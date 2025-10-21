Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief launches livestock project to empower vulnerable families in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has launched a project in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province to strengthen livelihoods and boost food security for vulnerable rural households through livestock distribution and training programs, the organization said on Tuesday.

The initiative, titled “Economic Empowerment of Vulnerable Households in Pakistan through Livestock Provision,” is being implemented in partnership with the province’s Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement Department (RRSD), the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), and local partner Peace and Development Organization (PADO).

The initiative aims to reduce poverty and promote self-reliance among families affected by economic hardship and past natural disasters by providing livestock, poultry and practical training in animal care and small-scale income generation.

“This project reflects the strong brotherly ties between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan and demonstrates KSrelief’s ongoing commitment to empowering vulnerable communities and promoting sustainable livelihoods,” Abdullah Al-Baqami, Director of KSrelief Pakistan, said in a statement.

Under the program, families across multiple districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will receive livestock and specialized training to help them generate sustainable income.

Beneficiaries in Chitral and Dir will be given goats, those in Swat, Swabi, Haripur and Mansehra will receive poultry kits, while selected families in Charsadda, Mardan and Nowshera will be provided cattle and dairy production training through the provincial Livestock Department.

Noor ul Amin, Additional Secretary of the Relief and Rehabilitation Department and chief guest at the launch on Tuesday, praised the Kingdom’s “generous support” and acknowledged the collaboration between KSrelief, PADO, and the Livestock Department, saying it would “help improve food security and create livelihood opportunities for rural families.”

Saudi Arabia, through KSrelief, has been one of Pakistan’s largest humanitarian partners, contributing to flood recovery, health, education and livelihood programs across the country. The livestock project expands that cooperation by helping rural households in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a province frequently affected by floods and displacement, to rebuild economic stability and reduce dependence on aid.

With around 1.8 million rural households relying on agriculture and livestock as a primary source of income, the project is expected to provide a vital safety net for families in remote areas, enabling them to earn sustainable income, improve nutrition and build resilience against future economic and climate shocks, according to KSrelief.