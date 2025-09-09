Trump note to Epstein that he denies signing is released by Congress

You are here

US President Donald Trump reacts as the Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth points at him after signing executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on September 5, 2025. (AFP)
Updated 36 sec ago
AP
  • The White House said US President Donald Trump did not sign or draw an alleged birthday note to late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in 2003 that was released on Monday by Democratic lawmakers
  • Trump’s supporters have been obsessed with the Epstein case for years and held as an article of faith that “deep state” elites were protecting Epstein associates in the Democratic Party and Hollywood
AP
WASHINGTON: Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released on Monday a sexually suggestive letter to Jeffrey Epstein purportedly signed by President Donald Trump, which he has denied.
The letter was included as part of a 50th birthday album compiled in 2003 for Epstein, a wealthy and well-connected financier who was once a friend of Trump’s. The full House committee on Monday night released a copy of the entire album, which bore names of some other prominent figures such as former President Bill Clinton and attorney Alan Dershowitz in a “friends” section, and included other letters with sexually provocative language.

Trump has said he did not write the letter or create the drawing of a curvaceous woman that surrounds the letter, and he filed a $10 billion lawsuit against The Wall Street Journal for earlier reporting on his link to the letter.




A birthday letter that U.S. President Donald Trump allegedly wrote to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein more than 20 years ago is seen as presented by the Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on their X account September 8, 2025. (REUTERS)

“As I have said all along, it’s very clear President Trump did not draw this picture, and he did not sign it,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement posted on X. “President Trump’s legal team will continue to aggressively pursue litigation.”
White House deputy chief of staff Taylor Budowich posted various pictures on X of Trump’s signature over the years and wrote, “it’s not his signature.”
As House Republicans left the Capitol on Monday night, many waved off questions about the letter, echoing a similar theme.
“It’s not his signature. I’ve seen Donald Trump sign a million things,” said Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida.
Rep. Thomas Massie, who is leading a bipartisan push for a House vote to force the Justice Department to release its Epstein files, downplayed the letter’s relevance entirely.
“It doesn’t prove anything. Having a birthday card from Trump doesn’t help the survivors and the victims,” Massie said.
The release of the drawing comes as the president has for months faced increasing pressure to force more disclosure in the case of Epstein and his former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell. Epstein was accused of paying underage girls hundreds of dollars in cash for massages and then molesting them, while Maxwell was convicted of luring teenage girls to be sexually abused by him.
It also once again puts a spotlight on Trump’s former friendship with Epstein, which the president has said ended two decades ago after a falling-out. Trump said recently that he cut ties with Epstein because he “stole” young women — including Virginia Giuffre, who was among Epstein’s most well-known sex trafficking accusers — who worked for the spa at his Mar-a-Lago resort.
The case against Epstein was brought more than a decade after he secretly cut a deal with federal prosecutors in Florida to dispose of nearly identical allegations. Trump had suggested during the presidential campaign that he’d seek to open the government’s files into Epstein, but much of what the government has released so far had already been out there.
Democrats on the House Oversight Committee received a copy of the birthday album on Monday as part of a batch of documents from Epstein’s estate.
Trump has denied writing the letter and creating the drawing, calling The Wall Street Journal report on it “false, malicious, and defamatory.”
“These are not my words, not the way I talk. Also, I don’t draw pictures,” Trump said.
The letter released by the committee looks exactly as described by The Wall Street Journal in its report.
The letter bearing Trump’s name and what appears to be his signature includes text framed by a hand-drawn outline of a curvaceous woman.
“A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret,” the letter says.
The letter’s disclosure comes amid a bipartisan push in Congress for the release of the so-called Epstein files amid years of speculation and conspiracy theories. Calls for the release of the records came from Republicans, including Vice President JD Vance, before he was sworn into the country’s No. 2 position.
The Justice Department in August began turning over records from the Epstein sex trafficking investigation to the House Oversight Committee.
The committee subpoenaed the Epstein estate for documents last month. In addition to the birthday book, lawmakers requested Epstein’s last will and testament, agreements he signed with prosecutors, his contact books, and his financial transactions and holdings.

 

 

Man accused of trying to assassinate Trump apologizes to potential jurors

Man accused of trying to assassinate Trump apologizes to potential jurors
AP
  • Just nine weeks earlier, Trump had survived another attempt on his life while campaigning in Pennsylvania
AP

FORT PIERCE, Florida: The man charged with trying to assassinate Donald Trump while he played golf last year in South Florida stood before a group of potential jurors in a Florida courtroom on Monday and said he was “sorry for bringing you all in here.”
Ryan Routh, wearing a gray sports coat, red tie with white stripes and khaki slacks, is representing himself in the trial that began with jury selection on Monday in the federal courthouse in Fort Pierce, Florida.
“Thank you for being here,” Routh told the first group of 60 jurors who were brought into the courtroom after US District Judge Aileen Cannon introduced prosecutors and Routh to the panel.
Cannon signed off on Routh’s request to represent himself but said court-appointed attorneys needed to remain as standby counsel.
During a hearing earlier to go over questions that would be asked of jurors, Routh was partially shackled. But he did not appear to be restrained when the first of three batches of 60 potential jurors were brought into the courtroom on Monday afternoon.
Cannon dismissed the questions Routh wanted to ask jurors as irrelevant earlier Monday. They included asking jurors about their views on Gaza, the talk of the US acquiring Greenland and what they would do if they were driving and saw a turtle in the road.
The judge approved most of the other questions for jurors submitted by prosecutors.
The panel of 120 potential jurors filled out questionnaires on Monday morning and the first group was brought into the courtroom during the afternoon session. The judge inquired about any hardships that would prevent them from sitting as jurors during a weeks-long trial. Twenty-seven noted hardships and the judge dismissed 20 of them on Monday.
The other two groups of jurors will return to the courtroom on Tuesday morning for similar questioning. Those who are not dismissed will then return at 2 p.m. Tuesday for further questioning about the case and their views.
The court has blocked off four weeks for Routh’s trial, but attorneys are expecting they’ll need less time.
Jury selection was expected to take three days in an effort to find 12 jurors and four alternates. Opening statements were scheduled to begin Thursday, and prosecutors will begin their case immediately after that.
Cannon told Routh last week that he would be allowed to use a podium while speaking to the jury or questioning witnesses, but he would not have free rein of the courtroom.
Cannon is a Trump-appointed judge who drew scrutiny for her handling of a criminal case accusing Trump of illegally storing classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach. The case became mired in delays as motions piled up over months, and was ultimately dismissed by Cannon last year after she concluded that the special counsel tapped by the Justice Department to investigate Trump was illegally appointed.
Routh’s trial begins nearly a year after prosecutors say a US Secret Service agent thwarted Routh’s attempt to shoot the Republican presidential nominee. Routh, 59, has pleaded not guilty to charges of attempting to assassinate a major presidential candidate, assaulting a federal officer and several firearm violations.
Just nine weeks earlier, Trump had survived another attempt on his life while campaigning in Pennsylvania. That gunman had fired eight shots, with one bullet grazing Trump’s ear, before being shot by a Secret Service counter sniper.
Prosecutors have said Routh methodically plotted to kill Trump for weeks before aiming a rifle through the shrubbery as Trump played golf on Sept. 15, 2024, at his West Palm Beach country club. A Secret Service agent spotted Routh before Trump came into view. Officials said Routh aimed his rifle at the agent, who opened fire, causing Routh to drop his weapon and flee without firing a shot.
Law enforcement obtained help from a witness who prosecutors said informed officers that he saw a person fleeing. The witness was then flown in a police helicopter to a nearby interstate where Routh was arrested, and the witnesses confirmed it was the person he had seen, prosecutors have said.
The judge last week unsealed the prosecutor’s 33-page list of exhibits that could be introduced as evidence at the trial. It says prosecutors have photos of Routh holding the same model of semi-automatic rifle found at Trump’s club.
Routh was a North Carolina construction worker who in recent years had moved to Hawaii. A self-styled mercenary leader, Routh spoke out to anyone who would listen about his dangerous, sometimes violent plans to insert himself into conflicts around the world, witnesses have told The Associated Press.
In the early days of the war in Ukraine, Routh tried to recruit soldiers from Afghanistan, Moldova and Taiwan to fight the Russians. In his native Greensboro, North Carolina, he was arrested in 2002 for eluding a traffic stop and barricading himself from officers with a fully automatic machine gun and a “weapon of mass destruction,” which turned out to be an explosive with a 10-inch fuse.
In 2010, police searched a warehouse Routh owned and found more than 100 stolen items, from power tools and building supplies to kayaks and spa tubs. In both felony cases, judges gave Routh either probation or a suspended sentence.
In addition to the federal charges, Routh also has pleaded not guilty to state charges of terrorism and attempted murder.

 

Russian-installed official reports Ukrainian attacks on Russian-held parts of Donetsk region

Russian-installed official reports Ukrainian attacks on Russian-held parts of Donetsk region
Reuters
  • Russia has formally annexed four regions, including Donetsk, and is engaged in a slow drive westward to capture the rest of the area
Reuters

The Russia-installed head of occupied parts of Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region said late on Monday that Ukrainian forces had launched heavy drone and missile attacks on two cities in the area, killing two people and injuring 16.
Denis Pushilin, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said Ukrainian forces had struck targets in the region’s main city, also called Donetsk, and in Makiivka, an industrial town further north.
There was no comment from Ukrainian officials on the attacks.
Russian news agencies quoted security officials in the occupied areas as saying that at least 20 drones had been deployed in the two assaults and that air defense units were in action. They said explosions had resounded throughout the city of Donetsk and the air was hanging heavy with smoke.
The popular Russian war blog Rybar said there had also been explosions in Yenakiievo, another Russian-held industrial town, where it said at least one apartment block had been hit.
Russian forces, which invaded Ukraine in February 2022, control a little less than 20 percent of all of Ukraine’s territory and about 75 percent of Donetsk region.
Russia has formally annexed four regions, including Donetsk, and is engaged in a slow drive westward to capture the rest of the area.

Armed group linked to Al-Qaeda sets fuel trucks ablaze as it blockades imports to Mali

The group, which is considered the deadliest in the region, controls key cities in Mali and Burkina Faso. (AFP)
The group, which is considered the deadliest in the region, controls key cities in Mali and Burkina Faso. (AFP)
AP
The group, which is considered the deadliest in the region, controls key cities in Mali and Burkina Faso. (AFP)
  • Remadji Hoinathy, a security analyst at the Institute for Security Studies, told the AP the blockade will cause a shortage, which will exacerbate economic difficulties and deter fuel transporters in the region from delivering to Mali
AP

BAMAKO, Mali: A West African armed group affiliated to Al-Qaeda set fire to fuel tankers in Mali over the weekend, videos showed, as the militants sought to tighten their grip on the country’s economy by banning fuel imports from neighboring countries.
The trucks were coming from Ivory Coast and were attacked in Sikasso region in the south of the country, according to a security source in Sikasso who confirmed the videos to The Associated Press.
Last week, the spokesperson for the Al-Qaeda-affiliated Jama’at Nusrat Al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM) announced the blockade on Mali in a video posted online.
Mali’s transport ministry is meeting with representatives of transportation associations to discuss “these threats and find solutions,” a ministry spokesperson said.
JNIM is one of several armed groups operating in the Sahel, a vast strip of semi-arid desert stretching from North Africa to West Africa, which has been a site for a rapidly growing insurgency that has made the region a hot spot for militant attacks.
The group, which is considered the deadliest in the region, controls key cities in Mali and Burkina Faso. It has also carried out large-scale attacks in coastal countries along the Gulf of Guinea, including attacks on soldiers in Benin and Togo.
Experts say the fuel blockade is a significant development for the landlocked Sahelian country, which depends entirely on imports, mostly from neighboring Senegal and Ivory Coast, for its fuel needs.
Remadji Hoinathy, a security analyst at the Institute for Security Studies, told the AP the blockade will cause a shortage, which will exacerbate economic difficulties and deter fuel transporters in the region from delivering to Mali.
The tactic could spread across the region as the deadly armed group is now focusing on regional economic infrastructure to put more pressure on governments, Honaithy warned.
“This is to bring more pressure on the military, the state, and their Russian partner,” Honaithy said. “It is a way of JNIM saying they are on the ground and have the capabilities of wreaking havoc.”
The West African regional bloc, ECOWAS, fractured over a sharp rise in Islamist attacks across the region. Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger withdrew from the bloc following coups in the three countries. They formed a separate multilateral security alliance in 2023, ditching long-term Western partners such as France for Russia. But data shows attacks have only increased since then.

 

Hegseth and Caine visit Puerto Rico as US steps up military operations in the Caribbean

Hegseth and Caine visit Puerto Rico as US steps up military operations in the Caribbean
AP
  • The visit comes as the US prepares to deploy 10 F-35 fighter jets to Puerto Rico for operations targeting drug cartels, a person familiar with the planning said Saturday
AP

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico: US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Air Force Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, arrived in Puerto Rico on Monday as the US steps up its military operations against drug cartels in the Caribbean.
Their arrival in the US territory comes more than a week after ships carrying hundreds of US marines deployed to Puerto Rico for a training exercise, a move that some on the island have criticized.
Puerto Rico’s Gov. Jenniffer González said Hegseth and Caine visited on behalf of President Donald Trump’s administration to support those participating in the training.
“We thank President Trump and his administration for recognizing the strategic importance of Puerto Rico to US national security and for their fight against drug cartels and the narco-dictator Nicolás Maduro,” González said.
Hegseth and Caine met with officials at the 156th Wing Muñiz Air National Guard Base in Carolina, a city just east of the capital of San Juan.
González said Hegseth spoke to nearly 300 soldiers at the base and thanked those he described as “American warriors” for their work.
The visit comes as the US prepares to deploy 10 F-35 fighter jets to Puerto Rico for operations targeting drug cartels, a person familiar with the planning said Saturday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because information about the deployments has not been made public.
Tensions escalating
On Sept. 2, Trump announced that the US carried out a strike in the southern Caribbean against a vessel that had left Venezuela and was suspected of carrying drugs. Eleven people were killed in the rare US military operation in the Caribbean, with the president saying the vessel was operated by the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua.
While the prime minister of Trinidad and Tobago praised the strike and said the US should kill all drug traffickers “violently,” reaction from other Caribbean leaders has been more subdued.
Barbadian Foreign Minister Kerrie Symmonds recently told The Associated Press that members of Caricom, a regional trade bloc, sent a letter to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio asking for an open line of communication on developments. He said they want to avoid being surprised by any US moves against Venezuela.
Meanwhile, Venezuela’s government on Monday insisted that the US is falsely accusing it of playing a crucial role in the global drug trade. Vice President Delcy Rodríguez told reporters the US government should redirect its recently deployed maritime force to the Pacific, where fast boats and container ships have long carried Colombian cocaine.
“Those ships that are trying to intimidate Venezuela today should be there in the Pacific if they truly wanted to fight and prevent cocaine from reaching the United States of America,” she said. “They have a GPS location problem. They’re where they shouldn’t be. They need to calibrate their GPS.”
Rodríguez, citing reports from the United Nations and the US Drug Enforcement Administration, added that Venezuela “has absolutely nothing to do with the deaths of (US) citizens from drug overdoses” as the country “is not relevant” in global drug production.
She suggested the US should focus on fighting consumption within its borders.
“There’s a lot of hypocrisy, a lot of double standards, a lot of political manipulation of this issue to attack, to intervene, to aim for regime change in countries that aren’t sympathetic,” she said, referring to drug trafficking.
‘No to War’
The ongoing training of the Marines in Puerto Rico and the upcoming deployment of fighter jets have rankled some in the US territory, where the memories of the US Navy using nearby islands as training ranges in the 1940s remains fresh, with the cleanup still ongoing.
The April 1999 death of civilian security guard David Sanes Rodríguez sparked large protests at the time, eventually leading to the US military leaving the island. Rodríguez was killed after two 500-pound (226-kilogram) bombs were dropped near him as part of a training mission in Vieques.
On Sunday, dozens of people gathered at the National Guard base in Carolina to decry the heightened US military presence on the island.
They held signs that said, “No to War” and “No to military bases in P.R.”
Organizers also warned against the use of Puerto Rico as a staging ground for potential US military actions in the region.
“We denounce the existence of military bases in Puerto Rico,” said Sonia Santiago Hernández, founder of Mothers Against War.
González has dismissed those concerns, saying that Puerto Rico is playing an important role in Trump’s ongoing fight against drug trafficking since it represents a US border in the Caribbean.
Marines in Puerto Rico
Siul López, a spokesman for Puerto Rico’s National Guard, told The AP that a group of Marines currently training on the island are not tied to the US maritime force recently deployed to Caribbean waters.
“One thing has nothing to do with another,” he said, adding that the training in Puerto Rico was pre-planned.
López said he did not know when exactly the training exercise in Puerto Rico was first planned but noted that such exercises are usually planned about a year in advance.
He said the training began on Aug. 31 but that he does not know when it will end, nor how many Marines are involved.
He said they are practicing amphibious maneuvers with a variety of vehicles.
Meanwhile, González said last week that she estimates more than 1,000 Marines were on the island.
The US Marine Corps issued a statement on Aug. 31 noting that marines and sailors from the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit would be conducting amphibious training and flight operations in southern Puerto Rico.
“The challenging terrain and tropical climate of Puerto Rico provides an ideal environment for the 22nd MEU to conduct realistic amphibious training and hone specialized skills such as patrolling, reconnaissance and survival techniques, ensuring a high level of readiness while forward deployed,” the Marine Corps said in a statement.
It wasn’t immediately clear how long Hegseth and Caine planned to stay in Puerto Rico, or if they planned to visit other sites while on the island.
López, the National Guard’s spokesman, declined to comment on specifics of the visit.

 

Ten people killed, 61 hurt after Mexican train hits double-decker bus

Ten people killed, 61 hurt after Mexican train hits double-decker bus
Reuters
  • The collision happened in an industrial zone on the highway between Atlacomulco and Maravatio
Reuters

MEXICO CITY: Ten people were killed and at least 61 were injured in central Mexico when a freight train smashed into a double-decker passenger bus, which the train operator said had been attempting to pass in front of the moving train.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City de Mexico, the railway, expressed its condolences to the victims’ families and called on drivers to respect road signs and stop orders at railroad crossings.
Bus operator Herradura de Plata did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Images from the scene showed the front part of the top deck of the bus smashed in and its metal frame badly dented, as first responders cordoned off the area.
The collision happened in an industrial zone on the highway between Atlacomulco, a town some 115 km (71 miles) northwest of the capital Mexico City, and Maravatio, in nearby Michoacan state, local authorities said.
The State of Mexico’s attorney general’s office said seven women and three men were killed. Some of those injured were in severe condition, while others were quickly released from the hospital, it added, without giving numbers.
Deadly bus crashes are frequent in Latin America. The Mexican government’s latest report of collisions on federal highways showed a total of 12,099 crashes in 2023, resulting in over $100 million in damage, 6,400 injuries, and nearly 1,900 deaths. In February, more than 40 people were killed in southern Mexico when a bus traveling to Tabasco from the tourist city of Cancun hit a trailer truck and caught fire.
Buses are a major mode of transport in Mexico, where, although freight trains are common, passenger rail routes remain limited.
The government of President Claudia Sheinbaum is looking to dramatically expand the nation’s passenger rail network to connect many parts of northern and central Mexico. 

