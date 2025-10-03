Villa Hegra: Saudi Arabia’s first Saudi-French cultural hub debuts in AlUla

ALULA: Villa Hegra, the first joint Saudi-French cultural institution, was officially launched on Thursday in AlUla during a ceremony held at its premises.
It was inaugurated by Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al-Saud, minister of culture, governor of the Royal Commission for AlUla, and chairman of the Villa Hegra Foundation.
The ceremony brought together prominent officials and cultural leaders from Saudi Arabia and France.
Villa Hegra marks a significant milestone in cultural collaboration, reinforcing the deep ties between the two nations.
A product of the strategic partnership between RCU and the French Agency for the Development of AlUla, the initiative is aligned with Saudi Vision 2030.
It aims to harmonize AlUla’s cultural heritage with its global aspirations, positioning the region as a hub for arts, culture and sustainable tourism.
Feriel Fodil, CEO of Villa Hegra, described the institution’s distinctive position within the global network of cultural villas.
“Villa Hegra is quite unique in the network of cultural villas in the world. It’s the first Saudi-French cultural institution in the Kingdom, born from the friendship between the two countries,” she told Arab News.
She emphasized that the villa was designed to serve local, regional and international audiences through its diverse programs. These include creative workshops for children and teenagers, artist residencies jointly led by Saudi and French artists, and collaborations with French institutions such as the Philharmonie de Paris.
Fodil traced the origins of Villa Hegra to a 2018 intergovernmental agreement between Saudi Arabia and France, aimed at developing AlUla as a major cultural and tourist hub.
“Another agreement in 2021 laid the foundation for this new villa, positioning it as part of a major global villa network,” she said, referring to its alignment with other prestigious French cultural villas such as Villa Medici in Italy and Villa Kujoyama in Japan.
The governance structure of Villa Hegra reflects a balanced collaboration between Saudi Arabia and France.
Fodil said: “The villa is unique because it’s a space of co-direction and co-creation between Saudi Arabia and France. The goal is to ensure that there is a partnership between the two countries, enhancing what’s best in France and enhancing the dialogue between Saudi Arabia and France.”
She said that this partnership was evident in the villa’s curatorial direction, which was jointly overseen by Saudi and French curators.
Together, they guided artist residencies and programs that blend the cultural strengths of both countries. For example, Fodil said: “We have a Saudi artist, Badr Ali, working with USM to produce artwork, and a French artist, Paul Emilieu Marchesseau, working with local artisans from AlUla to produce the furniture for the villa.”
In addition, the villa’s partnership with the Philharmonie de Paris will bring music workshops to children in AlUla, reflecting its commitment to nurturing local talent. “This dialogue is part of the DNA of the villa,” Fodil said.
Saudi artist Badr Ali, who contributed to Villa Hegra’s design, told Arab News, “As a painter, my practice has always been within intimate spaces — gallery walls, where you are told not to touch the work or cross the line.”
Ali said that when invited to be part of Villa Hegra, “it brought me into a completely different realm, transforming my work into functional art that’s part of daily life.”
He added that his work for Villa Hegra included interactive pieces that allowed people to sit on them, store their belongings, and use them in daily life.
Ali also spoke about his collaboration with USM, a Swiss brand known for its modular furniture systems. “I visited factories in Switzerland to see how the materials were made and how they could be adapted into furniture and public spaces.”
His experience, Ali said, gave him insight into how functional art could blend practicality with creativity.
Ali further reflected on the significance of this shift in the Saudi art scene. He said that functional art was still new in Saudi Arabia, but was gaining traction as people moved away from viewing art as a “precious object” to something that is interactive and useful.
“It’s a welcome change, especially in Saudi Arabia, where functional art is still new. It adds a layer of creativity and practicality to the arts scene,” he said.
Villa Hegra not only seeks to enhance the cultural landscape of AlUla but also aims to establish itself as a landmark in the international arts scene.
Fodil explained that the villa embodied both local and global ambitions. “The villa is positioned with global ambitions, on top of having a local ambition to enhance the cultural landscape of AlUla.”
Ali echoed this sentiment, emphasizing how the villa represented a broader cultural shift. “It’s about moving beyond the precious art object and creating something interactive and invaluable — a reflection of how art can seamlessly integrate into everyday life. It’s exciting to see this shift happen here, in AlUla.”