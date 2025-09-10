You are here

Mbappe on the spot as France beat Iceland 2-1 in World Cup qualifier

Mbappe on the spot as France beat Iceland 2-1 in World Cup qualifier
France's Kylian Mbappe, centre, attempts a goal as Iceland goalkeeper Elias Olafsson, right, saves during a World Cup Group D qualifying soccer match between France and Iceland at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025. (AP)
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters
Mbappe on the spot as France beat Iceland 2-1 in World Cup qualifier

Mbappe on the spot as France beat Iceland 2-1 in World Cup qualifier
  • France next face Azerbaijan at home on Oct 10 and Iceland away three days later
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters
PARIS: France striker Kylian Mbappe scored one goal and set up another as the hosts came from behind to claim a fortunate 2-1 win against Iceland on Tuesday, maintaining their perfect start in World Cup qualifying Group D.
The result left Didier Deschamps’s side top of the standings with six points from two games, three clear of Iceland. Ukraine and Azerbaijan have one point each after drawing 1-1 earlier on Tuesday.
Iceland’s Andri Lucas Gudjohnsen thought he had grabbed a dramatic equalizer two minutes from time when he bundled the ball over the line, but VAR canceled out the goal after replays showed he had pulled Ibrahima Konate’s shirt.
Gudjohnsen had earlier punished a Michael Olize mistake to put Iceland ahead only for Mbappe to equalize with a penalty to level the score at the break, before laying on Bradley Barcola’s winner just past the hour mark.
France played the last 20 minutes with 10 men after Aurelien Tchouameni was sent off for a reckless challenge, but they held firm to extend a 32-year run in which only Spain have beaten them at home in a World Cup qualifier.
“It was tough during the whole game. We managed to score and that’s the main takeaway tonight,” said Barcola.
“After the break we sought to play faster to unsettle them. We’ve played our two main rivals in the group, it was important to win.”
Deschamps said captain Mbappe was “in a good headspace.”
“He puts in a lot of effort, offers solutions and is effective,” Deschamps said. “He’s a very good leader for the whole group.”
Missing Paris St. Germain forward Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue through injury, France fell behind in the 17th minute when Olize’s back pass was intercepted by Gudjohnsen, who poked the ball past Mike Maignan.
The hosts responded as Marcus Thuram and Manu Kone forced a superb double save from Elias Rafn Olafsson and Barcola volleyed narrowly over, before Thuram was tripped in the area and Mbappe buried the resulting penalty on the stroke of halftime.
After the break, Olize rattled the crossbar before Mbappe led a swift counterattack and squared for Barcola to tap home in the 62nd minute.
Mbappe almost added a third but was denied by Olafsson, and although Gudjohnsen thought he had struck again at the death, the VAR review ensured France emerged with maximum points.
France next face Azerbaijan at home on Oct 10 and Iceland away three days later.

Haaland hits five as Norway thrash Moldova 11-1 in World Cup qualifier

Haaland hits five as Norway thrash Moldova 11-1 in World Cup qualifier
Haaland hits five as Norway thrash Moldova 11-1 in World Cup qualifier

Haaland hits five as Norway thrash Moldova 11-1 in World Cup qualifier
  • With five games played, the Norwegians top Group I on 15 points, six ahead of second-placed Italy, who have a game in hand
Updated 48 sec ago
Reuters

OSLO: Norway’s Erling Haaland scored five goals and substitute Thelo Aasgaard added four more as they hammered hapless Moldova 11-1 to take another huge step toward qualifying for the World Cup finals for the first time since 1998.
With five games played, the Norwegians top Group I on 15 points, six ahead of second-placed Italy, who have a game in hand. Moldova’s worst defeat leaves them bottom of the group with no points.
The group winners qualify automatically for next year’s World Cup while the runners-up go into a playoff.
Haaland’s beautiful cushioned pass teed up Felix Horn Myhre to break the deadlock with a sixth-minute tap-in, and Martin Odegaard should have made it two a minute later, but he blazed the ball over from close range.
The Norwegians didn’t have to wait long for another goal as Haaland rattled home in the 11th minute, snapping up a loose ball in the box and sweeping it into the far corner.
Haaland slotted home his second to round off a Norwegian counter-attack in the 36th minute and completed his hat-trick before the break.
Moldova keeper Cristian Avram forced him to go wide, but Haaland simply recovered the ball and chipped it brilliantly in at the far post to make it 4-0.
Odegaard netted a fifth in first-half stoppage time and seven minutes into the second half Haaland struck again, scoring his fourth with a header as Norway ran riot in front of their home fans.
Substitute Aasgaard struck twice either side of an own goal by Leo Ostigard, and he got his hat-trick from the penalty spot in the 79th minute before Haaland added the 10th, his ninth goal in five World Cup qualifiers.
Aasgaard completed the rout with a flicked finish in second-half stoppage time.

Djed Spence becomes first Muslim footballer to play for England national team

Djed Spence becomes first Muslim footballer to play for England national team
Updated 18 min 14 sec ago
Arab News
Djed Spence becomes first Muslim footballer to play for England national team

Djed Spence becomes first Muslim footballer to play for England national team
  • 25-year-old defender comes on as second-half substitute during England’s 5-0 FIFA World Cup qualifier victory against Serbia in Belgrade
Updated 18 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Tottenham Hotspur fullback Djed Spence made history on Tuesday night when he became the first Muslim player to take to the field for England in a senior men’s international football match.

The 25-year-old defender came on as a substitute in the 69th minute during England’s FIFA World Cup qualifier against Serbia in Belgrade, which Thomas Tuchel’s side won 5-0.

Spence emerged from Fulham’s youth system before breaking through at Middlesbrough and spending time on loan at Nottingham Forest during their promotion-winning season in 2022. He earned a move to Spurs that summer, and had loan spells in France, Italy and at Leeds United before returning to London.

He previously featured for England at U-21 level but his debut in Belgrade marks the first time an openly Muslim footballer has played for the senior national men’s team.

Unbeaten England top their qualifying group on 15 points, seven clear of second-place Albania.

Tebogo’s legs to ‘do the talking’ in Lyles 200m worlds battle

Tebogo’s legs to ‘do the talking’ in Lyles 200m worlds battle
Updated 09 September 2025
AFP
Tebogo’s legs to ‘do the talking’ in Lyles 200m worlds battle

Tebogo’s legs to ‘do the talking’ in Lyles 200m worlds battle
  • Tebogo has said that athletics saved him from a life of crime and he is a global ambassador for the Kids Athletics development program
Updated 09 September 2025
AFP

TOKYO: Olympic 200m champion Letsile Tebogo said Tuesday he would let his “legs do the talking” in his battle with brash American Noah Lyles at the world championships in Tokyo.

The softly spoken Botswanan won his country’s first Olympic gold medal in any sport in Paris last year, where Lyles finished third.

Tebogo labeled his flamboyant American rival “arrogant” after the race, and Lyles’s outsized character is likely to command the global spotlight again when the world championships begin on Saturday.

Tebogo said he was comfortable with having “different personalities” in the sport, as he took part in an event with children at a primary school in Tokyo.

“I’m one person who always shies away from the media, but the sport forces me to step up, up my game into becoming a sports personality,” said the 22-year-old.

“At the end of the day, it’s all about what do you want to see: to be on the spotlight or off the spotlight.

“For me, I choose off the spotlight and then just my legs do the talking.”

Lyles got the better of Tebogo in the 200m in the Diamond League finals in Zurich two weeks ago, edging the Botswanan by two-hundredths of a second.

The pair are also set to square off in the 100m in Tokyo.

Tebogo is looking to win his first world title after picking up silver in the 100m and bronze in the 200m in Budapest two years ago.

He said he felt like “a hero” to Botswanans after his historic Olympic success but vowed not to change his approach in Tokyo.

“Once you invite pressure inside yourself, then it means you are not doing it for yourself, you are doing it for the people,” he said.

“Yes, you should do it for the people but it’s you first and then the people later.”

“Once you put pressure inside yourself, it means you have done something wrong.”

Tebogo has said that athletics saved him from a life of crime and he is a global ambassador for the Kids Athletics development program.

He was all smiles during his school visit, banging a traditional Japanese drum to start a race that saw about 100 children scramble under nets and tip-toe over balance beams.

He said he felt a responsibility to “inspire kids all over the world.”

“I’m so excited to see how the Japanese relay culture works and I really can’t wait to work with these kids because we had a fun time in Botswana,” said Tebogo.

“I believe we’re also going to have fun here.”

Organizers cut short another Spanish Vuelta stage because of pro-Palestinian protests

Organizers cut short another Spanish Vuelta stage because of pro-Palestinian protests
Updated 09 September 2025
AP
Organizers cut short another Spanish Vuelta stage because of pro-Palestinian protests

Organizers cut short another Spanish Vuelta stage because of pro-Palestinian protests
  • It was the second time a stage was cut short because of the protests
  • Race organizers took the times of riders with 8 kilometers to go
Updated 09 September 2025
AP

POIO, Spain: The 16th stage of the Spanish Vuelta was cut short Tuesday after pro-Palestinian protesters blocked the road a few kilometers from the finish line.
It was the second time a stage was cut short because of the protests at the three-week Grand Tour race in Spain.


Race organizers took the times of riders with 8 kilometers (5 miles) to go, giving Egan Bernal the stage win. Jonas Vingegaard kept the overall lead entering the final week of the race.
The decision was made after hundreds of protesters gathered at about 3 kilometers (1.8 miles) to go in the 168-kilometer (104-mile) stage in northwestern Spain.
Race officials told teams there was “a big protest at 3 kilometers before the line. We will decide the stage winner and take times at 8 kilometers before the line.”

Serie A to introduce referee body cams in Juve v Inter

Serie A to introduce referee body cams in Juve v Inter
Updated 09 September 2025
Reuters
Serie A to introduce referee body cams in Juve v Inter

Serie A to introduce referee body cams in Juve v Inter
  • The high-resolution micro-camera will be mounted on the referee’s headset and used during warm-ups, live match situations
  • The feed will also be available to the video assistant referee (VAR) with selected footage broadcast live
Updated 09 September 2025
Reuters

MILANO: The referee for the Serie A match between Juventus and Inter Milan on Saturday will be equipped with a body camera for the first time, the Italian league said on Tuesday.
The high-resolution micro-camera will be mounted on the referee’s headset and used during warm-ups, live match situations such as free kicks, and in replays.
The feed will also be available to the video assistant referee (VAR) with selected footage broadcast live.
The innovation has already been tested in the United States during the Club World Cup in July, and is part of a wider push by FIFA and the International Football Association Board (IFAB) to enhance coverage of elite competitions.
Serie A Chief Executive Luigi De Siervo said the camera would give supporters a unique perspective on the game.
“Serie A has always been at the forefront of adopting new technologies, aware of the central role they play in the evolution of television viewing, in promoting our product globally, and in ensuring transparency in refereeing decisions,” he added.
The Premier League will also be testing out referee cameras in selected matches for the new season, the BBC reported last month.

