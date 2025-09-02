You are here

  • Home
  • Scramble for survivors as Afghanistan quake death toll passes 1,400

Scramble for survivors as Afghanistan quake death toll passes 1,400

Update Scramble for survivors as Afghanistan quake death toll passes 1,400
Afghans walk past damaged houses, after earthquakes at Mazar Dara village in Nurgal district, Kunar province, in Eastern Afghanistan. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gwwmj

Updated 20 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Scramble for survivors as Afghanistan quake death toll passes 1,400

Scramble for survivors as Afghanistan quake death toll passes 1,400
  • 1,411 people were killed and 3,124 people were injured in the hard-hit province of Kunar alone
  • The earthquake could affect “hundreds of thousands,” said United Nations humanitarian coordinator for Afghanistan Indrika Ratwatte
Updated 20 sec ago
AFP
Follow

JALALABAD, Afghanistan: A powerful earthquake that struck eastern Afghanistan at the weekend killed more than 1,400 people and injured thousands more, the Taliban said on Tuesday, making it one of the deadliest to hit the country in decades.

The casualty toll has mounted steadily since the 6.0 magnitude earthquake hit late Sunday night, devastating remote areas in mountainous provinces near the border with Pakistan.

Afghanistan is one of the poorest countries in the world, with dwindling aid since the Taliban seized power in 2021 undermining its ability to respond to disasters.

Chief Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on social media platform X on Tuesday that 1,411 people were killed and 3,124 people were injured in the hard-hit province of Kunar alone.

Another dozen people were killed and hundreds injured in neighboring Nangarhar province.

The earthquake could affect “hundreds of thousands,” said United Nations humanitarian coordinator for Afghanistan Indrika Ratwatte.

Rescuers searched through the night and all day for survivors in the rubble of homes flattened in Kunar, where more than 5,400 houses were destroyed, government spokesman Hamdullah Fitrat said on X.


Many of the worst-affected areas were still unreachable by road, but emergency facilities were being set up and multiple countries had announced they would provide aid, Fitrat said.

The European Union said it was sending 130 tons of emergency supplies and providing one million euros to help victims of the deadly quake.

The bloc has become one of the key aid donors to Afghanistan after the United States — previously the country’s largest aid provider — cut all but a slice of its assistance after President Donald Trump took office in January.

The aid cuts risk impeding the response to the earthquake, sector experts told AFP, in a country already facing one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises after decades of conflict.

“The scale of need far exceeds current resources,” the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said in a statement, noting that funding cuts had hit humanitarian air services, “limiting access to remote communities.”

Emergency workers struggled to reach mountainous areas and villagers joined the rescue efforts, using their bare hands to clear debris from mud and stone homes built into steep valleys.

Obaidullah Stoman, 26, who traveled to the village of Wadir to search for a friend, was overwhelmed by the level of destruction.

“I’m searching here, but I didn’t see him. It was very difficult for me to see the conditions here,” he told AFP.

“There is only rubble left.”

The dead, including children, were wrapped in white shrouds by villagers who prayed over their bodies before burying them.

The earthquake epicenter was about 27 kilometers (17 miles) from Jalalabad, according to the US Geological Survey, and struck just eight kilometers below the Earth’s surface.

Such relatively shallow quakes can cause more damage, especially since the majority of Afghans live in mud-brick homes vulnerable to collapse.

Many of those living in the quake-hit villages were among the more than four million Afghans forced back to the country from Iran and Pakistan in recent years, many coming through the Torkham border crossing in Nangarhar province.

Rahmatullah Khaksar, who heads the emergency ward at a hospital in Jalalabad, Nangarhar’s provincial capital, said they had received 600 injured since Sunday night.

“Most of the patients were trauma patients. They were hit on the head, back, abdomen and legs,” he told AFP, adding they had cleared a ward for unidentified patients “so they will stay there until they find their families.”

Afghanistan is frequently hit by earthquakes, especially in the Hindu Kush mountain range near the junction of the Eurasia and India tectonic plates.

Western Herat province was devastated in October 2023 by a 6.3-magnitude earthquake, which killed more than 1,500 people and damaged or destroyed more than 63,000 homes.

A 5.9-magnitude quake struck the eastern province of Paktika in June 2022, killing more than 1,000 people and leaving tens of thousands homeless.

Topics: Afghanistan quake Jalalabad province

Related

UN says Afghan quake could impact ‘hundreds of thousands’
World
UN says Afghan quake could impact ‘hundreds of thousands’
Earthquakes have frequently hit Afghanistan, Pakistan in recent years graphic
Pakistan
Earthquakes have frequently hit Afghanistan, Pakistan in recent years

Slovakia wants to normalize relations with Russia, ramping up gas imports, PM Fico says

Updated 19 sec ago
Follow

Slovakia wants to normalize relations with Russia, ramping up gas imports, PM Fico says

Slovakia wants to normalize relations with Russia, ramping up gas imports, PM Fico says
Updated 19 sec ago
Populist-led Slovakia and Hungary — both EU members — have sought to maintain political ties with Russia
“I want to say openly that we are extremely interested in standardization of relations between the Slovak Republic and the Russian Federation,” Fico said

MOSCOW: Slovakia wants to normalize its relations with Moscow and is increasing imports of Russian gas through the TurkStream pipeline, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico told Russia’s President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.

The comments clashed with the position of the European Union, which is seeking to wean itself off Russian energy imports to punish Moscow over its 2022 invasion of Ukraine, and come at a critical phase in efforts to end the conflict.

Populist-led Slovakia and Hungary — both EU members — have sought to maintain political ties with Russia, which supplies the majority of their oil needs.

“I want to say openly that we are extremely interested in standardization of relations between the Slovak Republic and the Russian Federation,” Fico said during the meeting with Putin on the sidelines of China’s World War Two anniversary celebrations in Beijing.

“Let’s get back to what used to be typical for countries when it comes to economic cooperation,”
he added.

The EU has vowed to end its decades-old energy relations with former top gas supplier Moscow and is aiming to phase out all Russian energy imports by the end of 2027.

Hungary and Slovakia, however, oppose the plan, arguing that switching to alternatives would increase energy prices.

“I want to thank you for the safe and regular gas supplies that we receive through TurkStream,” Fico told Putin as the two met.

TurkStream remains the only pipeline carrying Russian gas to Europe after blasts stopped exports via the Nord Stream 1 pipelines in September 2022 and as transit via Ukraine was halted on January 1.

Slovakia has so far this year imported about 1.7 billion cubic meters of gas through Hungary, which is its most direct link to the TurkStream pipeline, according to data from Slovak transit company EUstream.

A project is currently under way to increase the cross-border capacity for gas flow from Hungary to Slovakia, including gas originating from the Turkstream pipeline, to 4.4 bcm from 3.5 bcm.

Fico, meanwhile, said Slovakia had restarted issuing visas to Russian citizens, a service that was suspended following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

He said Slovakia was also interested in Russian companies potentially participating in a new nuclear power plant, a project the government aims to grant to US firm Westinghouse.

Fico will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday in the western Ukrainian city of Uzhhorod, he said. That meeting had previously been scheduled to take place in eastern Slovakia.

The prime minister said he planned to raise the issue of recent Ukrainian attacks, which temporarily stopped Russian oil flows through the Druzhba pipeline to Slovakia and Hungary in the last two weeks.

Critics of Palestine Action ban say ‘key’ figures arrested

A protester is carried away by police officers at a “Lift The Ban” demonstration in support of Palestine Action.
A protester is carried away by police officers at a “Lift The Ban” demonstration in support of Palestine Action.
Updated 56 sec ago
Follow

Critics of Palestine Action ban say ‘key’ figures arrested

A protester is carried away by police officers at a “Lift The Ban” demonstration in support of Palestine Action.
  • Defend Our Juries has organized several demonstrations against the government’s contentious July 5 Palestine Action ban, leading to hundreds of arrests
Updated 56 sec ago

LONDON: Police arrested five “key spokespeople” for an organization campaigning against the UK government’s designation of Palestine Action as a “terrorist group” in “dawn raids” on Tuesday, the group said.
Defend Our Juries has organized several demonstrations against the government’s contentious July 5 Palestine Action ban, leading to hundreds of arrests with police charging scores of people under anti-terror laws.
The campaigners had been due to hold an online press conference later Tuesday ahead of another planned “Lift the Ban” protest in London this weekend, but postponed the briefing after what they called the “dystopian crackdown.”
“Counter-terrorism police arrested five of Defend Our Juries’ key spokespeople in dawn raids in London this morning over Lift the Ban protests,” it said in a statement.
“This is scandalous,” a spokesperson added, calling it “an unprecedented assault on free speech in our country.”
“This level of political repression is not what we expect in a democracy — it’s the kind of tactic typically associated with authoritarian regimes around the world,” the spokesperson said.
London’s Metropolitan Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Defend Our Juries vowed to press ahead with its latest planned demonstration on Saturday in Parliament Square, claiming that 1,000 people had pledged to hold signs saying “I oppose genocide. I support Palestine Action.”
More than 700 people who have held up such signs at previous protests over the last two months have been arrested under anti-terror laws for showing support for a proscribed organization.
Police said Monday a further 47 people had been accused of showing support for a banned group, meaning 114 Palestine Action supporters have now been charged with the offense.
The arrests were made under the Terrorism Act 2000, which the government also used to proscribe Palestine Action.
Interior minister Yvette Cooper accuses it of orchestrating “aggressive and intimidatory attacks against businesses, institutions and the public.”
Its outlawing came after the group took responsibility for breaking into a Royal Air Force base in June and spraying two aircraft with red paint, causing an estimated £7 million ($10 million) in damage.
Palestine Action said its activists were protesting Britain’s support for Israel amid the war in Gaza.
Critics, including the United Nations and groups such as Amnesty International and Greenpeace, have condemned the group’s proscription as legal overreach and a threat to free speech.

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine Action Defend Our Juries

Related

Probe launched after German police officer punches pro-Palestine activist
World
Probe launched after German police officer punches pro-Palestine activist
Police officers arrest an 89-year-old protester at a demonstration in support of Palestine Action in Parliament Square.
World
Another 47 charged for supporting Palestine Action: UK police

India, UAE review CEPA progress, target $100bn in non-oil trade

India, UAE review CEPA progress, target $100bn in non-oil trade
Updated 7 min 31 sec ago
Follow

India, UAE review CEPA progress, target $100bn in non-oil trade

India, UAE review CEPA progress, target $100bn in non-oil trade
  • UAE, Indian ministers highlight digital infrastructure, healthcare as emerging sectors
  • Non-oil exports from India to UAE reached $27.4bn in fiscal year 2023–24
Updated 7 min 31 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: India has announced plans to strengthen its Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement with the UAE, aiming to boost non-oil bilateral trade to $100 billion by 2030, amid changing global trade dynamics and sharp increases in US tariffs.

UAE Foreign Trade Minister Thani Al-Zeyoudi visited India over the weekend for talks with Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and business leaders in Mumbai.

“The meeting reviewed the progress made under CEPA and reaffirmed the shared vision of expanding bilateral trade towards the target of USD 100 billion non-oil, non-precious metals trade by 2030,” India’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a statement on Monday.

“Discussions included collaboration in emerging sectors such as renewable energy, digital infrastructure, supply chain resilience, and healthcare.”

The ministers co-chaired meetings with representatives of the pharmaceutical and food sectors.

“In the pharma sector, key issues were discussed in light of evolving geopolitical challenges,” the ministry said.

“Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi underlined that despite global turbulence, the India–UAE partnership has emerged as a resilient driver of growth.”

The announcement to boost UAE-India ties under CEPA comes as many sectors in India look for ways to offset the impact of the Donald Trump administration’s recent 50 percent tariff hike on Indian goods — expected to significantly slow India’s exports to the US, which has been a top market.

In effect since May 1, 2022, the UAE-India CEPA has reduced tariffs on about 80 percent of all goods and provided zero-duty access to 90 percent of Indian exports.

Bilateral non‑oil trade reached $65 billion in 2024, according to UAE Ministry of Economy data.

Non-oil exports from India to the UAE reached $27.4 billion in the financial year 2023–24, marking an average annual growth of 25.6 percent since the CEPA came into effect. The surge has been led by sectors such as gems and jewelry, electrical machinery, chemicals, and smartphones.

“We are looking to diversify our trade basket, our products and also looking at important markets in the Gulf and Middle East. We can work on alternative markets for our products,” Manish Mohan, senior director for the Gulf and Middle East at Confederation of Indian Industry, told Arab News.

“UAE is a very important gateway to Africa, Europe and Central Asia … We have already achieved a great success in CEPA, and we are looking at deeper investment and economic opportunities.”

Topics: India United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Related

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed meets with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday. video
World
India, UAE enter into new agreements under comprehensive trade deal
India, UAE mark two years of free trade with 16% growth
World
India, UAE mark two years of free trade with 16% growth

Putin says Trump administration is listening to Russia’s arguments on Ukraine war

Putin says Trump administration is listening to Russia’s arguments on Ukraine war
Updated 4 min 28 sec ago
AP
Follow

Putin says Trump administration is listening to Russia’s arguments on Ukraine war

Putin says Trump administration is listening to Russia’s arguments on Ukraine war
  • “Now we see this mutual understanding, it’s noticeable,” Putin said
  • In Beijing, Putin struck an apparently amenable tone about possible progress in some aspects of the discussions to stop the fighting
Updated 4 min 28 sec ago
AP

BEIJING: Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that USPresident Donald Trump’s administration is listening to the Kremlin’s justifications for its invasion of neighboring Ukraine and claimed that Moscow and Washington have come to a “mutual understanding” about the conflict.

Putin said during a visit to China that “the (Trump) administration is listening to us,” as he complained that former President Joe Biden paid Moscow’s arguments no heed.

“Now we see this mutual understanding, it’s noticeable,” Putin said at a bilateral meeting with Slovakian President Robert Fico after talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing. “We are very happy about this and hope this constructive dialogue will continue.”

But Russia faces possible punitive actions by Trump, who has expressed frustration at Putin’s lack of engagement in US-led peace efforts and threatened unspecified “severe consequences.” The American president has made ending the three-year war one of his diplomatic priorities and hosted Putin at a summit in Alaska last month.

Putin attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in the Chinese city of Tianjin with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who are also facing pressure from Trump. The SCO started out as a security forum viewed as a foil to US influence in Central Asia but it has grown in influence over the years.

After the summit, the Russian leader held talks with Xi in Beijing, and on Wednesday he was to attend a massive military parade there commemorating the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

In Beijing, Putin struck an apparently amenable tone about possible progress in some aspects of the discussions to stop the fighting, although his comments reflected no substantial change in Russia’s position. Western leaders have accused Putin of marking time in peace efforts while Russia’s bigger army seeks to overwhelm Ukrainian defenses.

On the key issue of possible postwar security guarantees for Ukraine to deter another Russian invasion, Putin said “it seems to me that there is an opportunity to find consensus.” He didn’t elaborate.

While Putin reiterated that Moscow will not accept NATO membership for Ukraine, he also noted that he had never objected to Ukraine joining the European Union.

He also said Russia “can work with our American partners” at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Europe’s largest and one of the 10 biggest atomic power plants in the world. Its fate has been a central concern of the war due to fears of a nuclear accident.

Putin said Russia could also work with Ukraine on the Zaporizhzhia question — “if favorable conditions arise.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict President Vladimir Putin US President Donald Trump

Related

Putin tells Xi China-Russia ties are at ‘unprecedented level’ video
World
Putin tells Xi China-Russia ties are at ‘unprecedented level’
Ukraine suspects Russia involved in killing of former parliamentary speaker, says police chief
World
Ukraine suspects Russia involved in killing of former parliamentary speaker, says police chief

German authorities warn people against becoming ‘disposable agents’ for Russia

German authorities warn people against becoming ‘disposable agents’ for Russia
Updated 02 September 2025
AP
Follow

German authorities warn people against becoming ‘disposable agents’ for Russia

German authorities warn people against becoming ‘disposable agents’ for Russia
  • Germany’s Federal Criminal Police Office said it is seeing increasing activity in Germany and elsewhere in which Russian intelligence services apparently use social media to recruit people for espionage or sabotage
Updated 02 September 2025
AP

BERLIN: German security authorities are warning people against becoming “disposable agents” as worries mount about Russia using social media to find recruits for spying and sabotage in or against Germany.
Western officials have accused Russia and its proxies of staging dozens of attacks and other incidents across Europe since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in 2022. They worry that the risks are rising as untrained saboteurs are increasingly used. German officials have voiced concern over the use of “low-level agents.”
Germany’s Federal Criminal Police Office said Tuesday that, along with the country’s domestic, foreign and military intelligence services, it is seeing increasing activity in Germany and elsewhere in which Russian intelligence services — directly or via intermediaries — apparently use social media to recruit people for espionage or sabotage.
It said the so-called “low-level agents” or “disposable agents” carry out crimes without receiving intelligence training, for only a little money and often without knowing who is ordering the activities or what their purpose is.
“They are ‘used’ and then ‘thrown away,’” the police office said in introducing a campaign titled “Don’t become a disposable agent.” It warned that “anti-constitutional sabotage” carried a maximum sentence of five years in prison and espionage can carry a 10-year sentence.
It urged people to get in touch with Germany’s domestic intelligence agency if they or acquaintances have been contacted by strangers offering them money to engage in activity such as spreading pro-Russia slogans, scoping out people or property, or causing damage.
Several suspected cases are currently under investigation in Germany, involving among other things arson, damage to property, drone overflights and suspicious filming and photography, police said.

Topics: Russia Germany

Related

Probe launched after German police officer punches pro-Palestine activist
World
Probe launched after German police officer punches pro-Palestine activist
First Afghan families allowed into Germany from Pakistan
Pakistan
First Afghan families allowed into Germany from Pakistan

Latest updates

Closing Bell: Saudi main index holds steady at 10,667
Closing Bell: Saudi main index holds steady at 10,667
Erdogan urges US not to bar Palestinian leaders from UN summit
Kingdom to hold cultural week in Albania
Kingdom to hold cultural week in Albania
Oscars watch: Best international feature submissions roll in
Oscars watch: Best international feature submissions roll in
Slovakia wants to normalize relations with Russia, ramping up gas imports, PM Fico says
Slovakia wants to normalize relations with Russia, ramping up gas imports, PM Fico says

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.