Pakistan highlights port investment opportunities to visiting US delegation
Shipping containers are seen stacked on a ship at a sea port in Karachi on April 6, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 6 min 1 sec ago
  • The delegation was told Karachi Port handles over half of Pakistan’s trade
  • Its members were also briefed on LNG terminals and bulk cargo handling
Ismail Dilawar
KARACHI: Pakistan on Tuesday highlighted investment opportunities in cargo handling, terminals and other maritime projects to a visiting United States delegation while briefing them on the country’s port facilities and connectivity options.
Pakistan is striving to modernize its ports and customs systems to improve efficiency, speed up cargo handling and delivery and facilitate businesses engaged in imports and exports, aiming to boost national revenue.

Last month, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed officials to cut the time required to process containers to avoid congestion at port facilities. The government not only wants a more efficient system for Pakistan’s own trade but also hopes to handle cargo from the landlocked Central Asian republics, giving them greater access to global markets through sea lanes.

"US delegation visited the Ministry of Maritime Affairs on Tuesday, where they were received by Federal Secretary Syed Zafar Ali Shah," said an official statement released by the maritime ministry. "During the meeting, the secretary briefed the delegation on Pakistan’s port facilities, operational capacities, business models, cooperation opportunities and maritime connectivity."

"Discussions highlighted potential cooperation areas at Port Qasim, emphasizing investment prospects in bulk, break-bulk, containerized cargo handling and off-dock terminals," it added.

The delegation was informed that Karachi Port operates three private container terminals, one private bulk terminal, three liquid cargo berths, an environment-friendly cement export facility and 13 dry cargo berths.

Karachi Port currently handles 54 percent of Pakistan’s trade with an annual capacity of 125 million tons, the statement said, adding that it improved its global ranking to 61st among 405 container ports in 2023 and recently managed the country’s largest vessel, measuring 400 meters.

The Port Qasim Authority chairman briefed the visitors on ongoing projects, including dredging of navigation channels, commissioning an alternate route, dualization of a 26-kilometer main access road, and installation of effluent treatment plants in the industrial zones.

He informed planned projects included a coastal economic zone, two LNG terminals on a build-operate-transfer basis, a shipyard, multipurpose cargo terminals, an integrated container terminal and a second oil terminal with storage facilities.

The delegation was also briefed on Gwadar Port’s strategic location, tourism potential, infrastructure projects and special economic zones.

The statement said the US delegation expressed interest in all three ports, including LNG terminals and bulk cargo handling, while recognizing the importance of Pakistan’s maritime facilities as a significant opportunity for economic development.

 

Updated 09 September 2025
Follow

  • The development comes as disaster authority warns of a fresh spell of rains in Sindh, neighboring Balochistan province
  • Ruling party in Sindh calls for a nationwide ‘agricultural emergency’ as floods cause $1.5 billion losses, mainly in Punjab
Updated 09 September 2025
Kashaf Rehman

ISLAMABAD: People living in vulnerable riverine areas of Pakistan’s Sindh province should cooperate with authorities and relocate to relief camps in the province, the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) urged on Tuesday, as floodwaters from the Punjab province move downstream to enter the southern province.

The government in Sindh has been bracing for a “super flood” in the Indus river as floodwaters rush downstream from Punjab’s Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers, after killing at least 60 people and displacing millions in Pakistan’s breadbasket province.

Sindh Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro said the province has “made preparations for a super flood” and is reinforcing weak embankments after inspecting flood defenses as water torrents merge into the Indus, Pakistan’s longest river, threatening towns, farmland and infrastructure.

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, a former foreign minister and the chairman of the ruling party in Sindh, on Tuesday visited Guddu and Sukkur barrages on the Indus, where officials briefed him on the latest situation flood situation in Sindh.

“In every eventuality, difficulties are there for people, especially for poor people who live close to river, whether it is medium flood, high flood, very high flood or super flood,” he said, urging residents of riverine areas to cooperate with administration and relocate to safety.

“I believe we should take it seriously. A flood is a flood [even if it is not a super flood].”

He said the provincial government has established relief camps for people, where all facilities are available for their livestock, adding that the arrangements showed the authorities are prepared to deal with any emergency.

“Whatever situation emerges, we want to pe prepared for that,” the PPP chairman told reporters. “From what I am seeing so far, we are prepared, officials are on the ground in their districts, taking care of their people.”

The comments came as the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) warned of a fresh spell of rains in Sindh and the neighboring Balochistan province.

It said thundershowers are expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Thatta, Badin, Sujawal, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Sanghar, Dadu, Jacobabad and other districts in the next 24 hours. Intermittent heavy rain is also expected in Sukkur, Rohri, Larkana, Shikarpur, Ghotki and Kashmore.

“Rural and urban areas may be inundated,” the NDMA said. “The public should avoid unnecessary travel, stay away from weak structures and trees, and park vehicles in safe places. Avoid crossing flooded roads and underpasses.”

AGRICULTURAL EMERGENCY’

Monsoon season brings Pakistan up to 80 percent of its annual rainfall, but increasingly erratic and extreme weather patterns are turning the annual rains, which are vital for agriculture, food security and the livelihoods of millions of farmers, into a destructive force.

Rains, floods, landslides and similar incidents have killed at least 928 people nationwide since June 26, according to the NDMA. The disaster has revived memories of the 2022 deluges, when a third of the country was submerged, over 1,700 people were killed and losses exceeded $35 billion.

Bhutto-Zardari said the recent floods, which have left a trail of destruction in Pakistan’s breadbasket province of Punjab, have reportedly caused $1.5 billion agricultural losses to the South Asian country, urging federal and provincial authorities to grant relief to farmers.

“I am seeing that in the coming years, there will be difficulties with regard to food security and agricultural issues, and we will have to fight them,” he said.

“I and the Pakistan Peoples Party are of the opinion that we should declare an agricultural emergency nationwide, and whatever can be done by the federal and provincial governments, we must help our Pakistani farmers.”

Separately, Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari directed urgent measures to safeguard the country’s food security in the wake of the flood devastation.

“The President stressed the need to protect farmers, ensure uninterrupted availability of essential commodities, and promote modern, climate-resilient agricultural practices,” Zardari’s office said, following his meeting with National Food Security Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain.

The president urged the ministry to take effective measures to enhance productivity, improve storage and distribution systems, and build long-term resilience in the agriculture sector.

Pakistan ranks among the world’s most climate-vulnerable nations and has experienced increasingly erratic, frequent weather events, including heat waves, untimely rains, storms, cyclones and droughts, in recent years, which scientists have blamed on human-driven climate change. In May, at least 32 people were killed in severe storms in the South Asian country.

Updated 09 September 2025
Follow

  • Interior minister has directed formation of a cyber team to probe the matter
  • Leak fuels fears of personal data misuse with consequences for affected people
Updated 09 September 2025
Hasaan Ali Khan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s telecom regulator said on Tuesday it blocked more than 1,300 websites, applications and social media pages involved in selling leaked data of Pakistani nationals.

The development follows a local broadcaster’s report that thousands of Pakistanis, including federal ministers and senior officials, were affected by a personal data breach, with the information now being offered for sale online.

The leaked data reportedly includes the addresses of mobile phone subscribers, call logs, copies of national identity cards and records of foreign travel. The breach appears to cover a wide range of individuals across different levels of government.

Only licensed telecom companies are responsible for storing and managing subscriber data, according to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

"In its ongoing crackdown on unlawful content, PTA has blocked 1,372 sites, apps and social media pages involved in selling or sharing personal data," it said in a statement.

"Initial review shows the reported datasets include family details, travel records, vehicle registrations and CNIC copies indicating aggregation from multiple external sources, not telecom operators."

The PTA added that it did not find any breaches within the licensed telecom sector.

On Monday, Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi ordered an investigation into the sensitive data leak, directing the National Cyber Crimes Investigation Agency to probe the matter and submit a report within 14 days.

Dozens of websites were offering the sensitive data at low prices, with mobile location information available for Rs500, detailed mobile records for Rs2,000 and international travel details for Rs5,000, according to a local media report.

This is not the first time that personal information of Pakistani nationals has been leaked online, raising concerns about potential misuse with far-reaching consequences for those affected.

In May this year, the National Cybercrime Emergency Response Team issued a warning that login credentials and passwords of more than 180 million Internet users in Pakistan had been stolen in a global data breach, urging people to take immediate protective measures.

In March 2024, a joint investigation team, formed to probe a data leak from the National Database and Registration Authority, told the interior ministry that credentials of as many as 2.7 million Pakistanis had been compromised between 2019 and 2023.

 

Updated 09 September 2025
Follow

  • Shinwari represented Pakistan in a one-off Test, 17 ODIs and 16 T20Is from Dec. 2013 to Dec. 2019
  • The left-arm pacer picked up a solitary Test scalp, while he accounted for 34 ODI and 13 T20I wickets
Updated 09 September 2025
KASHIF IMRAN

ISLAMABAD: Fast bowler Usman Shinwari on Tuesday dropped curtains on his international cricket career, having represented Pakistan in a one-off Test, 17 ODIs and 16 T20Is.

Shinwari became Pakistan’s T20I cap 58, ODI cap 216 and Test cap 240 against Sri Lanka in December 2013, October 2017 and December 2019, according to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

He was also part of the Pakistan squad in the 2018 one-day Asia Cup. The 31-year-old left-arm pacer picked up a solitary Test scalp, while he accounted for 34 ODI and 13 T20I wickets.

“His best bowling performances include two ODI five-wicket hauls against Sri Lanka — 5-34 in 2017 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium and 5-51 in 2019 at the National Bank Stadium, Karachi,” the PCB said.

Shinwari’s retirement comes days after Pakistan batter Asif Ali announced quitting international cricket after 79 white-ball matches, in a career often criticized for being too carefree.

Ali, 33, represented Pakistan in 58 Twenty20s and 21 one-day internationals.

His T20 highlight was 25 off seven balls during a win over Afghanistan at the 2021 T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates. Ali’s last international was at the 2023 Asia Games.

Updated 09 September 2025
Follow

  • Suspects from Punjab and Sindh detained in Jiwani for trying to travel illegally to Iran and beyond
  • FIA says it has registered cases as Pakistan expands crackdown on human smuggling networks
Updated 09 September 2025
NAIMAT KHAN

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) said on Tuesday it had arrested 14 people, including an Iranian citizen, during raids near the southwestern coastal town of Jiwani for attempting to cross the border illegally.

The arrests follow a series of recent FIA operations aimed at curbing human smuggling. On Saturday, the agency said it had detained 84 people in two separate operations while they were trying to cross into Iran by sea.

The government has tightened overland travel restrictions to Iran this year amid security concerns in Balochistan, where the volatile border province abuts Iran’s Sistan-Baluchistan region.

“FIA Composite Circle Gwadar undertook raids, arresting 14 suspects in all,” the agency said in an official statement. “Among those arrested, three were from Gujranwala, three from Mandi Bahauddin, four from Sanghar and three from Sheikhupura. Nine of the suspects had attempted to illegally travel to Iran by sea.”

“Another five people involved in illegally entering Pakistan were also taken into custody,” it added. “The group of illegal entrants included an Iranian citizen.”

The arrests come amid a broader government push against human smuggling, which has led to a series of deadly boat tragedies over the past two years. These included shipwrecks off Greece in mid-2023, a December 2024 disaster near

Greece’s coast, a January 2025 sinking off Morocco and two separate capsizings off Libya in early and mid-2025.

On the Iranian side, authorities have also ramped up action against undocumented people, fueled in part by security concerns tied to their military conflict with Israel. Tehran has cited espionage risks and militant infiltration, particularly in the restive Sistan-Baluchistan province.

FIA said all suspects trying to leave Pakistan were planning to travel onward from Iran to other countries illegally.

It added that cases had been registered against those arrested, and more detailed investigations were now underway.

 

Updated 09 September 2025
Reuters
Follow

  • Sept. 14 game will be first cricket match between the sides since four days of military conflict in May this year
  • Reigning 20-overs world champions India are favorites to retain title, Pakistan are on high having beaten Afghanistan
Updated 09 September 2025
Reuters

DUBAI: India captain Suryakumar Yadav and his Pakistan counterpart Salman Agha will not tell their teammates to temper aggression when the arch-rivals clash in a geopolitically-charged Asia Cup contest in Dubai on Sunday.

It will be the first cricket match between the sides since four days of military conflict between the nuclear-armed neighbors in May this year.

While players from both sides have shared cordial relations over the years despite geopolitical realities, both the captains were asked if they would instruct their players to dial down their aggression considering the larger context.

“Aggression (is) always there when we take the field,” a relaxed-looking Suryakumar said at the captains’ pre-tournament media interaction on Tuesday.

“Without (some degree of) aggression, I don’t think you can play the sport. I’m really excited to take the field.”

(L-R) Oman's captain Jatinder Singh, Hong Kong captain Yasim Murtaza, Pakistan captain Salman Agha, Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan, India's captain Surya Kumar Yadhav, Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka, Bangladesh captain Litton Das and UAE captain Muhammad Waseem, along with Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president Mohsin Naqvi attend a press conference of the DP World Asia Cup 2025, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 9, 2025. (AFP)

Opposite number Salman also found it unnecessary to try and curb a player’s natural aggression as long as it did not spill over the game’s confines.

“You don’t need to say anything to any player because every individual is different,” said Salman.

“If someone wants to be aggressive in the field, they are more than welcome to do that.

“When it comes to fast bowlers, they are always aggressive and you can’t stop them because that’s what keeps them going.

“So from my side, there is no instruction to anyone as long as it stays in the ground.”

While reigning 20-overs world champions India are the firm favorites to retain their title, Pakistan are on a high having beaten Afghanistan in the final of a tri-series, also involving hosts United Arab Emirates, on Sunday.

India have not played T20 Internationals since the home series against England in February but Suryakumar would not call his team undercooked.

“Well, if your preparations are great then you are certainly confident when you take the field,” he said.

“Yes, we are playing after quite a while but we came here three-four days back and we had a good time as a team together. Really looking forward to this tournament.” 

