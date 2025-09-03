Fan groups across Europe urge UEFA and FIFA to block plans for Barcelona and Milan games abroad

DP World ILT20 Season 4 to begin with blockbuster clash between defending champions Dubai Capitals and Desert Vipers

DUBAI: The Arabian Gulf’s premier cricket competition will return on Tuesday, Dec. 2, when defending champions Dubai Capitals face the Desert Vipers in the opening clash of the DP World International League T20 Season 4.

The fixture is a highly anticipated rematch of last season’s thrilling final. On that occasion, the Capitals held their nerve to claim victory with just four deliveries remaining, lifting the trophy in front of a raucous 25,000-strong crowd.

Season 4 promises to build on that excitement, with the curtain-raiser pitting two of the league’s heavyweight franchises against each other in what is expected to be another highly competitive campaign.

The season opener will be played at Dubai International Stadium — the venue for Season 3’s grand finish. The six-team tournament again features 34 matches. Dubai International Stadium will host 15 matches, Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi will stage 11, and the Sharjah Cricket Stadium will be the venue for eight matches.

After the tournament-opener, Sharjah Warriorz, who qualified for the playoffs for the first time in the tournament’s history in Season 3, will take on Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the second match of the tournament — the first of the season at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The inaugural winners of the DP World ILT20 trophy, Gulf Giants, will open their Season 4 campaign against Season 2 champions MI Emirates. The contest between the two former champions will take place at Dubai International Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 4.

After the completion of the 30-match double-league round-robin stage, the top four teams on the points table enter the DP World ILT20 Season 4 playoffs.

The top two teams on the table will compete in Qualifier 1 on Tuesday, Dec. 30 at Zayed Cricket Stadium. The Eliminator (Team 3 vs Team 4 on the points table) will be played on Thursday, Jan. 1 at Dubai International Stadium. Qualifier 2 (Loser of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Eliminator) will be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Season 4 will conclude with the title clash at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 4.