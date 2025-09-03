Saudi leaders send condolences after Sudan landslide

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent their condolences early on Wednesday to the people of Sudan after a landslide in the country reportedly killed over 1,000 people.
Sudanese authorities, the UN and aid groups rushed to the village of Tarasin in the remote Jebel Marra range, in Darfur, to support humanitarian efforts.
The landslide hit the village on Sunday after heavy rain, according to the armed group that controls the area.
The king and crown prince extended their deepest sympathies to the President of Sudan’s Transitional Sovereignty Council Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.
The Sudan Liberation Movement/Army, which has long governed an autonomous portion of Jebel Marra, appealed to the UN and international aid agencies to help collect the bodies of the victims, including men, women and children.
The UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan Luca Renda said in a statement on Tuesday that her organization “and our humanitarian partners are mobilizing to provide support to the affected population.”
Saudi crown prince, French president discuss situation in Palestine
Updated 03 September 2025
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the situation in Palestine, the Saudi Press Agency reported early on Wednesday.
The crown prince, who received the call from Macron, reiterated the Kingdom’s position, which seeks an immediate end to the war in Gaza and a just, secure and comprehensive peace in the Middle East, and condemns any measure aimed at undermining a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
The pair also discussed issues of mutual cooperation between France and the Kingdom, and measures to enhance them.
Saudi Arabia and France have led an initiative to push for recognition for a Palestinian state.
In July, Macron announced France would formally recognize the State of Palestine during the UN General Assembly, to be held later this month, becoming the first G7 country to make the commitment.
The move was welcomed by Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states.
The Saudi foreign ministry said “the kingdom commends this historic decision, which reaffirms the international community’s consensus on the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and to establish their independent state.”
Last month, Saudi Arabia and France co-chaired a key conference to encourage major world powers to accept that Palestinian statehood is now a must to ensure long-term peace in the Middle East.
Australia, Belgium, Canada, Malta, Portugal and the UK have all promised to recognize Palestine this month.
Israel has said it will take over Gaza City after nearly 2 years of fighting in the Palestinian territory, and has voiced threats to annex the West Bank too if Western nations follow through with promises of recognizing a Palestinian state.
“No offensive, annexation attempt, or forced displacement of populations will derail the momentum,” Macron wrote on X, after his call with the crown prince.
Israel has killed over 62,000 people, mostly civilians, in Gaza and has been actively starving the population as a weapon of war, according to health officials and rights groups.
Its actions against civilians is now being called a genocide by experts.
Eighty-six percent of those who voted among the 500-member International Association of Genocide Scholars backed the resolution declaring: “Israel’s policies and actions in Gaza meet the legal definition of genocide in Article II of the United Nations Convention for the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (1948).”
The current conflict between Israel and Hamas began after the group raided Israeli settlements next to the Gaza border, which resulted in the death of 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and the capture of around 250 hostages.
Israel’s government has vowed to eradicate the group and free their hostages.
President Donald Trump held a meeting at the White House last week to discuss what would come after the war ended.
The meeting was attended by Trump’s Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and former adviser, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, and a top Israeli official, according to US media.
A 38-page prospectus circulating within the Trump administration envisions the relocation of all of Gaza’s 2 million population so that the US can take over the enclave for ten-years while it is transformed into a tourist resort and tech hub, the Washington Post reported on Sunday.
Trump announced in February that he wants the Palestinian territory to be turned into what he called the “Riviera of the Middle East”.
From mall meetups to cafe culture, residents are reinventing socializing in Saudi Arabia
Updated 02 September 2025
Haifa Alshammari
RIYADH: With summer temperatures in Riyadh soaring above 40 C, outdoor gatherings have become rare. While some say the heat makes it impossible to socialize, others believe the right cooling provisions can make any spot appropriate.
And, despite the weather and shifting social norms, some see little change in our socializing habits.
Ali Sowaileh, a visitor from the Eastern Province, said: “The cultural change overall is small. Gatherings were and still are being hosted at homes … with light conversation and Saudi coffee and tea.”
But Saudis are increasingly opting for indoor spaces such as malls, cafes, and play areas.
Many working mothers, for example, prefer to meet at play zones and take their children.
“Summer is the most productive time of the year for me. I prefer to spend it developing myself and focusing on work,” said Hanan Al-Harbi, a 30-year-old mother who works in the intellectual property field.
HIGHLIGHTS
• Riyadh’s cafe culture has grown rapidly with establishments boasting stylish interiors and diverse menus.
• Coffee shops have emerged as venues for casual meetups, networking, and professional and creative collaborations.
“I also don’t really enjoy hot weather, so staying indoors feels more comfortable,” she added, saying that she takes her daughter to soft-play locations a few times a week.
Shopping malls have become another major social hub, offering entertainment zones and events that allow families to spend an entire day there.
“I find it (a mall) a suitable choice given the nature of my work and the limited time I have,” said Tahani Al-Mutairi, a 40-year-old healthcare worker. “My work ends at 4 p.m. and I don’t have enough time to return home and prepare to host guests. So, having meetings here (the mall) is better both emotionally and financially.”
Nawal Mohammad, 24, also finds malls appealing, and the student said: “People are not staying at home all the time. Entertaining areas are now encouraging people to go out and socialize.”
Coffee shops, meanwhile, have emerged as venues for casual meetups, networking, and professional and creative collaborations. Riyadh’s cafe culture has grown rapidly with establishments boasting stylish interiors and diverse menus.
Some trace this development back to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Rawan Alghamdi, 23, said: “People were separated from each other (then). It wasn’t like before when they used to visit neighbors. After COVID-19, people became more isolated.”
However, others still see outdoor options as attractive. Abdulaziz Alotaibi, a telecommunications product manager, said: “If the place is prepared and comfortable and has outdoor seating, I would definitely prefer to sit outside.
“For example, at Sikka, people there sit outside despite the heat because the place is designed well.”
Noura Al-Huqbani, 55, agrees, and enjoys outdoor trips once the seasons shift, saying: “I prefer colder seasons when I go on spring trips, camping and to parks.”
For some, however, heat remains the deciding factor. “I personally enjoy the weather more than the place I am at,” said 19-year-old student Ghanaj Al-Rashid.
Lujain Khalid, her friend visiting from Kuwait, said: “Evenings used to be cooler. It is impossible to see anyone at a park now. It has become mainly (a matter of gathering) in cafes or malls.”
Whether in malls, coffee shops, or play centers, Saudis are reshaping how they gather. Social hubs are no longer just an escape from the heat but new spaces for connection and entertainment.
Lebanon seizes 125 kg of cocaine after help from Saudi General Directorate of Narcotics Control
Lebanese authorities, acting on information from Saudi Arabia’s Interior Ministry and monitoring the activities of drug-smuggling networks, thwarted the attempt
Drugs ‘ professionally camouflaged,’ says minister
Updated 02 September 2025
NAJIA HOUSSARI
BEIRUT: Lebanon’s Interior Minister Ahmad Hajjar announced on Tuesday that the country’s Anti-Narcotics Bureau had seized 125 kg of cocaine, one of the largest seizures of the drug in recent years.
Hajjar explained that it had been smuggled onto a ship that had arrived at the port of Tripoli from Brazil after passing through Oman.
“They were hidden … and professionally camouflaged among 840 gallons containing oils and grease,” he said, adding that information had been received by the Anti-Narcotics Bureau from the General Directorate of Narcotics Control in Saudi Arabia, part of the country’s Ministry of Interior.
Hajjar spoke of “detainees in the case, and there are other wanted persons being pursued.” He added that the investigations were still ongoing and that the seizure had taken place “in the past few weeks.”
Hajjar expressed his gratitude to the Kingdom’s interior minister for his efforts, commending the long-standing contributions of both countries in combating drug smuggling.
He said: “I met him (Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif) at the Arab Interior Ministers Conference, and we agreed to continue our efforts and coordination, and we are seeing one of the fruits of this coordination today.
“Of course, this is not the first time we have coordinated with the Kingdom and the anti-drug departments of other sister countries, as we previously uncovered a captagon-smuggling operation towards the sisterly state of Kuwait.”
Hajjar added that Lebanese authorities had arrested six more individuals recently who had traveled from Latin American countries via Africa in possession of unspecified drugs.
He emphasized that “all these matters are being addressed seriously because they are a fundamental pillar of our strategy.”
Hajjar said that “efforts over the past months have yielded significant seizures and arrests, the most recent of which was today’s operation.”
He added: “We will not accept that Lebanon be a transit point or a gateway for any prohibited items heading to Lebanon or to any sister or friendly country.”
Athar Festival to put spotlight on creativity across industries
About 3,000 visitors, 150 speakers to converge for 2 days of workshops, panels, live entertainment
Mohamed Al-Ayed: As an event it is the premier and most sought-after creative event in Saudi Arabia, and most probably the biggest in the region
Updated 02 September 2025
Nada Alturki
RIYADH: The third annual Athar Festival, a major gathering for the creative marketing industry in Saudi Arabia, will take place at Riyadh’s JAX District from Oct. 21-22.
The two-day event, hosted by communications consultancy TRACCS and UAE-based Motivate Media Group, is expected to attract around 3,000 visitors and feature 150 speakers, concluding with the Athar Awards across more than 30 categories.
Mohamed Al-Ayed, vice chairman of the Athar Festival and CEO of TRACCS, told Arab News: “I believe that (by) today, in the third edition, there has been a very strong maturity of the creative industry of Saudi Arabia, as an industry to be recognized and looked at.
“As an event it is the premier and most sought-after creative event in Saudi Arabia, and most probably the biggest in the region. We have set our sights high, given how Saudi Arabia is transforming and growing in leaps and bounds. Where impact is the new language, we want to transform Athar Festival into one of the top five creative destinations in the world.”
Al-Ayed said that this year’s festival boasted more speakers and a larger venue, adding: “Last year our venue was 2,000 sq. meters; this year it is more than 6,000. Last year we had 100 speakers; this year 150, of which more than 40 percent are international.”
Ian Fairservice, chairman of Athar Festival and managing partner of Motivate Media Group, told Arab News: “If I’m looking at impact — which is, after all, what athar means — the impact is the spread of knowledge, which means the spread of interest in creativity in Saudi Arabia over a three-year period.”
The festival’s speakers include British perfumer Jo Malone, founder of Jo Loves; Essam Akhonbay, vice president of marketing at Saudia; and Abeer Alessa, co-founder and CEO of The Bold Group.
Running for 12 hours daily, the festival will use five stages. The strategic and spotlight stages will feature panels and keynotes, while the Saudi Gamer Arena will highlight gaming and esports. The community stage hosts sessions, masterclasses, and workshops, and the courtyard stage live music, wellness activities, and comedy.
Fairservice said: “The attendance is not limited to any particular industry. People looking for a career change are most welcome, and I can’t think of a better place for them to meet others and see whether this is the industry they would like to be part of.”
The festival has added new hubs, including the Talent Hub, Ruwad Hub for entrepreneurs, and Saudi Gamer Arena, along with other areas ideal for networking.
Specialized programs at the event will include CEO and CMO roundtables, CMO academies, and the Maheerah Program, a mentorship initiative for women in Saudi Arabia’s marketing communications sector.
This year’s lineup includes more than 80 sponsors and partners, including MBC Media Solutions as growth partner and Flynas as official airline partner. Other organizations involved include the Saudi Tourism Authority, Amazon Ads, Bloomberg Media, Omnicom Group, WPP, and the King Salman Park Foundation.
Al-Ayed said: “The prominence of creativity has now become very important in the business sector. But what I’ll say is that maybe creativity needs a home, a platform, and we believe that Athar is the platform, or one of the platforms, for Saudi creativity.”