Jamie Lee Curtis Lindsay Lohan

Latest updates

US house speaker condemned over West Bank visit
US house speaker condemned over West Bank visit
Islamist militants free Moroccan truck drivers held since January, Mali says
Islamist militants free Moroccan truck drivers held since January, Mali says
Sri Lankan envoy hails Kingdom’s Islamic efforts
Sri Lankan envoy hails Kingdom’s Islamic efforts
Madinah fair empowers Saudi authors, publishers
Madinah fair empowers Saudi authors, publishers
Kuwait, Qatar, UAE maintain non-oil growth momentum; Egypt shows recovery signs while Lebanon struggles
Kuwait, Qatar, UAE maintain non-oil growth momentum; Egypt shows recovery signs while Lebanon struggles

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.