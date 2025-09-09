Pakistan highlights port investment opportunities to visiting US delegation

KARACHI: Pakistan on Tuesday highlighted investment opportunities in cargo handling, terminals and other maritime projects to a visiting United States delegation while briefing them on the country’s port facilities and connectivity options.
Pakistan is striving to modernize its ports and customs systems to improve efficiency, speed up cargo handling and delivery and facilitate businesses engaged in imports and exports, aiming to boost national revenue.
Last month, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed officials to cut the time required to process containers to avoid congestion at port facilities. The government not only wants a more efficient system for Pakistan’s own trade but also hopes to handle cargo from the landlocked Central Asian republics, giving them greater access to global markets through sea lanes.
"US delegation visited the Ministry of Maritime Affairs on Tuesday, where they were received by Federal Secretary Syed Zafar Ali Shah," said an official statement released by the maritime ministry. "During the meeting, the secretary briefed the delegation on Pakistan’s port facilities, operational capacities, business models, cooperation opportunities and maritime connectivity."
"Discussions highlighted potential cooperation areas at Port Qasim, emphasizing investment prospects in bulk, break-bulk, containerized cargo handling and off-dock terminals," it added.
The delegation was informed that Karachi Port operates three private container terminals, one private bulk terminal, three liquid cargo berths, an environment-friendly cement export facility and 13 dry cargo berths.
Karachi Port currently handles 54 percent of Pakistan’s trade with an annual capacity of 125 million tons, the statement said, adding that it improved its global ranking to 61st among 405 container ports in 2023 and recently managed the country’s largest vessel, measuring 400 meters.
The Port Qasim Authority chairman briefed the visitors on ongoing projects, including dredging of navigation channels, commissioning an alternate route, dualization of a 26-kilometer main access road, and installation of effluent treatment plants in the industrial zones.
He informed planned projects included a coastal economic zone, two LNG terminals on a build-operate-transfer basis, a shipyard, multipurpose cargo terminals, an integrated container terminal and a second oil terminal with storage facilities.
The delegation was also briefed on Gwadar Port’s strategic location, tourism potential, infrastructure projects and special economic zones.
The statement said the US delegation expressed interest in all three ports, including LNG terminals and bulk cargo handling, while recognizing the importance of Pakistan’s maritime facilities as a significant opportunity for economic development.