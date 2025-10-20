New Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister vows to end political arrests, blames center for ‘terrorism’ resurgence

ISLAMABAD: The new chief minister of Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, Sohail Afridi, on Monday vowed to end political arrests, blaming the federal government for its “wrong policies” that he said had led to the resurgence of “terrorism” in the area.

Afridi chaired his first formal meeting as the new chief executive of the province after getting elected to the post last week. A legislator from Bara district near the Afghan border, Afridi was elected to the chief minister’s post last Monday by KP lawmakers. His predecessor, Ali Amin Gandapur, stepped down as KP chief minister earlier this month after former prime minister Imran Khan, whose Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party has its government in the province, ordered him to resign.

The new chief minister is expected to face significant challenges in governing the province, which include rebuilding provincial finances and curbing cross-border militancy. Afridi has vowed to reform the provincial police as KP, which borders Afghanistan, has witnessed a resurgence of militant attacks by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other militant groups in recent months.

“No one will be arrested in political FIRs [first information reports],” Afridi said during the meeting, according to a press release issued by the chief secretary’s office.

“FIRs that have been registered for political revenge. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has its own unique political culture and we will not let it be spoiled,” he added.

Afridi said under his administration, no political individual would be detained under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO). Under the MPO, authorities can arrest a person to maintain public order and extend the period of such detention for a period not exceeding six months at a time.

The PTI-led KP government in the past has differed with the federal government on the issue of militancy. While Islamabad has blamed the provincial government for failing to rein in militants, the KP government has accused the center of not taking it into confidence regarding military operations.

The KP government under Gandapur also blamed the center for not releasing funds that would help the province battle militants, a charge Islamabad has denied.

“Law and order is our top priority and cannot be compromised,” Afridi said. “Police will not face any shortage of funds; all required resources will be provided on priority.”

He said that the provincial police will be equipped with “modern tools and weaponry” required to battle militants, praising KP police for rendering sacrifices in the battle against militancy over the years.

“Due to wrong federal policies, terrorism has resurfaced in the province,” the chief minister said. “The federal government is not providing us with the War on Terror funds and other constitutional rights.”

Afridi said his government would ensure corruption does not take place in the province, warning that there would be no compromise on transparency and merit in governance matters such as transfers and postings.

Participants of the meeting included the provincial chief secretary, inspector general of police, additional chief secretary, administrative secretaries and other senior police officials.

All divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners, regional police officers and district police officers of the province also participated via video link.