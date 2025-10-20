King Abdullah II urges coordination at MED9 Summit to ensure Gaza ceasefire holds

LJUBLJANA: Jordan’s King Abdullah II on Monday attended the MED9 Leaders’ Summit of Southern European countries in Portoroz, Slovenia, where he called for coordinated action by Middle Eastern and southern European nations, in partnership with the US and others, to ensure full implementation of the agreement ending the war in Gaza.
Accompanied by Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah, the king highlighted the EU’s key role in supporting the Palestinian National Authority and stressed the urgent need for humanitarian aid to reach all areas of the Gaza Strip to alleviate the conflict’s devastating effects.
He also referenced the recent two-state solution conference in New York City, jointly organized by Saudi Arabia and France, urging countries to build on its outcomes and increase recognition of the State of Palestine.
King Abdullah underscored the importance of comprehensive calm in the West Bank and Jerusalem, warning against unilateral measures and highlighting support for Palestinian steadfastness.
He added that the challenges facing the Middle East and southern Europe require sustained cooperation, with the MED9 Summit serving as a platform for dialogue and joint solutions.
The summit brought together leaders from nine Southern European nations bordering the Mediterranean — Slovenia, Cyprus, Spain, France, Greece, Italy, Malta, Portugal and Croatia — to discuss the Gaza ceasefire, its implementation and the roles these countries could play in fostering lasting peace.
On the sidelines of the summit, King Abdullah held a series of meetings with European leaders, the Jordan News Agency reported.
In Ljubljana, he met Slovenian President Natasa Pirc Musar to discuss regional developments, reaffirm Jordan-Slovenia relations and emphasize the importance of implementing the Gaza ceasefire.
The leaders also addressed the West Bank and Gaza situation, stressing the need for comprehensive calm and opposing settlement expansion.
Pirc Musar praised Jordan’s humanitarian role in Gaza and its support for Palestinian aid delivered through the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation, while reaffirming Slovenia’s commitment to cooperation in digitalization, green technology, education and humanitarian initiatives. The king also met Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob.
King Abdullah held discussions with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, highlighting the importance of maintaining coordination with the EU on regional developments and reaffirming Jordan’s religious and historical role in safeguarding Jerusalem’s Islamic and Christian holy sites.
During his trip, King Abdullah also visited the Muslim Cultural Center in Ljubljana, where he was briefed by Mufti Nevzet Poric on the center’s religious, cultural and educational programs.
The mufti commended the king’s initiatives to promote interfaith harmony, including the UN-endorsed World Interfaith Harmony Week, and praised Jordan’s humanitarian support for Palestinians in Gaza, JNA reported.
The king and crown prince toured the center’s mosque, which serves Slovenia’s Muslim community of about 150,000 people.