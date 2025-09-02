Earthquakes have frequently hit Afghanistan, Pakistan in recent years

More than 1,100 people died and thousands were injured after an earthquake of magnitude 6 struck the rugged eastern region of Afghanistan, the latest such event following an increase in seismic activity.
Here are previous similar disasters of recent years in the Afghanistan-Pakistan region, which lies at the intersection of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates.
2025
- A magnitude 5.6 quake hit Afghanistan’s Hindu Kush region on August 27.
- A magnitude 5.2 earthquake hit Afghanistan’s Hindu Kush region on August 19, at a depth of 186 km (115 miles).
- A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck central Pakistan on June 29, with its epicenter at a depth of 149 km (93 miles).
- A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck Pakistan on May 10, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center said.
- Quakes of magnitude 5.6 and 5.8 hit the Hindu Kush and Afghanistan-Tajikistan border regions, on April 16 and 19, respectively.
- A magnitude 5 earthquake struck Pakistan on April 12, at a depth of 39 km (25 miles).
- Pakistan’s southern port city of Karachi has been hit by several moderate or minor tremors in March and June.
2024
- A magnitude 5.5 earthquake hit the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan on October 17.
- An earthquake of magnitude 5.75 struck Pakistan at a depth of 10 km (6 miles) on September 11.
- Earthquakes of magnitude 5.5 and 5.8 struck Pakistan between March 19 and March 20.
- An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 hit northwestern Kashmir on February 19.
- A magnitude 6.3 earthquake hit the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan on January 11.
- A magnitude 5 earthquake hit the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region on January 5.
2023
- An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 hit the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region on November 15.
- At least four earthquakes hit Afghanistan between October 7 and 15, the two deadliest in the western province of Herat, killing about 1,000 people and destroying entire villages.
- On August 6, an earthquake of magnitude 5.1 hit the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border.
- Earthquakes of magnitude 5.6 and 5.7 hit the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan on May 3 and on August 5, respectively.
- An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 hit northern Afghanistan in late March, killing at least 13.
- A magnitude 5.8 earthquake hit the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan on January 5.
2022
- An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hit southeastern Afghanistan on December 16.
- Over September 5 and 6, at least two earthquakes struck Afghanistan, with one killing at least eight.
- A magnitude 5.6 quake struck Pakistan’s southwestern region on August 1.
- A magnitude 6 earthquake in Afghanistan killed more than 1,000 people in June.
- A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan on February 5.
- An earthquake of magnitude 5.6, at a depth of 30 km (19 miles), hit western Afghanistan on January 17.
2021
- At least 15 people were killed after an earthquake struck southern Pakistan on October 7.
- A magnitude 4.6 earthquake, at a depth of 17.6 km (11 miles), shook Afghanistan on May 19.