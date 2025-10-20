You are here

New Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister vows to end political arrests, blames center for 'terrorism' resurgence

New Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister vows to end political arrests, blames center for ‘terrorism’ resurgence
The new chief minister of Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, Sohail Afridi, speaks during his first formal meeting as the new chief executive of the province on October 20, 2025. (Daily News/ X)
Updated 20 October 2025
New Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister vows to end political arrests, blames center for ‘terrorism’ resurgence

New Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister vows to end political arrests, blames center for ‘terrorism’ resurgence
  • Sohail Afridi chairs first formal meeting as chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to discuss law and order, governance
  • Afridi urges federal government to release funds for KP to battle militants, vows to take action against corruption in province 
Updated 20 October 2025
Arab News Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: The new chief minister of Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, Sohail Afridi, on Monday vowed to end political arrests, blaming the federal government for its “wrong policies” that he said had led to the resurgence of “terrorism” in the area. 

Afridi chaired his first formal meeting as the new chief executive of the province after getting elected to the post last week. A legislator from Bara district near the Afghan border, Afridi was elected to the chief minister’s post last Monday by KP lawmakers. His predecessor, Ali Amin Gandapur, stepped down as KP chief minister earlier this month after former prime minister Imran Khan, whose Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party has its government in the province, ordered him to resign. 

 The new chief minister is expected to face significant challenges in governing the province, which include rebuilding provincial finances and curbing cross-border militancy. Afridi has vowed to reform the provincial police as KP, which borders Afghanistan, has witnessed a resurgence of militant attacks by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other militant groups in recent months.

“No one will be arrested in political FIRs [first information reports],” Afridi said during the meeting, according to a press release issued by the chief secretary’s office.

“FIRs that have been registered for political revenge. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has its own unique political culture and we will not let it be spoiled,” he added. 

Afridi said under his administration, no political individual would be detained under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO). Under the MPO, authorities can arrest a person to maintain public order and extend the period of such detention for a period not exceeding six months at a time.

The PTI-led KP government in the past has differed with the federal government on the issue of militancy. While Islamabad has blamed the provincial government for failing to rein in militants, the KP government has accused the center of not taking it into confidence regarding military operations. 

The KP government under Gandapur also blamed the center for not releasing funds that would help the province battle militants, a charge Islamabad has denied. 

“Law and order is our top priority and cannot be compromised,” Afridi said. “Police will not face any shortage of funds; all required resources will be provided on priority.”

He said that the provincial police will be equipped with “modern tools and weaponry” required to battle militants, praising KP police for rendering sacrifices in the battle against militancy over the years. 

“Due to wrong federal policies, terrorism has resurfaced in the province,” the chief minister said. “The federal government is not providing us with the War on Terror funds and other constitutional rights.”

Afridi said his government would ensure corruption does not take place in the province, warning that there would be no compromise on transparency and merit in governance matters such as transfers and postings.

Participants of the meeting included the provincial chief secretary, inspector general of police, additional chief secretary, administrative secretaries and other senior police officials. 

All divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners, regional police officers and district police officers of the province also participated via video link.

Two Pakistan police officers killed in drive-by shooting in restive Balochistan

Two Pakistan police officers killed in drive-by shooting in restive Balochistan
Updated 6 sec ago
Saadullah Akhtar 
Two Pakistan police officers killed in drive-by shooting in restive Balochistan

Two Pakistan police officers killed in drive-by shooting in restive Balochistan
  • Separately, security forces kill militant, destroy hideouts in northwest amid nationwide violence surge 
  • Islamabad has accused India and Afghanistan of supporting militants, both countries deny allegations
Updated 6 sec ago
Saadullah Akhtar 

QUETTA: Two policemen were killed in a drive-by shooting in Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province, police said on Wednesday, as insurgents stepp up attacks in the resource-rich region bordering Afghanistan and Iran.

The shooting underscores the worsening security situation in Balochistan — Pakistan’s largest but least-developed province — where separatist and other militant groups have intensified assaults on police and security forces in recent months, targeting officials and infrastructure linked to the multibillion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The latest attack took place in Killi Ghareeb Abad near the Nushki city bypass, close to the Afghan border. It was the second assault on police in Balochistan’s Rakhshan division in less than a week, following the killing of senior officer Muhammad Qasim in Kharan district on Friday.

“Unknown armed men riding on a motorbike targeted the policemen identified as Ubaid Ullah and Abdul Razzaq who were going to perform their duties,” Nushki Station House Officer Zaheer Baloch told Arab News. “We have initiated an investigation and a search operation has started to hunt down the attackers.”

No group has claimed responsibility.

Balochistan, home to vast mineral reserves and key CPEC routes, has seen several major incidents this year, including the hijacking of a passenger train in March and a suicide bombing in Khuzdar in May that killed several children traveling to school.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s security forces killed a militant in an operation in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, destroying several hideouts and tunnels used by insurgents, state broadcaster Radio Pakistan reported.

The intelligence-based operation in the Shahi Tangi forest of Bajaur district led to an intense exchange of fire in which several militants were injured but managed to flee, the report said.

“During the operation, weapons, explosive materials and communication equipment used by Khwarij were also recovered,” Radio Pakistan said. 

Militant attacks across KP have surged since November 2022, when a fragile truce between the Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), and Islamabad collapsed.

In recent months, Pakistan has accused India of supporting anti-state groups and Afghanistan of allowing its territory to be used for cross-border attacks. Both New Delhi and Kabul deny the allegations.

Pakistan customs foil attempts to import Indian-origin goods through misdeclaration

Pakistan customs foil attempts to import Indian-origin goods through misdeclaration
Updated 7 min 42 sec ago
Pakistan customs foil attempts to import Indian-origin goods through misdeclaration

Pakistan customs foil attempts to import Indian-origin goods through misdeclaration
  • Customs seize goods falsely declared as Chinese, Turkish origin but found to be Indian-made
  • Crackdown aimed to curb misdeclaration, uphold ban imposed by Pakistan on Indian imports
Updated 7 min 42 sec ago
Waseem Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Customs Department in Karachi has foiled multiple attempts to illegally import Indian-origin goods by falsely declaring their country of origin, in violation of national trade laws, said a statement circulated by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Wednesday.

The Collectorate of Customs Appraisement (West) seized the consignments, including textile machinery, power distribution units and garnet mesh, which had been shipped from third countries such as the United Arab Emirates and Türkiye but were found to bear “Made in India” markings upon inspection.

“The Collectorate has reiterated its commitment to taking strict action against importers involved in misdeclaration and the illegal import of banned goods,” the statement said. “Such malpractices not only violate national trade laws but also pose risks to fair trade and national interests.”

In the first case, customs officers intercepted a shipment of textile machinery declared as Chinese-origin but found to be manufactured in India. The goods, valued at Rs 24.22 million ($87,000), were stopped before clearance, the statement said.

Subsequent inspections at the Karachi International Container Terminal (KICT) and off-dock terminals led to three more seizures.

One shipment of textile machinery, valued at Rs 16.6 million ($60,000), had its manufacturer’s plates removed but still bore the name of a well-known Indian brand.

Another, a power distribution unit, carried tampered labels but had a visible “Made in India” mark on its main panel.

A smaller consignment of garnet mesh declared as Turkish-origin was also found to contain packaging printed with Indian markings, with an assessed value of Rs 154,000 ($550).

“The Customs Department will continue to maintain heightened vigilance and enforce the law rigorously to curb any attempts to bypass import regulations,” the statement said.

Pakistan’s sesame exports to China surge 87% as Beijing’s edible oil demand grows

Pakistan’s sesame exports to China surge 87% as Beijing’s edible oil demand grows
Updated 22 October 2025
Pakistan’s sesame exports to China surge 87% as Beijing’s edible oil demand grows

Pakistan’s sesame exports to China surge 87% as Beijing’s edible oil demand grows
  • Pakistan exported over 55 million kg of sesame to China in 2025, up from 24 million kg last year
  • China imports about 1.5 million tons of sesame annually, with Pakistan emerging as a new key supplier
Updated 22 October 2025
Hasaan Ali Khan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s sesame seed exports to China jumped 87% in the first nine months of 2025, reaching $68.56 million, state media reported on Wednesday, as rising Chinese demand for edible oils and traditional food products drives a growing market for the oilseed.

The increase is attributed to the high quality of Pakistan’s sesame crop, favorable climatic conditions, and stronger trade links under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Pakistan exported 55.61 million kilograms of sesame seeds to China from January to September 2025 at an average price of $1.23 per kg, compared with 23.95 million kg during the same period last year.

“In September 2024, we successfully organized the ‘Sesame Trade and Investment Opportunities in China’ event,” Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Khalil Hashmi was quoted as saying by the Associated Press of Pakistan. 

“A 23-member Pakistani delegation secured deals for 15,000 metric tons and signed a $28 million memorandum of understanding with Daming government-backed enterprises.”

China is the world’s largest sesame-importing nation, consuming roughly 1.5 million tons a year while producing only about 320,000 tons domestically. Pakistan’s 55,000-ton exports still represent a small share of China’s total imports but mark a significant breakthrough for Pakistani agribusiness, which has traditionally lagged behind African competitors such as Ethiopia, Tanzania and Nigeria that supply more than half of China’s demand.

Pakistani officials say sesame seeds are now a strategic export item, supporting the government’s push to expand agricultural exports under the CPEC framework. 

According to Hashmi, 177 Pakistani sesame companies are now registered in China, signaling deeper integration into the regional supply chain for edible oils, snacks and health products.

Experts expect Pakistan’s sesame trade to continue growing despite recent floods that damaged cropland, citing improved processing capacity and higher global prices. The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics has also reported an uptick in overall agricultural exports, with seafood shipments to China climbing above $153 million in the same period.

For Beijing, sesame imports have become essential to secure edible-oil supplies as China’s domestic oilseed output remains constrained by land and water limitations. 

For Pakistan, they represent a rare bright spot in export diversification, offering new income for farmers, valuable foreign exchange and a path toward greater agri-industrial cooperation with its largest trading partner. 

Pakistan debutant Asif takes five wickets as South Africa reach 285-8

Pakistan debutant Asif takes five wickets as South Africa reach 285-8
Updated 22 October 2025
AFP
Pakistan debutant Asif takes five wickets as South Africa reach 285-8

Pakistan debutant Asif takes five wickets as South Africa reach 285-8
  • Tourists trail Pakistan's 333 in first innings by 48 runs with two wickets intact
  • Pakistan won the first Test match against South Africa in Lahore by 93 runs
Updated 22 October 2025
AFP

RAWALPINDI: Veteran Pakistan spinner Asif Afridi took five wickets on debut before South Africa battled to 285-8 at lunch on the third day of the second Test in Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

The tourists trail Pakistan’s first-innings 333 by 48 runs with two wickets intact as they attempt to square the two-match series.

Senuran Muthusamy and Keshav Maharaj were at the crease on 48 and 23 respectively at the break, having added a fighting 50 for the ninth wicket.

Asif, who at 38 years and 299 days became the second-oldest Pakistani to make his Test debut, has figures of 5-61.

Like fellow left-armer Maharaj — who took seven wickets — Asif used the dry conditions to maximum effect to become the 15th Pakistani bowler to take five wickets on debut.

South Africa resumed on 185-4 and added 100 runs in the morning session.

With the turn on the Rawalpindi stadium pitch increasing considerably, Asif dismissed Kyle Verreynne caught behind by wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan for 10 with the fourth ball of the day.

Tristan Stubbs defied Pakistan’s spinners for 256 minutes before a fastish delivery from Asif trapped him leg-before for 76. His knock was studded with six fours and a six.

Asif completed his five-wicket haul by trapping Simon Harmer leg-before for two while Noman Ali dismissed Marco Jansen in the same manner for 12. 

Imperial College London denies plan to open campus in Lahore’s Nawaz Sharif IT City

Imperial College London denies plan to open campus in Lahore’s Nawaz Sharif IT City
Updated 22 October 2025
Imperial College London denies plan to open campus in Lahore’s Nawaz Sharif IT City

Imperial College London denies plan to open campus in Lahore’s Nawaz Sharif IT City
  • The Punjab administration claimed last week the project's foundation stone would be laid in November
  • Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz's government says it aims to turn Lahore into a regional hub for education
Updated 22 October 2025
Arab News Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Imperial College London on Tuesday rejected a claim by the provincial administration of Punjab that it would open an overseas campus in the eastern city of Lahore as part of the planned Nawaz Sharif IT City.

A flagship infrastructure project spanning about 853 acres near Bedian Road, the initiative aims to serve as an education and tech hub with commercial and residential zones.

The provincial government announced last week that Imperial College would be established in the same vicinity, with a foundation stone to be laid in November.

“Reports that Imperial College London plans to open a campus overseas are incorrect,” the UK-based institution said on its website.

“There have been erroneous reports in the media and online that Imperial is opening a campus at Nawaz Sharif IT City in Lahore, Pakistan,” it added. “Imperial has no such plans, with all the university’s campuses based in the UK.”

Nawaz Sharif IT City is backed by the Punjab administration of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz who has named the initiative after her father who previously served three times as the country’s prime minister.

The project promises to make Lahore a major regional hub for technology, education and innovation.

Senior Punjab Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said in a social media post on October 18 the chief minister had chaired a meeting in which “important decisions were made.”

“An Imperial College London campus will be established in Nawaz Sharif IT City, which will also include a state-of-the-art 300-bed hospital,” she said. “The foundation stone for the project will be laid in November.”

“The Chief Minister directed that the Central Business District Project, Ravi Urban Development Authority, and Nawaz Sharif IT City be completed as soon as possible,” she added. 

