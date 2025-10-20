You are here

Yemen's Houthis hold funeral for chief of staff killed in Israeli strike

Yemen’s Houthis hold funeral for chief of staff killed in Israeli strike
Houthi supporters hold a poster of Maj. Gen. Muhammad Abdul Karim Al-Ghamari, who died of wounds after an Israeli strike, during a rally in Sanaa, Yemen, Oct. 17, 2025. (AP Photo)
Updated 20 October 2025
AP
Updated 20 October 2025
AP

Yemen’s Houthis hold funeral for chief of staff killed in Israeli strike
  • Maj. Gen. Muhammad Abdul Karim Al-Ghamari was killed in an Israeli airstrike
  • UN had sanctioned Al-Ghamari for his ‘leading role in orchestrating the Houthis’ military efforts’
Updated 20 October 2025
AP
ADEN, Yemen: Yemen’s Houthis held a funeral Monday for their military chief of staff who was killed in a recent Israeli strike, with more than 1,000 people gathered for the ceremony in the rebel-held capital of Sanaa.
The Iranian-backed group acknowledged last week that one of their senior officers, Maj. Gen. Muhammad Abdul Karim Al-Ghamari, was killed in an Israeli airstrike along with other top leaders. The Houthis did not say when the strike took place but this death further escalating tensions between the rebels and Israel.
The funeral comes as a fragile US-proposed ceasefire aimed at ending two years of war is holding in the Gaza Strip and nearly two months after Israeli airstrikes killed senior Houthi government officials in Sanaa, including their prime minister, Ahmed Al-Rahawi, and several other rebel ministers.
The Houthis said Al-Ghamari was killed along with his 13-year-old son Hussain and “several of his companions,” according to the rebel-controlled SABA news agency, which didn’t provide further details.
Hundreds attended funeral prayers at a mosque in Sabeen Square in Sanaa, with many more gathered outside as the caskets were brought out. A poster of Al-Ghamari was was held by the crowd in tribute and several mourners wore sashes bearing his image and the Yemeni and Palestinian flags.
Acting Prime Minister Mohamed Muftah praised Al-Ghamari, saying Monday he had inspired his troops with the highest level of dedication.
Many in the crowd vented their anger at Israel.
One of the mourners, Ayham Hassan, said “Israel is the biggest enemy for Arabs and Muslims.” He spoke to The Associated Press over the phone from Sanaa.
The United Nations had sanctioned Al-Ghamari for his “leading role in orchestrating the Houthis’ military efforts that are directly threatening the peace, security and stability of Yemen, as well as cross-border attacks against Saudi Arabia.”
The US Treasury also sanctioned him in 2021 for his responsibility in “orchestrating attacks by Houthi forces impacting Yemeni civilians” and said he had been trained by Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group and Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard.
The United States and Israel launched an air and naval campaign against the Houthis in response to the rebels’ missile and drone attacks on Israel and on ships in the Red Sea.
The Houthis said they are acting in solidarity with the Palestinians over the war in Gaza in targeting ships. Their attacks over the past two years have upended shipping in the Red Sea, through which about $1 trillion of goods pass each year.

Netanyahu hints at opposition to any Turkish forces in Gaza
Updated 3 sec ago

Updated 3 sec ago
Netanyahu hints at opposition to any Turkish forces in Gaza

Netanyahu hints at opposition to any Turkish forces in Gaza
Updated 3 sec ago
JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hinted on Wednesday at his opposition to any role for Turkish security forces in the Gaza Strip as part of a mission to monitor a US-backed ceasefire with the Palestinian militant group Hamas. Speaking in Jerusalem alongside visiting US Vice President JD Vance, Netanyahu said they had discussed the “day-after” for Gaza, including who could provide security in the territory shattered by two years of war. Vance, who said on Tuesday US President Donald Trump’s ceasefire plan was going better than expected, reiterated his optimism. “I never said it was easy. But what I am is optimistic that the ceasefire is going to hold and that we can actually build a better future in the entire Middle East,” he said.
Having secured a ceasefire, mediators are focused on the second phase of Trump’s Gaza plan which demands Hamas disarm and foresees the deployment of an International Stabilization Force that would train and support vetted Palestinian police.

NETANYAHU HAS ‘STRONG OPINIONS’ ON TURKISH ROLE IN GAZA
Responding to a question about the idea of Turkish security forces in Gaza, Netanyahu said: “We will decide together about that. So I have very strong opinions about that. Want to guess what they are?“
Vance said on Tuesday there would be a “constructive role” for Turkiye to play as the truce moved toward the next stage.
Once warm relations between NATO member Turkiye and Israel hit new lows during the Gaza war, with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan sharply criticizing Israel’s attacks on the enclave and elsewhere in the Middle East. Turkiye, which helped persuade Hamas to accept Trump’s plan, has said it would take part in the international task force to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire, and that its armed forces could serve in a military or civilian capacity as needed.
Two weeks ago, Erdogan said Turkiye could play a role “in the field,” while a senior official told Reuters that it will take part in the joint task force — alongside Israel, the United States, Qatar and Egypt — established to locate the bodies of deceased hostages in Gaza whose locations were unknown.
Under the first phase of Trump’s plan, a ceasefire began 12 days ago. It was followed by the release of remaining living hostages seized in Hamas’ October 7, 2023 attacks on Israel, and the freeing of some 2,000 Palestinian prisoners by Israel.
But the ceasefire has remained fragile, with flashes of violence and recriminations over the pace of returning hostage bodies, bringing in aid and opening borders.



Israeli forces have killed at least 87 Palestinians, among them civilians, since the ceasefire began, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, and two Israeli soldiers were killed by Palestinian militants in southern Gaza over the weekend.
Hamas’ attack on Israel that triggered the war killed around 1,200 people according to Israeli tallies, with another 251 dragged into Gaza as hostages. Israeli attacks have killed more than 68,000 Palestinians in Gaza since the war began, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. (Reporting by Maayan Lubell in Jerusalem and Jonathan Spicer in Turkiye; Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

The first EU-Egypt summit is to focus on economic ties, migration and Gaza
Updated 17 min 58 sec ago
AP

The first EU-Egypt summit is to focus on economic ties, migration and Gaza
Updated 17 min 58 sec ago
AP
The first EU-Egypt summit is to focus on economic ties, migration and Gaza

The first EU-Egypt summit is to focus on economic ties, migration and Gaza
  • Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and European Council President António Costa are slated to discuss at the EU-Egypt Summit security
Updated 17 min 58 sec ago
AP

BRUSSELS: Egypt and the European Union will hold their first bilateral talks Wednesday in Brussels where leaders will discuss security, trade and migration as well as stability in Gaza.
Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa are expected to announce increased European economic assistance to Egypt and Egypt’s admission to the EU’s Horizons research incubation program.
The summit comes as the 27-nation bloc has sought to forge new trade and security deals amidst geopolitical tumult sparked by the combative policies of US President Donald Trump and export controls from Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Part of its approach is a so-called Pact for the Mediterranean in which the EU seeks deeper integration with countries from Morocco to Turkiye, including offering European aid in exchange for efforts to slow migration to Europe.
Egypt is weathering soaring inflation, as well as instability from the still-smoldering war in neighboring Gaza.
El-Sisi told Costa and other world leaders last week that Trump’sMideast proposal represents the “last chance” for peace in the region and reiterated his call for a two-state solution, saying Palestinians have the right to an independent state.
The EU is Egypt’s largest trading partner. During the signing of a joint declaration last year, Brussels announced a 7.4 billion euros ($8.6 billion) aid package for cash-strapped Egypt in the form of loans, investment and support for specific programs like migration.
The deal injected much-needed funds into the Egyptian economy, which has been hit hard by years of government austerity, the coronavirus pandemic, the fallout from Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine and most recently, the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza. Houthi attacks on shipping routes in the Red Sea have also slashed Suez Canal revenues, which is a major source for foreign currency, by forcing traffic away from the canal and around the tip of Africa.
Both Brussels and Cairo have serious concerns over migration.
Arrivals of asylum-seekers and other migrants fleeing conflict and poverty in the Middle East and Africa for Europe over the past decade helped fuel rising far-right populism and led to stricter border controls that have drawn heavy criticism from human rights groups.
El-Sisi should press the EU to do more for Gaza, said Eve Geddie, director of Amnesty International’s European Institutions Office. At the same time, Von der Leyen and Costa should press the former military leader to stop “rampant arbitrary detentions, unfair trials and harsh prison sentences of critics,” she said.
Egypt faces its own migration pressures. While in recent years it has become a point of transit for those attempting the dangerous Mediterranean Sea crossing to Europe, Egypt has for decades been a refuge for migrants from sub-Saharan Africa trying to escape armed conflict and crippling poverty.
Egypt, whose population is 116 million, says there are 9 million migrants in the country, including about 900,000 who are registered refugees and asylum-seekers with the UN refugee agency.
El-Sisi is also expected to meet King Philippe I of Belgium during his visit.

US pushes plan to disarm Hamas and rebuild Gaza

US pushes plan to disarm Hamas and rebuild Gaza
Updated 40 min 34 sec ago
AFP
US pushes plan to disarm Hamas and rebuild Gaza

US pushes plan to disarm Hamas and rebuild Gaza
  • JD Vance warned of building a peaceful future for Gaza, as Washington sought to reassure Israel over the next steps in its ambitious ceasefire deal
Updated 40 min 34 sec ago
AFP

JERUSALEM: US Vice President JD Vance warned Wednesday of the tough task ahead in disarming Hamas and building a peaceful future for Gaza, as Washington sought to reassure its ally Israel over the next steps in its ambitious ceasefire deal.
Vance met Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the second day of a trip to Israel, part of a diplomatic blitz in support of the US-brokered plan to end the fighting, recover hostages and, eventually, rebuild the devastated Palestinian territory.
“We have a very, very tough task ahead of us, which is to disarm Hamas but rebuild Gaza, to make life better for the people of Gaza, but also to ensure that Hamas is no longer a threat to our friends in Israel,” Vance said.
Vance had kicked off the three-day visit on Tuesday by opening the Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC) in southwest Israel, where US and allied troops will work with Israeli forces to monitor the truce and to oversee aid to Gaza.
Turkish troops?
“A lot of our Israeli friends working together with a lot of Americans to actually mediate this entire ceasefire process, to get some of the critical infrastructure off the ground, ” Vance said, after talks with Netanyahu in Jerusalem.
Vance cited an “international security force” as one of the bodies that would have to be set up. Under US President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan, this military mission would keep the peace in Gaza as Israel withdraws.
Several US allies are considering joining the force, but no American troops would be on the ground inside Gaza, instead coordinating from the CMCC in Kiryat Gat, Israel.
Reports that Israel’s outspoken critic and regional rival Turkiye could provide troops have rattled Israeli opinion.
Netanyahu said decisions on the new security force would be made in discussion with the United States, but on Turkiye’s role he said: “I have very strong opinions about that. You want to guess what they are?“
’Great optimism’
Despite an eruption of violence on Sunday, when two soldiers were killed and Israel responded with a deadly wave of air strikes, Vance expressed “great optimism” that the ceasefire would hold and the plan to end the war proceed.
Netanyahu and his wife Sara welcomed Vance and the US Second Lady Usha Vance to his office and the couples sat down for breakfast, followed by a working meeting and a televised news conference.
The Israeli leader, who has been criticized by some domestic opponents for accepting the US-backed ceasefire before Hamas was fully destroyed and before all the remains of deceased hostages are returned, defended the deal.
“We’ve been able to do two things. Put the knife up to Hamas’s throat. That was the military effort guided by Israel,” he said, thanking Trump for his diplomatic efforts in the broader Middle East, smoothing relations with Israel’s neighbors.
“And the other effort was to isolate Hamas and the Arab and Muslim world, which I think the president did brilliantly with his team. So those two things produced the hostages,” Netanyahu said.
Vance also championed the Gaza deal’s role as a “critical piece in unlocking the Abraham Accords” — a Trump administration plan to build relations between Israel and its former foes in the Arab world.
’Very, very fragile’
Israel responded to its soldiers’ deaths on Sunday with an intense wave of bombings that the Hamas-run territory’s health ministry said killed 45 Palestinians. Hamas denies any role in the killings.
Despite the violence, Hamas has continued to hand over the remains of deceased hostages in small numbers as part of the ceasefire deal, and Palestinians have welcomed the truce, their cities lying in ruins.
Displaced civilian Imran Skeik, 34, living in a tent in Al-Saraya Square in the Al-Rimal neighborhood in Gaza City, told AFP: “The situation is much better — the war has stopped, and there are no sounds of bombs and shelling like before.
“We hope the ceasefire continues and that Israel and Hamas both stick to it. We’ve started to get some rest, but there are still many problems. Will we have to stay in tents — another kind of suffering?“
Hostage remains
The Israeli military said Wednesday the remains of two more hostages returned the day before had been identified as Aryeh Zalmanovich and Master Sergeant Tamir Adar.
Zalmanovich, 85 at the time of his death, was abducted from his home in kibbutz Nir Oz and killed in captivity on November 17, 2023, the military said.
The soldier Adar, 38 when he died, was killed while fighting to defend Nir Oz on October 7, 2023, and his body was taken captive, it said.
The militants have now released 15 of the 28 hostage bodies pledged to be returned under the deal, but Hamas has said the search is hampered by the level of destruction in the territory.
The war, triggered by Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attack on Israel, has killed at least 68,229 people in Gaza, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory, figures the UN considers credible.
Hamas’s 2023 attack resulted in the deaths of 1,221 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.

Emaar founder Alabbar not inclined to take on Gaza rebuild work

Emaar founder Alabbar not inclined to take on Gaza rebuild work
Updated 51 min 34 sec ago
Reuters
Emaar founder Alabbar not inclined to take on Gaza rebuild work

Emaar founder Alabbar not inclined to take on Gaza rebuild work
  • Mohammed Alabbar says rebuilding should be done by those responsible for the destruction
Updated 51 min 34 sec ago
Reuters

ABU DHABI: Dubai real estate developer Emaar has not been approached for any post-war Gaza reconstruction work and would not be inclined to do any, said its founder and chairman Mohammed Alabbar.
While US President Donald Trump has envisaged the creation of a new Riviera in Gaza, Alabbar said on Wednesday rebuilding should be done by those responsible for the destruction. “It’s my philosophy ... that everybody should clean up his garbage,” he told the Reuters NEXT Gulf Summit in Abu Dhabi.
“I’m very focused on making money for my shareholders,” he added.
Emaar, a building block of Dubai’s expansion into a global economic player in recent decades and developer of the world’s tallest building, is involved in projects worldwide.
Its Marassi Red Sea tourism development in Egypt alongside Saudi and local investors will involve investment of $17 billion, Alabbar said.
Emaar is also looking at possible new projects in India and China. “Their evolution of economic development in India is quite good. China is also, you know, still suffering with their housing problem but you know they’ll come up with it,” he said.
Meanwhile, the US housing shortage is “a disaster” that should be a focus for Trump, he said, urging states and major companies to work together on the problem.
“You can talk about autonomous cars, investment in, you know, data centers. Thank you so much. We want to have a house,” Alabbar added.

Nearly a year after truce, women in south Lebanon say war never ended
Updated 52 min 31 sec ago
Reuters

Nearly a year after truce, women in south Lebanon say war never ended
Updated 52 min 31 sec ago
Reuters
Nearly a year after truce, women in south Lebanon say war never ended

Nearly a year after truce, women in south Lebanon say war never ended
  • While rockets are no longer launched from Lebanon, Israel has kept up strikes and troops occupying hilltops in Lebanon still flatten homes, according to residents, Lebanese officials and rights organizations
  • Hezbollah denies that it is seeking to reconstitute its military force in south Lebanon and says Israel is striking the area to deliberately keep civilians from ever returning home
Updated 52 min 31 sec ago
Reuters

TYRE: Nearly a year after a truce was meant to bring calm to Lebanon’s border with Israel, tens of thousands of people have not yet returned to ruined towns in the south, kept away by deadly Israeli strikes and slim prospects of rebuilding.
Among them, 50-year-old farmer Zeinab Mehdi, who fled her home in the border town of Naqoura last year when the war between Israel and the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah intensified, joining more than a million people fleeing the south’s hilly villages.
Mehdi, like many of those who left, placed her hopes in a US-brokered ceasefire agreed on November 26, 2024 that ordered hostilities to stop “to enable civilians on both sides of (the border) to return safely to their lands and homes.”

TRUCE DID NOT END ISRAELI STRIKES
But while rockets are no longer launched from Lebanon, Israel has kept up strikes and troops occupying hilltops in Lebanon still flatten homes, according to residents, Lebanese officials and rights organizations.
Israel says its post-truce strikes target Hezbollah’s efforts to re-establish military posts or train new fighters, accusing the group last week of hiding “terrorist activity under civilian disguise in Lebanon.” Israel said in February that it needed to keep forces in Lebanon “to defend Israeli citizens” before territory is fully handed over to Lebanese troops.
Hezbollah denies that it is seeking to reconstitute its military force in south Lebanon and says Israel is striking the area to deliberately keep civilians from ever returning home.
“Whatever house was still standing or land was still in good shape, they razed,” said Mehdi, who now works on a farming project funded by the UN Women’s agency in the coastal city of Tyre. “They pulled water pumps out from the ground and destroyed them. All the irrigation I had in the ground is broken. I have nothing.”
IMAGES SHOW POST-TRUCE DESTRUCTION
Mona Yacoubian, a senior adviser at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, described the pace of strikes as Lebanon’s “new normal.” Observers have worried that it offers a preview of how this month’s fragile ceasefire in Gaza could play out: steady strikes without full-blown war.
On October 11, Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon hit construction yards approximately 40 km (25 miles) from the border, destroying more than 300 vehicles including bulldozers and excavators.
The Israeli military said it had struck “engineering machinery used to re-establish terrorist infrastructure.” Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun said it hit civilian facilities.
Public Works Studio, a Lebanese research organization, said there had been dozens of deadly attacks on people attempting to return home and using excavators to clear the rubble of their homes or filling water tanks on their rooftops.
Reuters reviewed satellite imagery of Naqoura provided by Planet Labs showing the town on January 19, approximately two months after the ceasefire came into force, and on September 14.
Reuters counted at least two dozen structures in Naqoura in the January image that appeared to have been destroyed by September, when the image showed grayish-white marks where the structures once stood. Given the buildings were intact in January, this indicated the buildings were destroyed in strikes, rather than in rebuilding efforts.
Asked about the images showing destruction in Naqoura and in another village, Houla, the Israeli military said it conducted precise operations against Hezbollah.
“The two mentioned villages contained numerous terrorist infrastructures belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization — located inside civilian buildings, underground, and within dense agricultural terrain,” the military said in a statement to Reuters.
’STILL LIVING IN A WAR’
More than 64,000 people remain displaced in Lebanon, including nearly 1,000 who fled areas this month where Israel carried out strikes, the International Organization for Migration says.
Some still live in schools in Tyre.
Mounifa Aidibeh, 47, transformed her catering business into a community kitchen when Israel sharply escalated its strikes on September 23, 2024, aiming to break Hezbollah and beginning what Lebanese call the “66-day war.”
Aidibeh’s Mhanna community kitchen, also supported by the UN Women’s agency, uses the harvest from Mehdi’s farming to make 1,350 meals daily for the displaced in the schools.
“We thought when the 66-day war is done, we’d of course stop. We didn’t expect people wouldn’t go back to their homes,” Aidibeh said as cooks, also displaced, tended to vats of simmering onions.
Persistent displacement is just one sign hostilities never concluded. Aidibeh pointed to a recent strike in the town of Bint Jbeil that killed children, Israel’s warnings to stay away from southern villages and the daily buzz of Israeli drones overhead.
“The war never ended for it to come back – we’re still living in a war,” she said. “The war will end when Israel leaves Lebanon. When it totally leaves Lebanon. When there’s no drone in the sky, when (Israel) doesn’t hit a house every day.”
Israel said in August that it would be willing to reduce its troop presence in Lebanon if the Lebanese army takes steps to disarm Hezbollah.

STILL NO MAJOR RECONSTRUCTION
The World Bank estimates Lebanon needs $11 billion to rebuild homes and infrastructure destroyed in the war. But major reconstruction efforts have yet to begin, with some countries conditioning recovery funds on progress to disarm Hezbollah.
Bidaya Sleiman, 41, was elected to Houla’s municipal council this year but cannot live in the border town since an Israeli strike destroyed her home last year.
She visits weekly to support the township’s modest efforts to revive public services.
“Through meeting up with people and listening to their complaints, I say the war is still ongoing and the pain of war is continuing,” she told Reuters.
Israeli strikes hit Houla this month, and satellite imagery from Planet Labs dated September 24 showed widespread new damage in the town compared to a February image. With winter approaching, Sleiman said needs for shelter will grow — but first, residents want attacks to stop.
“The first thing people want is security. Because whatever we can offer these people, or whatever the state or authorities offer in compensation – if there’s no security then there’s something missing,” she said.

