Riyadh drone expo showcases rescue, environmental tech

RIYADH: The General Directorate of Civil Defense took part in the Saudi Drone Exhibition at the Riyadh Front Exhibition and Conference Center.

Under the theme “Drones and the Future of Integrated Transformation,” the three-day event ended on Tuesday, with more than 100 entities from the Kingdom and abroad taking part, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Civil Defense officials showcased the latest emergency response technologies, including drones for detecting hazardous, radioactive and chemical materials, as well as those used in search and rescue operations in rugged terrain and flood zones.

The display also featured the falcon drone, specialized in firefighting in high-altitude and hazardous areas, along with drones for monitoring and exploration, the SPA reported.

The exhibition brought together government officials, industry leaders, experts and investors, alongside major local and international companies specializing in smart transportation, drones, robotics and artificial intelligence.

The Kingdom’s Special Forces for Environmental Security also took part, showcasing technologies and mechanisms for monitoring and protecting the environment.

This included drones and AI-powered thermal cameras, highlighting their role in safeguarding natural resources and promoting environmental sustainability.

The exhibition also showcased technologies and applications across transportation, delivery, agriculture, oil and gas, environmental management and surveillance.

The General Authority of Civil Aviation took part as the exhibition’s strategic sponsor. It was part of the authority’s efforts to position the Kingdom as a global logistics hub, promote sustainability and enhance infrastructure for emerging technologies in air transport, according to the report.