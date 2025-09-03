LONDON: British cosmetics chain Lush on Wednesday shut down its UK shops, factories and online sales for the day to protest the devastating humanitarian effects of Israel’s war in Gaza.
The international retailer said it displayed signs reading “stop starving Gaza — we are closed in solidarity” across shuttered shop windows.
“Whilst Lush is losing a day of takings, this also means that the UK government is losing a day of tax contributions from Lush and our customers,” the company, which sells its products in over 50 countries, said on its website.
Lush said it “shares the anguish that millions of people feel seeing the images of starving people in Gaza” and called for the UK government to end arms sales to Israel.
London has in recent months suspended some export licenses to Israel for arms used in Gaza, but some UK-made parts, such as components for Israeli F-35 jets, are still exported there.
Lush, which has over 100 shops in Britain, faced a backlash in 2023 after a Dublin store displayed a sign urging “boycott Israel,” which the company called an “isolated” incident.
It has since launched a “Watermelon Slice” soap resembling the fruit which has come to represent solidarity with Palestinians, with the profits going to mental health services for children in Gaza and Israeli-occupied West Bank.
UK cosmetics chain closes for a day in Gaza protest
https://arab.news/pcrcv
UK cosmetics chain closes for a day in Gaza protest
- The international retailer said it displayed signs reading “stop starving Gaza — we are closed in solidarity” across shuttered shop windows
LONDON: British cosmetics chain Lush on Wednesday shut down its UK shops, factories and online sales for the day to protest the devastating humanitarian effects of Israel’s war in Gaza.