War on Gaza

Israel vows 'hurricane' of strikes on Gaza to force Hamas to accept surrender demand

Smoke and flames rise as a residential building collapses after an Israeli air strike, in Gaza City, September 8, 2025. (Reuters)
Smoke and flames rise as a residential building collapses after an Israeli air strike, in Gaza City, September 8, 2025. (Reuters)
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters
Israel vows 'hurricane' of strikes on Gaza to force Hamas to accept surrender demand

Smoke and flames rise as a residential building collapses after an Israeli air strike, in Gaza City, September 8, 2025. Reuters
  • IDF bombed a 12-floor block in the middle of Gaza City where dozens of displaced families had been housed
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters
CAIRO: Israel said it would step up airstrikes on Gaza on Monday in a “mighty hurricane,” to serve as a last warning to Hamas that it will destroy the enclave unless fighters accept a demand to free all hostages and surrender.
Residents said Israeli forces had bombed Gaza City from the air and blown up old armored vehicles in its streets. Hamas said it was studying the latest US ceasefire proposal, delivered on Sunday with a warning from President Donald Trump that it was the militant group’s “last chance.”
“A mighty hurricane will hit the skies of Gaza City today, and the roofs of the terror towers will shake,” Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz wrote on X.
“This is a final warning to the murderers and rapists of Hamas in Gaza and in the luxury hotels abroad: Release the hostages and lay down your weapons — or Gaza will be destroyed, and you will be annihilated.”
Katz’s post appeared before reports of shooting at a bus stop in Jerusalem that killed six people including one Spanish citizen. Hamas praised the attackers.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) bombed a 12-floor block in the middle of Gaza City where dozens of displaced families had been housed, three hours after urging those inside and in hundreds of tents in the surrounding area to leave.
In a statement, the IDF said Hamas militants who had “planted intelligence gathering means” and explosive devices had been operating near the building and “have used it throughout the war to plan and advance terror attacks against IDF forces.”
According to a senior Israeli official, the latest US proposal calls for Hamas to return all 48 remaining living and dead hostages on the first day of a ceasefire, during which negotiations would be held to end the war.
Hamas has long said it intends to hold onto at least some hostages until negotiations are complete. It said in a statement it was committed to releasing them all with a “clear announcement of an end to the war” and the withdrawal of Israeli forces.

Offensive in Gaza City 
Israel launched a major assault last month on Gaza City, where hundreds of thousands of residents are living in the ruins having returned after the city experienced the most intense fighting of the war’s early weeks nearly two years ago.
Residents said Israeli forces pounded several districts from the air and ground, and detonated decommissioned armored vehicles laden with explosives, destroying clusters of homes in the Sheikh Radwan, Zeitoun and Tuffah neighborhoods.
Among at least 25 Palestinians reported killed in Gaza on Monday was Osama Balousha, a journalist for Palestinian media, medics said. Fifteen other people were killed in separate Israeli strikes and gunfire across the enclave, medics said, taking Monday’s death toll to at least 40.
Nearly 250 journalists have been killed in Gaza during the war, according to Palestinian authorities, making it by far the world’s deadliest war for news media in living memory. Israel bars all foreign reporters from Gaza, so all journalists killed there have been Palestinians. Palestinian officials say Israel has deliberately targeted some journalists, which Israel denies.
On Sunday, US President Donald Trump suggested a deal could come soon to secure the release of all the hostages held by Hamas. An Israeli official said Israel was “seriously considering” Trump’s proposal but did not elaborate.
The war began with an assault by Hamas-led fighters on southern Israel in 2023. The attackers killed 1,200 people and took more than 250 hostages to Gaza. Most of the hostages were released in ceasefires in November 2023 and January-March 2025, but the group has kept others as a bargaining chip.
Israel’s assault has reduced much of the enclave to rubble and caused a humanitarian catastrophe. More than 64,000 Palestinians have been confirmed killed, according to health officials in Gaza.
Six more Palestinians, including two children, died of malnutrition and starvation in the space of 24 hours, the territory’s health ministry said on Monday, raising deaths from such causes to at least 393 people, most in the past two months.
Israel, which controls all supplies into Gaza, says the extent of hunger there has been exaggerated and the reported deaths are due to other causes.
Throughout the conflict, efforts to negotiate an end to the war have faltered over Israel’s insistence that Hamas free all hostages and surrender. Hamas says it will not lay down its arms until Palestinians have an independent state. 

Topics: War on Gaza Hamas Israel

International community condemns deadly attack in East Jerusalem

International community condemns deadly attack in East Jerusalem
Updated 08 September 2025
Arab News
Follow

International community condemns deadly attack in East Jerusalem

International community condemns deadly attack in East Jerusalem
  • UAE condemns attack, offers condolences to victims and Israel
  • Palestinian Presidency denounces attacks on civilians and calls for end to occupation, Gaza violence, and settler attacks
  • The EU, France, and Germany urged de-escalation, condemned the attack, and emphasized the need for a political solution
Updated 08 September 2025
Arab News

DUBAI: The international community condemned a deadly shooting attack in East Jerusalem on Monday that killed at least five people and injured around 15 others, calling for an end to violence and renewed efforts toward peace in the region.

Paramedics said the attack occurred when two assailants opened fire at a bus stop at a busy intersection in north Jerusalem. Six of the injured are in a serious condition. 

Police reported that the attackers also boarded a bus and opened fire inside, targeting civilians waiting at the stop.

In response, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its “strong condemnation of these terrorist acts” and reiterated its rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism that aim to destabilize security and stability. 

The ministry offered its condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to Israel and its people, and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

The Palestinian presidency reiterated its firm stance rejecting and condemning any targeting of Palestinian and Israeli civilians, denouncing all forms of violence and terrorism regardless of their source. 

It stressed that security and stability in the region could not be achieved without ending the occupation, halting acts of genocide in Gaza, and stopping settler violence across the West Bank, including occupied Jerusalem. 

The presidency emphasized that the attainment of the Palestinian people’s legitimate rights to an independent and sovereign state with East Jerusalem as its capital, alongside the achievement of security and peace for all, was key to ending the cycle of violence.

The European Union, France, and Germany also issued strong statements condemning the attack. 

EU spokesman Anouar El Anouni called for de-escalation and a ceasefire, while French President Emmanuel Macron stressed that only a political solution could restore peace and stability. 

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul described the incident as a “cowardly terror attack” and offered condolences to the victims’ families, wishing a speedy recovery to those injured.

The deadly incident underscores the ongoing tensions in the region amid the war in Gaza and highlights the urgent need to halt the cycle of violence.

Topics: Palestine Israel West Bank Jerusalem

Israel's actions in Gaza 'inhumane': Ex-GHF worker

Israel’s actions in Gaza ‘inhumane’: Ex-GHF worker
Updated 08 September 2025
RAY HANANIA
Follow

Israel's actions in Gaza 'inhumane': Ex-GHF worker

Israel’s actions in Gaza ‘inhumane’: Ex-GHF worker
  • ‘What’s happening in Palestine isn’t lawful. It’s not acceptable,’ Anthony Aguilar tells webinar attended by Arab News
  • ‘Entire population of human beings being starved, dehumanized, displaced and killed’
Updated 08 September 2025
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: A retired US special forces officer who worked for the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation slammed Israel’s actions during a webinar attended by Arab News on Sunday.

“What’s happening in Palestine, in Gaza, in the West Bank isn’t lawful. It’s not acceptable,” said Anthony Aguilar.

“It’s not self-defense. It’s not justified in any way. And to stand by and support it, even to just stand by and turn another cheek, is wrong … That’s when evil really starts to take root is when people can hide from the truth.”

He said he witnessed how easily Israeli soldiers would shoot and kill Palestinians who lined up for food at distribution sites operated by the GHF, which is backed by Israel and the US.

Aguilar spoke of “an entire population of human beings being starved, dehumanized, displaced and killed,” and described Israel’s actions in Gaza as “inhumane.”

He was arrested on Wednesday along with former army intelligence officer Dr. Josephine Guilbeau while protesting during a Senate hearing against US complicity.

Guilbeau told the webinar that her effort to “sound the alarm” in the Senate and Congress “doesn’t come easy to me … especially as someone who served this country for over 17 years … It’s not something that I’m happy to have to do, but it’s something that I know must be done.”

She noted that there are eight American military veterans among the dozens of activists on the Global Sumud Flotilla, led by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, which is sailing to Gaza with humanitarian aid. 

Guilbeau said the flotilla protest is “something that must be done” to raise awareness of the killings in Gaza.

Lara Elborno, an international lawyer and member of the Gaza Tribunal, which is examining the UK’s role in war crimes committed in the Palestinian enclave, told the webinar: “Public opinion in support of the Palestinian liberation struggle has always been the norm in large parts of the Global South, but what’s different now is that public opinion supporting Israel and its genocide is a minority opinion in the Global North.”

She added: “The latest polls in the US are damning indictments of the fact that the genocide hasn’t been a popular policy, whether it be among Republicans or Democrats. The Israeli regime has never been as unpopular as it is in this moment.”

The webinar was organized by Lifeline for Palestine, and was led by former US presidential candidate Dr. Jill Stein.

 

Topics: War on Gaza

Israeli military says it intercepted a drone launched from Yemen

Israeli military says it intercepted a drone launched from Yemen
Updated 53 min 54 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Israeli military says it intercepted a drone launched from Yemen

Israeli military says it intercepted a drone launched from Yemen
  • Sirens had sounded in the Negev area after the intrusion of another drone
Updated 53 min 54 sec ago
Reuters

JERUSALEM:  Israel’s military said on Monday it had intercepted a drone launched from Yemen after sirens sounded near Eilat, a day after Yemen’s Houthis hit an airport close to the southern Israeli city with a drone.
Later on Monday, the military said sirens had sounded in the Negev area after the intrusion of another drone. It did not say what had happened to that drone.
Israel’s Ramon Airport near Eilat resumed operations after being briefly shut on Sunday when a drone launched from Yemen struck the arrivals hall.
The Houthis have been launching missiles and drones thousands of kilometers north toward Israel since the start of the war in Gaza, in what the militant group says is an act of solidarity with the Palestinians.
Israel has retaliated by bombing Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, including the vital Hodeidah port. 

Topics: Israel Yemen Houthis

UN rights chief: Mounting evidence of Israeli war crimes, warns of genocidal rhetoric in Gaza

UN rights chief: Mounting evidence of Israeli war crimes, warns of genocidal rhetoric in Gaza
Updated 08 September 2025
Arab News
Follow

UN rights chief: Mounting evidence of Israeli war crimes, warns of genocidal rhetoric in Gaza

UN rights chief: Mounting evidence of Israeli war crimes, warns of genocidal rhetoric in Gaza
  • Volker Türk accused Israel of grave violations in Gaza, citing “mounting evidence” that could hold it accountable before the International Court of Justice
  • He condemned genocidal rhetoric and the mass killing of Palestinian civilians, warning that the rules of war are being “shredded with virtually no accountability”
Updated 08 September 2025
Arab News

GENEVA: The UN human rights chief on Monday accused Israel of committing grave violations in Gaza, warning that mounting evidence could hold it accountable before the International Court of Justice.

Volker Türk, speaking at the opening of the 60th session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, said he was “horrified by the open use of genocidal rhetoric, and the disgraceful dehumanization of Palestinians by senior Israeli officials,” describing Gaza as “already a graveyard.”

Türk condemned what he called Israel’s “mass killing of Palestinian civilians, the obstruction of humanitarian aid, and the commission of war crimes,” adding that such acts were “shocking the world’s conscience.” He warned that “rules of war are being shredded – with virtually no accountability.”

The UN rights chief said the situation in Gaza reflected a broader erosion of international law, where “the glorification of violence is coupled with disturbing trends that undercut our rights across the world.” He urged decisive international action to halt the bloodshed, stressing that the mounting evidence of atrocities requires urgent accountability.

Türk also highlighted the crisis in Sudan, describing the scale of the suffering of the Sudanese people as ‘unfathomable’ and urging decisive action to prevent further atrocities.

(With AFP and Reuters)

Shooting attack at Jerusalem bus stop kills 5

Shooting attack at Jerusalem bus stop kills 5
Updated 53 min 51 sec ago
AP
Follow

Shooting attack at Jerusalem bus stop kills 5

Shooting attack at Jerusalem bus stop kills 5
  • Israel’s emergency service said around 15 people were injured in a shooting Monday at Ramot Junction in east Jerusalem
  • Police confirmed two assailants carried out the attack and said they had been “neutralized”
Updated 53 min 51 sec ago
AP

JERUSALEM: Paramedics said at least five people were killed in a shooting attack in Jerusalem after two attackers opened fire at a bus stop at a busy intersection in north Jerusalem.
Paramedics said an additional 15 people were injured, including six in serious condition.
Police said the attackers shot people waiting at a bus stop, while Israeli media reported the attackers also boarded a bus and opened fire inside.
Police a security officer and a civilian shot the attackers soon after the incident began halted the attack. Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the status of the attackers or their identity.
The shooting took place at a major intersection at the northern entrance to Jerusalem, on a road that leads to Jewish settlements located in east Jerusalem.
Footage of the attack showed dozens of people fleeing from a bus stop at the busy intersection during the morning rush hour. Paramedics who responded to the scene said the area was chaotic and covered in broken glass, with people wounded and lying unconscious on the road and a sidewalk near the bus stop.
There was no immediate comment on the attack from Palestinian militant groups.
The war in Gaza has sparked a surge of violence in both the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Israel. Palestinian militants have attacked and killed Israelis in Israel and the West Bank, while there has also been a rise in settler violence against Palestinians.
While there have been scattered attacks over the past months in Israel, the last deadly mass shooting attack was in October 2024, when two Palestinians from the West Bank opened fire on a major boulevard and light rail station in the Tel Aviv area, killing seven people and leaving many others wounded. Hamas’ military wing claimed responsibility for the attack.
According to police, the two men opened fire in the Jaffa neighborhood of Tel Aviv, including shooting directly into a light rail carriage crowded with passengers that was stopped at a station.
Data from the UN’s humanitarian office says at least 49 Israelis were killed by Palestinians in Israel or the West Bank between the start of the war and July 2025.
In that time, Israeli forces and civilians killed at least 968 Palestinians in Israel and the West Bank.

Topics: Jerusalem

