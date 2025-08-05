Bella Hadid returns for Chopard’s new campaign

DUBAI: US Dutch Palestinian model Bella Hadid continues her collaboration with Chopard, taking center stage on the brand’s Instagram feed throughout the week.
Hadid starred in the latest campaign spotlighting Chopard’s L’Heure du Diamant collection. This week, the brand shared a behind-the-scenes video from the shoot, showing the model in a white halter-neck dress as she posed in the sparkling jewelry pieces.
In another set of images, Hadid wore a striking red high-neck top, paired with pieces from Chopard’s bold and romantic Haute Joaillerie collection, most notably a pair of dangling heart-shaped hoop earrings.
She rounded out the campaign in a glittering purple turtleneck top with long sleeves, once again styled with creations from the L’Heure du Diamant line.
The model’s collaboration with Chopard began in 2017 when she became one of the faces of the brand’s high jewelry collections. Since then, she has appeared in several campaigns and has worn Chopard pieces at major international events, including the Cannes Film Festival, Met Gala, and Paris Fashion Week.
Last month, Hadid appeared in campaign images for the brand, modeling pieces from its high jewelry collection ahead of Paris Couture Week.
In one of the images, Hadid wore a diamond necklace featuring a large yellow gemstone at its center. In another, she wore a coordinated jewelry set consisting of sapphire and diamond drop earrings, a matching necklace, and a statement ring.
Hadid has had a busy summer. In June, with the help of close friends, she expanded her beauty brand Orebella with a range of accessories.
The model and entrepreneur teamed up with Wildflower Cases co-founders Sydney and Devon Lee Carlson to launch a limited-edition collaboration featuring two new products: an iPhone case and a “scentable wristlet.”
Hadid took to Instagram to announce the launch, writing: “Feeling like the luckiest girl in the world to be able to be creative with my beauty boss sisters. Life is beautiful when we have the opportunity to watch our friends winning. So proud of you two. So proud of our teams. So proud of us. Love you all — thank you for bringing this vision to life.”