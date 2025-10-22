Significant improvement in Saudi cities on global stage

RIYADH: Saudi cities have shown a significant improvement on the international stage, underlining the rapid pace of transformation the Kingdom is witnessing under its Vision 2030.
The Global Cities Report by management consultant Kearney has highlighted the remarkable progress in Riyadh, Makkah, Madinah and Dammam, thanks to sustained investment in infrastructure, innovation, and livability.
The report is based on the Global Cities Index and Global Cities Outlook. GCI measures 158 cities across key dimensions like business activity, human capital, information exchange, cultural experience, and political engagement, ultimately evaluating a city’s ability to attract, retain, and generate global flows of people, capital, and ideas.
The index found that Riyadh advanced eight places to 56th, and posted strong gains in personal well-being and continues to lead in Foreign Direct Investment inflows, reinforcing its role as the leading national magnet for global investment.
Jeddah achieved a 1-rank increase and is placed 83rd worldwide, benefiting from its growing commercial and cultural activity and its rising role as a commercial and entrepreneurship hub.
Other Saudi cities such as Makkah, Madinah and Dammam significantly improved their rankings, reflecting the success of efforts to diversify development beyond the capital, the report showed.
Kearney report attributes remarkable progress to investment in infrastructure, innovation, and livability
