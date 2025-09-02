Rescuers race to find Afghan quake survivors as death toll passes 1,400

You are here

An Afghan injured man receives intravenous drips in a corn field, after earthquakes at Mazar Dara village in Nurgal district, Kunar province, in Eastern Afghanistan, on September 1, 2025. (AFP)
An Afghan injured man receives intravenous drips in a corn field, after earthquakes at Mazar Dara village in Nurgal district, Kunar province, in Eastern Afghanistan, on September 1, 2025. (AFP)
Afghans carry the deceased for funeral ceremony after earthquakes at Mazar Dara village in Nurgal district, Kunar province, in Eastern Afghanistan. (AFP)
  • More than 900 people are known to have been killed and thousands injured in the 6.0-magnitude earthquake, which hit remote areas in mountainous provinces near the border with Pakistan around midnight Sunday, followed by at least five aftershocks
  • The European Union is sending 130 tons of emergency supplies and providing 1 million euros ($1.16 million). Other countries, including the United Arab Emirates, India and China have pledged disaster relief support.
JALALABAD, Afghanistan: The United Nations warned of an exponential rise in casualties from a major earthquake in eastern Afghanistan, as the Taliban said the death toll passed 1,400 on Tuesday, with more than 3,000 people injured.
The figures provided by Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid were just for the province of Kunar.
Sunday night’s powerful 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck several provinces, causing extensive damage. It flattened villages and trapped people under the rubble of homes constructed mostly of mud bricks and wood that were unable to withstand the shock.
Rough terrain is hampering rescue and relief efforts, forcing Taliban authorities to air-drop dozens of commandos to evacuate the injured from places where helicopters cannot land.
Aid agency Save the Children said one of its teams walked for over 12 miles (19 kilometers) to reach villages cut off by rock falls, carrying medical equipment on their backs with the help of community members.
An aftershock of 5.2 magnitude close to the epicenter of Sunday’s quake rattled the area on Tuesday, according to the US Geological Survey. There were no immediate reports of damage.
Indrika Ratwatte, the UN’s resident coordinator for Afghanistan, said rescuers are scrambling in a “race against time” to reach the mountainous and remote area. In a media briefing in Geneva Tuesday, he warned of a surge in casualty numbers.
“We cannot afford to forget the people of Afghanistan who are facing multiple crises, multiple shocks, and the resilience of the communities has been saturated,” Ratwatte said, while urging the international community to step forward.
“These are life and death decisions while we race against time to reach people,” he said.
It is the third major earthquake since the Taliban seized power in 2021, and the latest crisis to beset Afghanistan, which is reeling from deep cuts to aid funding, a weak economy, and millions of people forcibly returned from Iran and Pakistan.
Ratwatte said that when the walls of wooden and mud homes collapse, the roof falls on the occupants, causing injury or death. While the area was low-density, the earthquake struck when everybody was asleep.
“If you were to model it based on what has happened before, clearly there’s no question that the casualty rate is going to be rather exponential,” he said.
Aid is trickling in to help victims
The Taliban government, which is only recognized by Russia, has appealed for assistance from the international community and the humanitarian sector. However, help for Afghanistan is in short supply due to competing global crises and reduced aid budgets in donor countries.
The United Nations humanitarian office released $5 million from its emergency fund to help kickstart the UN response and that will be matched by $5 million from the Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund, UN spokesman Stéphane Dujarric said Tuesday.
The UN has dispatched at least 25 assessment teams to the region, deploying essential items including blankets and solar lamps to areas that can be reached, Dujarric said. Humanitarian experts said that immediate priorities include emergency shelter, critical medical supplies, drinking water and emergency food aid.
The UK has pledged 1 million pounds ($1.3 million) to be split between humanitarian agencies rather than going to the Taliban government, which it does not recognize.
The European Union is sending 130 tons of emergency supplies and providing 1 million euros ($1.16 million). Other countries, including the United Arab Emirates, India and China have pledged disaster relief support.
But earthquake victims are bearing the brunt of opposition to the Taliban government, especially their restrictive policies on Afghan girls and women, including a ban on them working for NGOs. Donor countries had already scaled back their funding and, earlier this year, the US gutted aid to Afghanistan, partly due to concerns that money was going to the Taliban administration.
Kate Carey, the deputy head of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Afghanistan, said more than 420 health facilities had closed or were suspended due to the “massive reduction” in funding, with 80 of them in the eastern region, the heart of Sunday’s quake.
“The consequence is that the remaining facilities are overwhelmed, have insufficient supplies and personnel, and are not as close to the affected populations as the more local facilities at a time when providing emergency trauma care is needed in the first 24 to 72 hours of the earthquake response,” said Carey.
Taliban authorities have set up a camp in Kunar to organize supplies and emergency aid. There are also two centers to coordinate the transportation of the injured, the burial of the dead, and the rescue of survivors.
 

 

BEIJING: Chinese leader Xi Jinping and invited guests including Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have arrived at the historic Tiananmen Gate to watch a military parade Wednesday in Beijing.
Xi shook hands individually with guests on a red carpet before they climbed the stairs up to the viewing platform on the gate that looks out on Tiananmen Square.
Putin and Kim flanked Xi as they made their way to the platform. Other guests applauded politely as they walked to their seats. They paused to shake hands with five World War II veterans, some older than 100.
The audience includes about two dozen foreign leaders from countries seeking to improve or maintain relations with the government in Beijing.
The parade, which marks the 80th anniversary of the end of WWII, will showcase missiles, modern fighter jets and other military might as China seeks to wield greater influence on the global stage. Some of the military hardware is on public view for the first time.
Domestically, the commemoration of the anniversary is a way to show how far China has come. China was a major front in the war, a fact often overlooked in accounts that focus more on the fight for Europe and US naval battles in the Pacific. A Japanese invasion before the war and the conflict itself killed millions of Chinese people.
The military parade is also a show of strength to boost support for the Communist Party and its leader, Xi, and a way to portray itself as a global alternative to the American-dominated postwar era.

Russia expects ongoing Ukraine talks, tied to territorial changes, Lavrov says

Russia expects ongoing Ukraine talks, tied to territorial changes, Lavrov says
Updated 03 September 2025
Reuters
Follow

Russia expects ongoing Ukraine talks, tied to territorial changes, Lavrov says

Russia expects ongoing Ukraine talks, tied to territorial changes, Lavrov says
  • Ukraine says it is not for Russia to decide what Kyiv can or cannot join, while NATO says that Russia can have no veto over membership of the alliance which was formed in 1949 to counter the threat from the Soviet Union
  • In an indirect reference to Moscow’s continued opposition to Ukraine joining NATO, Lavrov said that “Ukraine should be guaranteed a neutral, non-aligned, and non-nuclear status”
Updated 03 September 2025
Reuters

MOSCOW: Moscow expects talks between Russia and Ukraine to continue but “new territorial realities” must be recognized and new systems of security guarantees formed, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in remarks published on Wednesday.
Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered tens of thousands of troops to invade Ukraine in February 2022 after eight years of fighting in eastern Ukraine between Russian-backed separatists and Ukrainian troops. Russia now controls a little under one fifth of Ukraine.
“For peace to be durable, the new territorial realities ... must be recognized and formalized in international legal terms,” Lavrov said in an interview to Indonesian Kompas newspaper, according to a transcript provided on the website of Russia’s foreign ministry.
“A new system of security guarantees for Russia and Ukraine must be formed as an integral element of a pan-continental architecture of equal and indivisible security in Eurasia.”
In an indirect reference to Moscow’s continued opposition to Ukraine joining NATO, Lavrov said that “Ukraine should be guaranteed a neutral, non-aligned, and non-nuclear status.”
Ukraine says it is not for Russia to decide what Kyiv can or cannot join, while NATO says that Russia can have no veto over membership of the alliance which was formed in 1949 to counter the threat from the Soviet Union.
US President Donald Trump, who held a summit with Putin in Alaska in mid-August and subsequently met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and key European and NATO alliance leaders at the White House in efforts to bring an end to the war, said on Tuesday he was “very disappointed” in the Russian leader.
Trump had expected Zelensky and Putin to meet after the summit. Zelensky has said Russia is doing everything it can to prevent the meeting, while Russia says the agenda for such a meeting is not ready.
Lavrov said the heads of the Russian and Ukrainian delegations were in direct contact.
“We expect negotiations to continue,” Lavrov said.
 

 

House Oversight Committee releases some Justice Department files in Epstein and Maxwell cases

House Oversight Committee releases some Justice Department files in Epstein and Maxwell cases
Updated 03 September 2025
AP
Follow

House Oversight Committee releases some Justice Department files in Epstein and Maxwell cases

House Oversight Committee releases some Justice Department files in Epstein and Maxwell cases
  • Over the course of Epstein’s visits to the home, the man said more than a dozen girls might visit, and that he was charged with cleaning the room where Epstein had massages, twice daily
Updated 03 September 2025
AP

WASHINGTON: The House Oversight Committee on Tuesday publicly posted the files it has received from the Justice Department on the sex trafficking investigations into Jeffrey Epstein and his former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell.
The folders contained hundreds of image files of years-old court filings related to Epstein and Maxwell. They also contained video files appearing to be body cam footage from police searches, as well as law enforcement interviews with victims with their faces obscured.
The Justice Department released the files to the committee in response to a subpoena, but the files mostly contain information that was already publicly known.
Still, pressure is growing in Congress for lawmakers to act to force greater disclosure in the case. House Republican Speaker Mike Johnson is trying to quell an effort by Democrats and some Republicans to force a vote on a bill that would require the Justice Department to release all the information in the so-called Epstein files, with the exception of the victims’ personal information of the victims.
Acting quickly, lawmakers pressing for the full release of the so-called Epstein files launched a campaign for the House to take up their bill. Meanwhile, Johnson and a bipartisan group of lawmakers met with survivors of abuse by Epstein and his former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell.
“The objective here is not just to uncover, investigate the Epstein evils, but also to ensure that this never happens again and ultimately to find out why justice has been delayed for these ladies for so very long,” said Johnson, R-Louisiana, after he emerged from a two-hour meeting with six of the survivors.
“It is inexcusable. And it will stop now because the Congress is dialed in on this,” he added.
But there are still intense disagreements on how lawmakers should proceed. Johnson is pressing for the inquiry to be handled by the House Oversight Committee and putting forward a resolution that directs the committee to publicly release its findings.
The files released Tuesday included audio of an Epstein employee describing to a law enforcement official how “there were a lot of girls that were very, very young” visiting the home but couldn’t say for sure if they were minors.
Over the course of Epstein’s visits to the home, the man said more than a dozen girls might visit, and that he was charged with cleaning the room where Epstein had massages, twice daily.
Some of the interviews with officers from the Palm Beach Police Department date to 2005, according to timestamps read out by officials at the beginning of the files.
Most, if not all, of the text documents posted Tuesday had already been public. Notably, the probable cause affidavit and other records from the 2005 investigation into Epstein contained a notation indicating that they’d been previously released in a 2017 public records request. An Internet search showed those files were posted to the website of the Palm Beach County State Attorney’s Office in July 2017.
If the purpose of the release was to provide answers to a public still curious over the long-concluded cases, the raw mechanics of the clunky rollout made that a challenge.
Lawmakers at 6 p.m. released thousands of pages and videos via a cumbersome Google Drive, leaving it to readers and viewers to decipher new and interesting tidbits on their own. The disclosure also left open the question of why the Justice Department did not release the material directly to the public instead of operating through Capitol Hill.
Meanwhile, Democrats and some Republicans are trying to maneuver around Johnson’s control of the House floor to hold a vote on a separate bill that would require the Justice Department to publicly release the files, with the exception of names and personal information of the victims.
The clash suggests little has changed in Congress since late July, when Johnson sent lawmakers home early in hopes of cooling the political battle over the Epstein case. Members of both parties remain dissatisfied and are demanding more details on the years-old investigation into Epstein, the wealthy and well-connected financier whose 2019 death in a New York jail cell while he faced sex trafficking charges has sparked wide-ranging conspiracy theories and speculation.

 

Not dead. Trump dismisses health rumors as ‘fake news’

Not dead. Trump dismisses health rumors as ‘fake news’
Updated 03 September 2025
AFP
Follow

Not dead. Trump dismisses health rumors as ‘fake news’

Not dead. Trump dismisses health rumors as ‘fake news’
  • “That’s fake news,” he added as the reporter, Fox News’ Peter Doocy, told him of the speculation
  • The billionaire frequently boasts of his good health and energy levels while the administration even posted an image depicting him as Superman
Updated 03 September 2025
AFP

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday dismissed social media rumors that have swirled about his health — including that he had died — as “fake news” during a press conference at the White House.
Trump did not schedule any public appearances or hold any press conferences for several days last week, a noticeable absence from the cameras for the publicity-loving 79-year-old.
Combined with his age — he is the oldest person ever to be elected US president — and recent images of his bruised hand and swollen ankles, the quiet from the Oval Office ignited widespread speculation that something was seriously wrong with Trump’s health.
Many users even suggested that the 45th and 47th US president may have passed away, and that the White House was covering it up.
“Really? I didn’t see that,” the Republican said when a reporter on Tuesday asked him jokingly, “How did you find out over the weekend that you were dead?“
“That’s fake news,” he added as the reporter, Fox News’ Peter Doocy, told him of the speculation.
Trump complained that he had done several news conferences last week “then I didn’t do any for two days and they said ‘there must be something wrong with him.’“
“It’s so fake. ‘Is he ok, how’s he feeling, what’s wrong?’“
Trump, who began his second term in office in January, actually had no public events for six consecutive days before Tuesday’s press conference.
But he was heard playing music in the Rose Garden on one of those days, and was then seen heading to play golf on three of them over the long US Labor Day weekend.
“I was very active over the weekend,” Trump insisted.

Trump’s right hand however appeared on Tuesday to be heavily made up, as it has on a number of recent occasions.
The topic “#trumpdead” continued to trend on Tuesday on the X social network, owned by Trump’s former political ally Elon Musk.
In July the White House said that discoloration on Trump’s right hand was “tissue irritation from frequent handshaking” and the use of aspirin as part of a standard cardiovascular treatment.
It said his legs were swollen by chronic venous insufficiency, a common, benign vein condition.
The condition involves damaged leg veins that fail to keep blood flowing properly.
Presidential physician Sean Barbabella said Trump “remains in excellent health” despite the condition, in a letter released by the White House at the time.
The billionaire frequently boasts of his good health and energy levels while the administration even posted an image depicting him as Superman.
The health of US presidents has always been closely watched, but with the White House seeing its two oldest ever occupants since 2017 the scrutiny is now heavier than ever.
Trump has alleged that Democrats covered up the mental and physical decline of his predecessor, Joe Biden, who was 82 when he left office in January.
Biden’s health was a key issue in the 2024 election, and the then-president was forced to drop his campaign for a second term after a disastrous debate performance against Trump.
 

 

Trump says ‘very disappointed’ in Putin

Trump says ‘very disappointed’ in Putin
Updated 03 September 2025
AFP
Follow

Trump says ‘very disappointed’ in Putin

Trump says ‘very disappointed’ in Putin
  • Trump has remained deliberately vague on the Ukraine talks since the Alaska summit, sometimes threatening sanctions against Moscow but at other times saying he may let the two sides fight it out.
Updated 03 September 2025
AFP

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said Tuesday he was “very disappointed” by Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s failure to strike a Ukraine peace deal — but remained vague on any possible consequences for Moscow.
Since meeting Putin in Alaska last month, Trump has pushed the Kremlin chief to hold bilateral talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, but instead Russia has stepped up attacks on Kyiv.
“I’m very disappointed in President Putin, I can say that,” Trump told the Scott Jennings radio show when asked if he felt betrayed by Putin’s response. “We had a great relationship, I’m very disappointed.”
But Trump did not say what, if any, consequences Russia would face, despite recently setting a two-week deadline to reach a peace deal that is due to expire later this week.
Trump has remained deliberately vague on the Ukraine talks since the Alaska summit, sometimes threatening sanctions against Moscow but at other times saying he may let the two sides fight it out.
He said he would be “doing something to help people live” but did not elaborate.
Asked later in the Oval Office if he had spoken to Putin recently, Trump replied: “I have learned things that will be very interesting, I think in the next few days you’ll find out.”
He added that “there will be” consequences if Putin and Zelensky fail to meet to end the war started by Russia’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Trump added meanwhile that he was not worried by a potential axis between Russia and China, despite Putin meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Tuesday ahead of a huge military parade.
Putin told Xi that their countries’ ties were at an “unprecedented level.” North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, who has sent troops to fight with Russia in Ukraine, was also attending.
“I’m not concerned at all, no,” Trump told the Scott Jennings show.
“We have the strongest military in the world by far and they would never use their military on us, believe me that would be the worst thing they could ever do.”
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, asked by Fox News about potential sanctions on Russia, said on Monday that the administration would be examining options for a US response this week.
Since their Alaska summit, and a lengthy phone call with Trump while Zelensky and European leaders were at the White House, Putin “has done the opposite of following through on what he indicated he wanted to do,” Bessent said.
“As a matter of fact, he has, in a despicable, despicable manner, increased the bombing campaign. So I think with President Trump, all options are on the table, and I think we’ll be examining those very closely this week.”
 

 

