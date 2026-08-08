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Fijian rugby player Saimoni Vunilagi, 26, dies after suspected heatstroke at training in Japan

Fijian rugby player Saimoni Vunilagi, 26, dies after suspected heatstroke at training in Japan
Fijian rugby player Saimoni Vunilagi has died of suspected heatstroke after a training session in Japan. (X/@DC_Global_News)
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Updated 08 August 2026 19:50
AP
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Fijian rugby player Saimoni Vunilagi, 26, dies after suspected heatstroke at training in Japan

Fijian rugby player Saimoni Vunilagi, 26, dies after suspected heatstroke at training in Japan
  • His death was announced on Saturday by his team, Kyushu Electric Power Kyuden Voltex
  • Temperatures there reportedly reached around 35 degrees Celsius (95 Fahrenheit) on Monday
Updated 08 August 2026 19:50
AP
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FUKUOKA, Japan: Fijian rugby player Saimoni Vunilagi has died of suspected heatstroke after a training session in Japan. He was 26.
His death was announced on Saturday by his team, Kyushu Electric Power Kyuden Voltex — known as Kyushu KV.
The Japanese second-division club said Vunilagi died Friday after falling ill Monday and being hospitalized.
“After team practice on Monday ... Saimoni displayed symptoms consistent with severe heatstroke,” the team said in a statement Saturday. “He was transported to a medical facility for treatment, but despite the best efforts of the medical team, he sadly passed away.
Kyushu KV is based in Fukuoka, a city in southwestern Japan. Temperatures there reportedly reached around 35 degrees Celsius (95 Fahrenheit) on Monday.
“The players, staff, and all team associates are devastated by this sudden news,” the team said.
Back rower Vunilagi joined Kyushu KV last month, having previously played in the Japanese top flight with Tokyo Sungoliath.
“Although Saimoni had only recently joined Kyushu KV, his generous spirit and powerful style of play had raised high hopes for his contributions in the upcoming season,” Kyushu KV added.
“We humbly pray for the repose of his soul and extend our heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family.”
The club supplied no other details surrounding the death. News reports said he was from Fiji.

Topics: rugby Kyushu KV Japan Saimoni Vunilagi

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