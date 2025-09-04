You are here

Messi’s final World Cup qualifier grabs the spotlight

Argentina’s Lionel Messi passes the ball during a training session ahead of a World Cup 2026 qualifying football match against Venezuela, at the Argentina Soccer Association in Buenos Aires Tuesday. (AP)
Reuters
  • The 38-year-old Argentina captain will take to the pitch at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires to face Venezuela in what he describes as a very special match
  • Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni told reporters on Wednesday that it was “going to be emotional, special and beautiful“
  • Thursday’s fixtures see Paraguay face Ecuador, Argentina take on Venezuela, Uruguay meet Peru, Colombia host Bolivia and Brazil play Chile
Reuters
BUENOS AIRES: Lionel Messi is set to play his final World Cup qualifier in Argentina on Thursday, while four South American teams are still competing for the remaining automatic places at the 2026 tournament in what could be a dramatic climax.

The 38-year-old Argentina captain will take to the pitch at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires to face Venezuela in what he describes as a very special match, with his family set to be in attendance, including his wife, children, parents and siblings.

“It’s going to be very special for me because it will be my last qualifying match. I don’t know if there will be friendlies or more matches after that,” the eight-times Ballon d’Or winner said last week.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni told reporters on Wednesday that it was “going to be emotional, special and beautiful.”

“If it really is the last qualifying match, we have to enjoy it,” he said.

While Argentina have secured their World Cup berth, topping the table in South America’s qualifying competition with 35 points, three automatic qualification spots are still to be determined ahead of Thursday’s fixtures and the final matchday on Sept. 9.

Ecuador and Brazil are already qualified with 25 points, followed by Uruguay and Paraguay with 24 points each and Colombia with 22 points. Venezuela with 18 points remain in contention, chasing a first World Cup appearance.

Ecuador’s remarkable recovery stands as one of the campaign’s most compelling storylines, having overcome a three-point penalty for a player eligibility issue to successfully secure qualification.

Brazil’s journey has been far bumpier, marked by coaching upheaval that saw Dorival Junior replaced following a 4-1 away defeat to Argentina, after which Carlo Ancelotti made his debut in a goalless draw with Ecuador.

The qualifying cycle has produced many memorable moments, such as Colombia’s first-ever World Cup qualifying win over Brazil when they earned a stunning 2–1 victory in Barranquilla in November 2023.

Uruguay also bade an emotional farewell to their captain, Luis Suarez, who retired from international football during the 0–0 draw with Paraguay in September 2024.

Thursday’s fixtures see Paraguay face Ecuador, Argentina take on Venezuela, Uruguay meet Peru, Colombia host Bolivia and Brazil play Chile.

If matters aren’t already settled, then the final matchday on Tuesday will determine the last automatic qualifiers for the global showdown next June and July, which will be hosted by Canada, Mexico and the US.

  • Driven by new investors, changes are expected in sponsorship and licensing deals, salaries, draft and retention conditions
Jon Pike

The Hundred is over for 2025. At Lords, last Sunday, the Oval Invincibles men’s team lived up to their name by winning the trophy for the third consecutive year.

The Trent Rockets, winners in 2022, were dispatched in the final. In the women’s final, the Northern Superchargers beat the Southern Brave.

After five years of getting used to the format, the team names and the garish branding, it has seemed that, whisper it softly, the tournament has gained wider acceptability.

Perhaps the determination, bordering on evangelism, of The Hundred’s proponents for it to succeed have browbeaten naysayers into submission. Even I have watched much more of it in person than in previous years.

Record attendances were recorded at four different grounds in 2025, including 22,542 at the women’s final. A total of 580,000 tickets were sold and issued.

The audience demographics were consistent with 2024, with 23 percent junior tickets, 41percent families and 30 percent female buyers. Viewing figures increased in 2025.

In the group stages, Sky Sports’ audience for The Hundred rose by an average of 38 percent compared with 2024. BBC Sport experienced 2.2 million online viewing requests in 2025, up from 1.6 million in 2024.

These metrics speak of success, of a sound base on which to build for the future. Yet, The Hundred’s future is going to be different to its past. How much so will play out over the coming months under the direction of a new board.

This will feature representatives of the England and Wales Cricket Board, the host clubs and investors. The ECB has delegated authority to the board relating to certain aspects of the strategic direction and commercial growth of The Hundred. These include sponsorship and licensing deals, player salaries, player draft and retention conditions.

It is in these areas that changes are anticipated, driven by the new investors. Their combined investment, so far of around $700 million, provides substantial influence.

Until this point, cricket in England and Wales has required the agreement of two-thirds of the constituent counties to implement change. It was always clear, from the beginning of The Hundred concept, that the ECB saw it as a mechanism for diluting the voting power of the counties.

This is now a reality. Even those counties which have retained a 51 percent equity share do not appear to be having things their own way.

A clear case is the Oval Invincibles. It is understood that the name is being consigned to history, replaced by MI London. The Ambani family owns the Mumbai Indians’ global portfolio of franchises. This began in the Indian Premier League and has been extended to MI Cape Town, MI Emirates, MI New York and, imminently, London.

There is disappointment amongst Surrey County members that the name could not retain Oval in its title. It is interpreted as the thin end of the wedge, a sign of things to come, in which a majority shareholding does not convey real power.

Less concern has been expressed about other name changes. The Manchester Originals name will change to incorporate “Super Giants” to bring it into line with the Lucknow and Durban franchises of the RPSG group. The Northern Superchargers name is likely to be adapted by the 100 percent owners, Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The influence of the India owners and part owners is likely to go far beyond name changes. Coaches and support teams may be changed to align with their teams in other franchise leagues.

There are rumors that The Hundred’s draft selection system, in which franchises take turns to pick players from a pool, will be replaced with the auction system favored by the IPL.

In turn, this may mean a change to the number of players which can be retained from the 15-person squads. The aim of these systems is to establish competitive balance between squads.

The auction system is more high profile and results in the top players being picked off for eye-watering amounts of money. Its adoption will disrupt the existing teams, a move likely to be unpopular.

The Oval Invincibles, for example, has built its success on its affiliation with the Oval. It has chosen a strong cadre of Surrey players to create a clear identity, retaining this core to generate team spirit and bonding. In recognition of this, supporters have responded by generating an in-match atmosphere that is regarded by commentators as the best on the circuit.

Yet this successful team is at risk of being ripped up. The prospect may please its rivals, but there is a risk of too much change creating confusion for audiences.

The Hundred has a one-month duration, unlike the IPL, which lasts for two months. By the time that people have begun to be accustomed to team compositions, The Hundred is almost over. How much heed the new board will take over warnings not to change too much too soon is unknown.

It has other weighty considerations. One is how it taps into the Indian market, which is four-and-a-half hours ahead of the UK. Currently, men’s matches, which follow the women’s, are scheduled to end around 9 p.m. BST.  

Another consideration is the number of overseas players who will be attracted or allowed. Currently, each squad is permitted three overseas players. It has proved difficult to attract the volume of top men’s players, largely because of competing T20 tournaments elsewhere or national commitments.

The big question centers on Indian players. If centrally contracted in India, they are not permitted to play in any franchise league, other than the IPL. The presence and influence of Indian owners in The Hundred may start to shift the debate.

In the short term, the example of Ravichandran Ashwin is the most likely model. He has retired from international cricket and declared an ambition to be an “explorer of the game around (the) various leagues.” It is rumored that his first exploration may be the Big Bash League in Australia.

August 2025 marks the end of the beginning for The Hundred. It has survived apathy, suspicion, ridicule and aggressive opposition, bordering on detest.

Despite the format being played nowhere else in the world, it has succeeded in what many thought to be its real purpose, that of attracting external investment into the English and Welsh game. The price to be paid for that outcome will now unfold at the hands of the new owners.

Undoubtedly, The Hundred 2026 will herald in a new era, with significant implications for both audience and player retention, not to mention its potential impact on the structure and shape of the domestic game.

Much depends on the power dynamics of The Hundred’s new board during this stage of transition.  

Al-Zeer claims UAE President’s Cup for purebred Arabian horses in Belgium

Updated 3 min 39 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

  • 5-year-old stallion, owned by Mohammed bin Fahad Al-Attiyah, storms to victory in Group 3 contest, carrying prize purse of $233,000
  • Joe Star secured second, while Nabucco Al Maury, ridden by Guillaume Guedj-Gay, finished third
Arab News

WAREGEM, Belgium: Al-Zeer clinched victory in the Belgian leg of the prestigious UAE President’s Cup for purebred Arabian horses, part of the 32nd edition of the globally renowned series.

Before a packed crowd of nearly 50,000 spectators at Waregem Racecourse in Belgium, the 5-year-old stallion, son of Al-Mamun Monlau and Assma Al-Khalediah, owned by Mohammed bin Fahad Al-Attiyah, trained by Francois Rohaut, and ridden by Lukas Delozier, stormed to victory in the final strides of the 2,170-meter Group 3 contest, carrying a prize purse of €200,000 ($233,000).

In a strong field of 12 elite contenders, Joe Star, owned by Nasser Hilal Al-Alawi and partnered by Mickael Forest, led strongly into the final stages. But in the dramatic closing meters, Al-Zeer surged forward to snatch the lead, winning by a neck. Joe Star secured second, while Nabucco Al Maury, ridden by Guillaume Guedj-Gay, finished third.

The trophy presentation was attended by Faisal Al-Rahmani, secretary-general of the Higher Organizing Committee of the UAE President’s Cup Series; Khalid Al-Qaidi, representative of the UAE Embassy in Belgium; and Nelly Philippo Herman, president of the Belgian Arabian Horse Association.

Musallam Al-Amri, member of the Higher Organizing Committee of the UAE President’s Cup Series, said: “We are proud of the tremendous success of the Belgian leg, reflected in the exceptional attendance, fierce competition, and high level of participation from Europe’s leading stables and breeders. This underlines the cup’s status as one of the world’s most prestigious and historic events for purebred Arabian horses.

“The guidance of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, vice president, deputy prime minister, and chairman of the Presidential Court, continues to inspire us to elevate the profile of Arabian horses worldwide. We extend our congratulations to owner Mohammed bin Fahad Al-Attiyah for Al-Zeer’s remarkable victory in Belgium.”

Sharjah Warriorz crowned DP World ILT20 Development Tournament champions

Updated 21 min 24 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Sharjah Warriorz crowned DP World ILT20 Development Tournament champions

  • Desert Vipers Development defeated by 4 runs in dramatic final in Dubai
  • Event provided UAE’s young cricketers with platform to showcase talent ahead of player auction
Arab News

DUBAI: Sharjah Warriorz Development emerged as champions at the third edition of the DP World ILT20 Development Tournament on Wednesday, defeating Desert Vipers Development by four runs in the final at the ICC Academy in Dubai.

After being bowled out for 134, the Warriorz snapped back with the ball, the Vipers collapsing in the middle overs and eventually falling just short despite a strong start to the chase.

Desert Vipers delivered a disciplined bowling performance to bowl out Sharjah Warriorz in 19.2 overs, with Sanjay Pahal (2-17), Khuzama Tanveer (2-20), Matiullah Khan (2-22), and Hafiz Almas Ayub (2-37) all chipping in.

For the Warriorz, Yassir Kaleem (33 off 27 balls) and Mohit Kalyan (30 off 23) top scored, but with wickets falling at regular intervals, the side failed to stitch together a meaningful partnership and were restricted to a total that appeared well short.

At the top of the order, the Vipers looked like they would make light work of their target. Openers Mayank (27 off 15) and Tanisha Suri (29 off 22) ensured their side had posted 56-1 by the end of the powerplay.

However, the innings then stumbled as the Warriorz bowlers fought back. Abdul Ghaffar (3-26) struck at the death, while Wasim Akram (2-19), Shahbaz Ali (2-26), and Umair Ali (2-30) chipped in with key breakthroughs. The Vipers lost six wickets between the sixth and 16th over for just 64 runs, including Sanjay Pahal (22 off 7), who had smashed two fours and two sixes and looked set to finish the chase.

From 15 runs needed in the last four overs, the equation came down to eight off the last over. Taimoor Ali (28 off 40), who had played a measured knock, fell in the penultimate over, before Abdul Ghaffar took two wickets in consecutive deliveries to bundle the Vipers out for 130 in 19.5 overs.

Desert Vipers Development’s Sanjay Pahal was named Player of the Tournament. The all-rounder scored 157 runs in seven matches at an impressive strike rate of 215, and finished as the fifth-highest wicket taker with 12 wickets.

Gulf Giants Development’s Jonathan Figgy emerged as the top scorer of the tournament with 273 runs to his name. He was closely followed by Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ Sagar Kalyan, who registered 230 runs, and Warriorz’s Raees Ahmed with 227 runs.

Haider Razzaq emerged as the top wicket taker with 16 wickets for the Sharjah Warriorz, while Zahid Ali (Gulf Giants Development) and Hafiz Almas Ayub (Desert Vipers Development) finished just behind him with 15 each.

Muhammad Waseem to captain 17-man UAE squad at DP World Asia Cup 2025

Updated 04 September 2025
ARAB NEWS 
Follow

Muhammad Waseem to captain 17-man UAE squad at DP World Asia Cup 2025

  • The UAE play India in their tournament opener at Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday, Sept. 10
ARAB NEWS 

DUBAI: Prolific opener Muhammad Waseem will lead the 17-member UAE squad in the DP World Asia Cup 2025 which begins in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, Sept. 9. 

The UAE are in Group A with India, Oman and Pakistan.

They face India in their opening game at Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday, Sept. 10, before playing Oman at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday, Sept. 15. Their last group game is with Pakistan at Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday, Sept. 17. The top two teams in each group will progress to a Super Four stage which starts on from Sunday, Sept. 21.

UAE squad for DP World Asia Cup 2025: Muhammad Waseem (captain), Alishan Sharafu, Aryansh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Asif Khan, Dhruv Parashar, Ethan D’Souza, Haider Ali, Harshit Kaushik, Junaid Siddique, Matiullah Khan, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Zohaib, Rahul Chopra (wicketkeeper), Rohid Khan, Simranjeet Singh and Saghir Khan.


 

Roy Jones Jr. given the 1988 Olympic gold medal by the boxer who got the controversial win over him

Updated 04 September 2025
AP
Follow

Roy Jones Jr. given the 1988 Olympic gold medal by the boxer who got the controversial win over him

  • Park Si-hun traveled to Jones’ ranch in Pensacola, Florida, two years ago and gave the Hall of Famer the medal that Jones seemed to have earned in a bout most observers outside of the judges believed he dominated
  • The news was revealed Wednesday in a video posted on Jones’ YouTube page
AP

NEW YORK: Roy Jones Jr. has the gold medal from the 1988 Olympics — thanks to a gift from the South Korean fighter who defeated him in the controversial boxing match.

Park Si-hun traveled to Jones’ ranch in Pensacola, Florida, two years ago and gave the Hall of Famer the medal that Jones seemed to have earned in a bout most observers outside of the judges believed he dominated. The news was revealed Wednesday in a video posted on Jones’ YouTube page.

Jones went to his gym on May 30, 2023, believing it was for an on-camera interview. Instead, he found Park in the ring and both fighters’ families there.

“I had the gold medal, but I wanted to give it back to you. It belongs to you,” Park said through his son, who translated.

Park was awarded a 3-2 decision in the light middleweight title bout in Seoul, South Korea, lifting the stunned Jones into the air in the ring after the result was announced. He has said the criticism he received and the depression he felt sometimes led to suicidal urges.

The International Olympic Committee in 1997 concluded it had found no evidence to support bribery allegations against the judges who voted in favor of Park. The US Olympic Committee had called for an investigation in 1996 after documents belonging to East Germany’s Stasi secret police revealed reports of judges being paid to vote for South Korean boxers.

Despite not winning gold, Jones was awarded the Val Barker Trophy for the best boxer in the Games. He went on to win titles in four weight classes from middleweight to heavyweight and went 66-9 as a pro.

Park retired from boxing after the Olympics but later became a coach.

