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Kenyan Commonwealth silver medallist suspended over doping

Kenyan Commonwealth silver medallist suspended over doping
Kenya’s Commonwealth Games 10,000m race walk silver medallist Stephen Ndangiri Kihu has been provisionally suspended for a doping violation, the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK) said. (X/@MichKatami)
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Updated 08 August 2026 20:37
AFP
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Kenyan Commonwealth silver medallist suspended over doping

Kenyan Commonwealth silver medallist suspended over doping
  • ADAK said Kihu tested positive for erythropoietin
  • The tests were conducted on June 30
Updated 08 August 2026 20:37
AFP
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NAIROBI: Kenya’s Commonwealth Games 10,000m race walk silver medallist Stephen Ndangiri Kihu has been provisionally suspended for a doping violation, the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK) said.
Kihu, 20, broke the national 10,000m race walk record when he won silver behind Australia’s Isaac Beacroft at the recently concluded Commonwealth Games, with Canada’s Evan Dunfee taking bronze.
ADAK said Kihu tested positive for erythropoietin (EPO), a banned blood-boosting substance that increases red blood cell production and oxygen delivery to muscles.
The tests were conducted on June 30 while the Kenyan team was training for the July 23-August 2 event.
The provisional suspension took effect on August 5, and he could face a four-year ban if found guilty.
Kenya has provisionally suspended about 21 athletes for doping-related offenses in 2026 alone, according to a list published by ADAK.
More than 140 Kenyan athletes, mainly long-distance runners, have been suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) since 2017 — more than those from any other country.

Topics: Commonwealth Games Kenya Stephen Ndangiri Kihu doping

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