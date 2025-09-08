You are here

Hamilton will be on the podium this year, says Vasseur

Hamilton will be on the podium this year, says Vasseur
Hamilton started 10th in Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix after a grid penalty and finished sixth. (AFP)
Reuters
Hamilton will be on the podium this year, says Vasseur

Hamilton will be on the podium this year, says Vasseur
  • Hamilton started 10th in Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix after a grid penalty and finished sixth
  • Hamilton’s teammate Charles Leclerc was fourth on Sunday, at a circuit where he won last year, but qualified on pole in Hungary and has a season’s best of second in his home Monaco Grand Prix
Reuters
MONZA: Lewis Hamilton has yet to stand on the Formula One podium as a Ferrari driver but team boss Fred Vasseur has no doubt the seven-times world champion will get there before the end of the season.
Hamilton started 10th in Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix after a grid penalty and finished sixth, with Ferrari fans showing him plenty of love on his Monza debut in the red overalls worn by so many greats before him.
Vasseur said the support had been a boost and Hamilton’s performance in following former Mercedes teammate George Russell — a race winner in Canada — across the line suggested the results would come for the 40-year-old.
“Yes, we can expect him to be on the podium,” said the Frenchman, who had also expected Ferrari to be on the podium at Monza.
Ferrari are second in the constructors’ standings, a massive 337 points behind runaway leaders McLaren, but the only team in the top four yet to win — other than Hamilton’s victory in a Saturday sprint in Shanghai in March.
There is no podium celebration after the sprint.
“I think the energy he received from the tifosi on Wednesday, Thursday in Milano was something very special for him,” Vasseur said of Hamilton, who joined from Mercedes in January and had previously raced at Monza as a Ferrari foe.
“It was something mega and I think this gave him an extra boost all over the weekend.”
Hamilton’s teammate Charles Leclerc was fourth on Sunday, at a circuit where he won last year, but qualified on pole in Hungary and has a season’s best of second in his home Monaco Grand Prix.
Vasseur said the gap to McLaren, beaten by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen on Sunday, had been close all weekend.
“I think we were in better shape this weekend, not enough because they are in front of us, but I think at least we closed the gap,” he added.
“I think we have a couple of tracks where we are supposed to be also in good shape, starting with the next one. We are historically always in good shape in Baku.
“But for sure the goal is to finish P2 in the championship. McLaren is on another planet.”
Vasseur said Ferrari were now fully focused on their 2026 engine and car, and expected other teams to have turned off the development tap.
“I think only one team brought an upgrade this weekend except the wing, because we have to adapt the car to the level of downforce, but I think for everybody now we are focused on 2026,” he added.

What to know: Asia Cup T20 puts continental cricket heavyweights in focus

What to know: Asia Cup T20 puts continental cricket heavyweights in focus
Updated 08 September 2025
AP
Follow

What to know: Asia Cup T20 puts continental cricket heavyweights in focus

What to know: Asia Cup T20 puts continental cricket heavyweights in focus
  • Asia Cup tournament begins from Sept. 9-28, featuring associate teams Hong Kong, UAE and Oman
  • Asia Cup began in 1984 with only Pakistan, India and Sri Lanka, has expanded and is staged every 2 years
Updated 08 September 2025
AP

Five of the world’s top 10 Twenty20 teams will compete in the 17th Asia Cup, starting in the United Arab Emirates from Tuesday, with defending champion India grouped together with archrival Pakistan.

Here’s what to know:

COMPETING TEAMS

India is No. 1, and Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh hold Nos. 7-10 in the International Cricket Council’s T20 rankings. Joining them in the tournament, which starts with two groups of four, are Hong Kong, UAE and first-timer Oman. All three of the Associate teams qualified via the ACC Premier Cup, where Nepal only narrowly missed out.

India and Pakistan being bracketed together should catch a billion-plus TV audience and raise substantial revenue for the Asian Cricket Council. Oman and UAE are the other teams in that group.

The other group contains Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Hong Kong.

PROGRESSION

The top two teams in each group will advance to the Super 4 stage.

The groups have been formed in a way that traditional on-field and off-the-field rivals — Pakistan and India — could meet three times during the tournament, if both teams go all the way to the final on Sept. 28.

Dubai will host 11 games, including the final, and Abu Dhabi will host eight games.

ASIA CUP HISTORY

The continental tournament, which began in 1984 with only Pakistan, India and Sri Lanka, has expanded and is now staged every two years, alternating between the ODI and T20 formats depending on which ICC World Cup is next in line.

With India and Sri Lanka set to co-host the T20 World Cup next February, this Asia Cup is also in the sport’s shortest international format.

India has won the title eight times, followed by Sri Lanka with six. Pakistan won the last of its two titles in 2012.

HYBRID MODEL

The Board of Control for Cricket in India had been due to host the Asia Cup but preferred to organize the tournament in the UAE to avoid the logistical issues that come with the strained political relationship between India and Pakistan.

The neighboring countries don’t engage in bilateral tours with each other, which limits their head-to-head encounters to multinational tournaments at neutral venues.

When Pakistan hosted the Champions Trophy earlier this year, it organized for all India’s games to be staged in Dubai.

SUPER FOUR

India is a firm favorite with stars including captain Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah in its ranks. With the slow wickets likely to suit spinners, India has plenty of options with Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav keen to exploit the conditions.

Pakistan has been relying on a fleet of all-rounders after ignoring its two stalwarts Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan since Dec. 2024 in the shortest format. Under new coach Mike Hesson, Pakistan has played a majority of its T20 games with only three specialist bowlers, using four allrounders to bowl out the remaining overs. Whether Hesson’s template works against the likes of India remains to be seen. 

But Hesson’s blueprint at least worked in a build-up to the Asia Cup when Afghanistan crashed to its second lowest-ever T20 score of 66 against Mohammad Nawaz’s hat-trick in the final of the tri-series at Sharjah on Sunday.

Afghanistan has plenty of spin options and could edge either Bangladesh or Sri Lanka for a place in the Super 4. Led by Rashid Khan, the leading wicket-taker in T20 cricket, Afghanistan also has experienced off-spinner Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, left-arm spinner Noor Ahmad and rookie AM Ghazanfar to challenge batters of any opposition on spin-friendly wickets.

Despite losing to Bangladesh in the recent bilateral T20 series, Sri Lanka could has the potential to make the Super 4 with opening batter Pathum Nissanka in good form at the top of the order. Wanindu Hasaranga, who injured a hamstring against Bangladesh, has regained fitness and will team up with Maheesh Theekshana and Dunith Wellalage to boost the spin options.

T20 FORMAT

It follows conventional cricket rules, where taking wickets and scoring runs are the main objectives for the bowling and batting teams, but does so in a shorter, sharper timeframe. Each team is allocated one 20-over innings to bat in each game. The main aim remains to score more runs than the opposition. Matches last around three hours.

Topics: Asia Cup 2025 Cricket ICC

Americans roll in sunshine and fog to win Walker Cup for 5th straight time

Americans roll in sunshine and fog to win Walker Cup for 5th straight time
Updated 08 September 2025
AP
Follow

Americans roll in sunshine and fog to win Walker Cup for 5th straight time

Americans roll in sunshine and fog to win Walker Cup for 5th straight time
  • Stewart Hagestad, the veteran of this US team, holed a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-3 15th for a 4-and-3 victory that assured the Americans keeping the cup
  • The morning session ended in a draw, and the Americans took a one-point lead into singles matches of all 10 players
  • The morning session ended in a draw, and the Americans took a one-point lead into singles matches of all 10 players
Updated 08 September 2025
AP

PEBBLE BEACH, California: The Americans seized control in the sunshine and kept right on rolling through the fog at Cypress Point on Sunday, eliminating any drama in beating Great Britain & Ireland for their fifth consecutive victory in the Walker Cup.

US Amateur champion Mason Howell capped off his amazing summer by scratching out a halve with Connor Graham in a tight match of 18-year-olds, going 2-0-1 for the week.

Stewart Hagestad, the veteran of this US team, holed a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-3 15th for a 4-and-3 victory that assured the Americans keeping the cup, and Preston Stout secured an outright win when he held off Luke Poulter, 2 and 1.

This is the longest winning streak for the Americans since they won eight in a row from 1973 through 1987. Unlike the Walker Cup two years ago at St. Andrews, the powerful US team didn’t need any Sunday heroics.

Howell delivered more big moments in the Sunday morning foursomes, holing a 35-foot birdie putt on the 15th and holing out from the fairway on the par-4 17th. Jackson Koivun and Tommy Morrison turned what looked like a sure loss into a 1-up win.

The morning session ended in a draw, and the Americans took a one-point lead into singles matches of all 10 players.

Under a brilliant blue sky on America’s most picturesque golf course, the scoreboard quickly filled with red scores. The matches were all relatively close, but it was a daunting site for a GB&I team looking to win on US soil for the first time since 2001.

That will have to wait four more years.
 

Topics: Walker Cup Stewart Hagestad

Super Spain hit six as Germany get first World Cup qualifying win

Super Spain hit six as Germany get first World Cup qualifying win
Updated 08 September 2025
AFP
Follow

Super Spain hit six as Germany get first World Cup qualifying win

Super Spain hit six as Germany get first World Cup qualifying win
  • European champions Spain were in unstoppable form in the central Turkish city of Konya, claiming their second biggest-ever away win in World Cup qualifying
  • The group winners will qualify directly for the finals, with the runners-up progressing to a playoff phase
  • Memphis Depay became the Netherlands’ all-time top goalscorer with a brace in their 3-2 win in Lithuania in Group G
Updated 08 September 2025
AFP

PARIS: Mikel Merino scored a hat-trick as a majestic Spain thumped Turkiye 6-0 away in World Cup qualifying on Sunday, while a brilliant Florian Wirtz free-kick helped Germany beat Northern Ireland 3-1 to get their bid up and running.

European champions Spain were in unstoppable form in the central Turkish city of Konya, claiming their second biggest-ever away win in World Cup qualifying as Arsenal midfielder Merino scored his first professional hat-trick.

Barcelona playmaker Pedri Gonzalez opened the scoring inside six minutes and later completed the scoring, with Ferran Torres netting the visitors’ other goal.

The quality of Merino’s strikes was remarkable, with his first coming at the end of a superb team move and his second a controlled finish from a Pedri assist. He completed his triple with a curling shot into the top corner.

The one blemish on the night’s work for Spain was the withdrawal of Nico Williams due to an apparent thigh injury, but Luis de la Fuente’s team are already clear at the top of qualifying Group E with six points from two games.

“I’m very happy for winning, to pick up six points, for doing it in this way, and for scoring three goals, which is not normal — the first hat-trick of my career,” said Merino.

The group winners will qualify directly for the finals, with the runners-up progressing to a playoff phase.

Georgia and Turkiye come next on three points each, with the former beating Bulgaria 3-0 in Tbilisi thanks to goals by captain Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Nika Gagnidze and Georges Mikautadze.

Germany were under pressure after losing their opening qualifier 2-0 in Slovakia on Thursday, and it took them until the final quarter of their home meeting with Northern Ireland in Cologne before they could secure the victory.

Serge Gnabry gave the hosts an early lead only for Isaac Price of West Bromwich Albion to equalize before half-time.

The home fans were unhappy with Julian Nagelsmann’s team, but they eventually retook the lead on 69 minutes when substitute Nadiem Amiri turned in David Raum’s cross.

Liverpool star Wirtz, playing in his home city, then took center stage by converting a free-kick in style to seal Germany’s first win in Group A.

“We knew it was a catastrophe (in the) last game and we wanted to do things better,” Wirtz told Germany’s RTL network.

“It was a good performance (which) we can definitely build on.”

They and Northern Ireland both have three points, while Slovakia lead the way on six points after Tomas Rigo’s late goal clinched a 1-0 victory in Luxembourg.

Depay makes Dutch history 

Memphis Depay became the Netherlands’ all-time top goalscorer with a brace in their 3-2 win in Lithuania in Group G.

Depay, who now plays in Brazil for Corinthians, scored his 51st and 52nd international goals to move clear of Robin van Persie, with whom he had been tied in first place on half a century of strikes for the Oranje.

The 31-year-old turned in Cody Gakpo’s cutback for the opener before Quinten Timber netted the second goal for the Netherlands in Kaunas.

They appeared to be on easy street, but Torino midfielder Gvidas Gineitis pulled one back and Edvinas Girdvainis headed in the equalizer before the break for the team ranked 143rd in the world.

Depay, though, rescued the Netherlands by heading in a Denzel Dumfries cross just after the hour mark.

Ronald Koeman’s side have 10 points after four matches and are ahead of Poland on goal difference with a game in hand.

Poland won 3-1 at home to Finland in Chorzow with Matty Cash, captain Robert Lewandowski and Jakub Kaminski netting before Benjamin Kaellman pulled one back for Finland, who are three points behind the leading duo in third.

Belgium recorded a second 6-0 win in as many matches in Group J as they swept aside Kazakhstan at Anderlecht’s stadium in Brussels.

Kevin De Bruyne scored twice and is now his country’s second-top goal-scorer of all time behind Romelu Lukaku.

Jeremy Doku of Manchester City also bagged a brace, with Nicolas Raskin and Thomas Meunier netting the other goals.

North Macedonia beat Liechtenstein 5-0 in the same group and they are top with 11 points from five matches, one ahead of Belgium — who have a game in hand — and Wales.
 

Topics: World Cup Mikel Merino

Carlos Alcaraz beats rival Jannik Sinner at the US Open for a 6th Slam title and the No. 1 ranking

Carlos Alcaraz beats rival Jannik Sinner at the US Open for a 6th Slam title and the No. 1 ranking
Updated 08 September 2025
AP
Follow

Carlos Alcaraz beats rival Jannik Sinner at the US Open for a 6th Slam title and the No. 1 ranking

Carlos Alcaraz beats rival Jannik Sinner at the US Open for a 6th Slam title and the No. 1 ranking
  • Sunday’s showdown represented the first time in tennis history that the same two men played each other in three consecutive Slam finals within a single season
  • Alcaraz was elite in the first, third and fourth sets, Sinner’s top efforts arrived in the second
Updated 08 September 2025
AP

NEW YORK: Carlos Alcaraz reasserted his superiority over Jannik Sinner with a 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 victory Sunday in the US Open final — the third Grand Slam tournament in a row where these elite, young rivals met to decide the champion — for his second trophy at Flushing Meadows and sixth overall at a major.
President Donald Trump sat in a sponsor’s suite in Arthur Ashe Stadium and received a mix of cheers and boos when he offered a wave beforehand and again when he was shown on videoboards after the first set. The match’s start was delayed by about a half-hour because thousands of fans were still outside in line, trying to get through the extra security measures in place because of the presence of a sitting president at the tournament for the first time since Bill Clinton in 2000.
Perhaps the extra wait got the No. 1-seeded Sinner, who was the defending champion. Right from the beginning under a closed roof because of rain earlier in the day, No. 2 Alcaraz was better as he sought to reverse the result from when they met at the All England Club less than two months ago.
He did just that, putting his leads over Sinner at 10-5 in their head-to-head series, 6-4 in major trophies, and 2-1 in US Open championships. Plus, this win allowed Alcaraz, a 22-year-old from Spain, to take away the No. 1 ranking from Sinner, a 24-year-old from Italy.
These two guys are so, so much better than the rest of men’s tennis at the moment. 

Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, kisses the championship trophy after defeating Jannik Sinner, of Italy, in the men's singles final of the US Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in New York. (AP)


They have combined to collect the past eight Slam trophies in a row, and 10 of 13. Novak Djokovic, whom Alcaraz eliminated in Friday’s semifinals, took the other three in that span.
Sunday’s showdown represented the first time in tennis history that the same two men played each other in three consecutive Slam finals within a single season.
This hard-court matchup followed Alcaraz’s victory over Sinner after erasing a trio of match points on the French Open’s red clay in June, and Sinner’s victory over Alcaraz on Wimbledon’s grass in July.
Both Sinner, who had won his past 27 hard-court matches at majors, and Alcaraz offered glimpses of why they are so good, although it was rare that both were at their best simultaneously on this occasion.
Alcaraz was elite in the first, third and fourth sets, Sinner’s top efforts arrived in the second.
In sum, Alcaraz was better and for longer, ending up with twice as many winners, 42-21.
Since the start of the 2024 US Open, Sinner had won 33 of 34 matches at the majors and Sunday was his fifth straight final at those events. The loss? To Alcaraz at Roland-Garros.
Indeed, over the last two seasons, Sinner is now 1-7 against Alcaraz and 109-4 against everyone else.
Alcaraz, meanwhile, has won 37 of 38 contests since May. The loss? To Sinner at the All England Club — also Alcaraz’s lone defeat in a Slam final.
In 2025, Alcaraz now has more tournament titles (a tour-leading seven) than losses (his record is 61-6, also the best in men’s tennis).
During his defeat in Wimbledon’s final, Alcaraz was caught by a camera telling his team about Sinner in Spanish: “From the back of the court, he’s much better than me.”
So perhaps that’s why Alcaraz was aggressive Sunday with his sledgehammer of a forehand — and on-target, too. Whenever even the smallest opening presented itself, Alcaraz tried to barge on through with that shot, going big early in points, which worked, either for an outright winner or forcing mistakes from Sinner.
Sinner had dropped a total of just one service game in his three matches leading into the final, but he did deal with an abdominal muscle issue in his semifinal Friday. Sinner and his coach said it was nothing serious, which might be right, but Alcaraz broke right away Sunday and five times in all.
To counteract the forehand effectiveness, Sinner made a tactical switch, going increasingly after Alcaraz’s backhand when possible. That both limited Alcaraz’s opportunities to strike a point-ending forehand and drew additional mistakes off the other wing.
Paid off for Sinner. Briefly.
In the first set and third, Alcaraz’s ratios were 11 winners to two unforced errors. Truly remarkable. In the second, those numbers swung the other way: five winners, 11 unforced errors.
An hour and 20 minutes in, it was a set apiece, after Alcaraz ceded one for the first time all tournament, allowing Neale Fraser to retain his distinction as the most recent man to win every set he played at the event — all the way back in 1960.
As Sinner worked his way into things, he would celebrate just about every point he gathered by looking at the corner of the stands where his two coaches and others, including Olympic champion ski racer Lindsey Vonn, were seated and pumped his right fist.
Ah, but it was Alcaraz who seemed to have more of the ticket-buyers on his side.

Topics: US Open 2025 US Open Carlos Alcaraz Jannik Sinner

Pro-Palestine protester causes crash during Spanish Vuelta. Pedersen wins stage

Pro-Palestine protester causes crash during Spanish Vuelta. Pedersen wins stage
Updated 08 September 2025
AP
Follow

Pro-Palestine protester causes crash during Spanish Vuelta. Pedersen wins stage

Pro-Palestine protester causes crash during Spanish Vuelta. Pedersen wins stage
  • The stage was won by Mads Pedersen, while Jonas Vingegaard kept the overall lead entering the final week of the race
Updated 08 September 2025
AP

MONFORTE DE LEMOS, Spain: A man carrying a Palestine flag caused a crash on the 15th stage of the Spanish Vuelta on Sunday when he ran toward the road as riders approached in the latest disruption to the Grand Tour race by protesters.
The stage was won by Mads Pedersen, while Jonas Vingegaard kept the overall lead entering the final week of the race.
Javi Romo and Edward Planckaert went down moments after a man carrying the flag approached. Romo crashed just after he looked back at the protester. Planckaert, of team Alpecin-Deceuninck, fell while trying to avoid Romo.
Movistar Team’s Romo had part of his shorts ripped off, and had to stop for a few moments before being able to rejoin the race. Planckaert got back on his bicycle and continued.
The protester tripped and did not quite make it to the road. He was apparently hiding from security as the riders approached with about 55 kilometers left in the 168-kilometer (104-mile) stage. A police officer also crossed the road in front of the riders after he saw the protester making his run on the other side.
There have been a series of disruptions by pro-Palestine protesters during the three-week Grand Tour race in Spain. Israel’s Premier Tech team started Saturday’s stage wearing new kits without the team name, apparently to reduce the visibility of their riders.
The El Pais Spanish newspaper said hackers took over the race’s radio communications during Saturday’s stage and broadcast pro Palestine messages.
It was the 11th Grand Tour stage win for Pedersen, and fourth in the Vuelta.
Monday is a rest day.

Topics: Spanish Vuelta cycling Mads Pedersen

