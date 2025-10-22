You are here

  • Home
  • French president orders tighter security as Louvre reopens doors

French president orders tighter security as Louvre reopens doors

French president orders tighter security as Louvre reopens doors
Visitors queue to enter the Louvre museum in Paris, three days after historic jewels were stolen in a daring daylight heist, on Oct. 22, 2025. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/v4jk4

Updated 41 sec ago
AFP
Follow

French president orders tighter security as Louvre reopens doors

French president orders tighter security as Louvre reopens doors
  • The world’s most visited museum, whose extensive collection includes the Mona Lisa, last year welcomed nine million people to its extensive hallways and galleries
Updated 41 sec ago
AFP
Follow

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron Wednesday ordered stepped-up security measures at the Louvre, as the Paris museum reopened its doors days after a shocking daytime heist.

The reopening comes hours before the museum’s director is set to face a grilling by senators to explain how thieves made off with an estimated 88 million euros ($102 million) in jewels from the world-famous museum.

The heist has renewed scrutiny of security measures in French museums, after two were hit by thefts last month.

During a Wednesday meeting of cabinet ministers, Macron ordered a “speeding up” of security measures at the Louvre, government spokeswoman Maude Bregeon said.

Scores of investigators are looking for the culprits, working on the theory that it was an organized crime group that clambered up a ladder on a truck to break into the museum, then dropped a diamond-studded crown as they fled.

The investigation “is progressing”, Interior Minister Laurent Nunez told local media on Wednesday, saying “more than 100 investigators” had been mobilized.

“I have full confidence, that’s for sure, that we will find the perpetrators,” he said.

The thieves made off with eight pieces, including an emerald-and-diamond necklace that Napoleon I gave his wife Empress Marie-Louise and a diadem that once belonged to the Empress Eugenie, which is dotted with nearly 2,000 diamonds.

Calling the financial loss “extraordinary”, Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said the greater damage was to France’s historical heritage.

Disappointed tourists were turned away at the entrance of the Louvre in the heart of Paris in the days following the theft.

But on Wednesday, museum-goers flocked to the institution for the 9:00 a.m. (07:00 GMT) opening, though the Apollo Gallery —  scene of Sunday’s theft — remained closed.

“We’re happy it’s reopening today because we have our tickets booked,” said Nora Contract, a US tourist visiting with her husband, Jonathan.

The world’s most visited museum, whose extensive collection includes the Mona Lisa, last year welcomed nine million people to its extensive hallways and galleries.

Topics: Louvre Paris France

Related

Damage from Louvre jewelry heist estimated at 88 million euros, Paris prosecutor says
World

Damage from Louvre jewelry heist estimated at 88 million euros, Paris prosecutor says

Paris prosecutor says stolen Louvre jewels worth an estimated $102 million
World

Paris prosecutor says stolen Louvre jewels worth an estimated $102 million

Man taken into custody after driving his car into security gate outside White House, authorities say

Man taken into custody after driving his car into security gate outside White House, authorities say
Updated 22 October 2025
AP
Follow

Man taken into custody after driving his car into security gate outside White House, authorities say

Man taken into custody after driving his car into security gate outside White House, authorities say
  • The man was immediately arrested by officers from the Secret Service’s uniformed division
  • Investigators searched his car and deemed it to be safe
Updated 22 October 2025
AP

WASHINGTON: A man was taken into custody late Tuesday after driving his car into a security barrier outside the White House, authorities said.
The US Secret Service said the man crashed into the security gate at a White House entrance at 10:37 p.m. on Tuesday.


The man was immediately arrested by officers from the Secret Service’s uniformed division, the agency said.
Investigators searched his car and deemed it to be safe, Secret Service officials said in a statement.
The man, whose name wasn’t immediately released, was taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation, according to a Secret Service spokesperson.
He is expected to be charged with unlawful entry and destruction of government property, the spokesperson said.

Topics: White House crash US Secret Service

Related

White House joins Bluesky and immediately trolls Trump opponents
Media

White House joins Bluesky and immediately trolls Trump opponents

White House lays off thousands of US government workers, blaming shutdown
World

White House lays off thousands of US government workers, blaming shutdown

During cold and flu season, the youngest kids really are the germiest

During cold and flu season, the youngest kids really are the germiest
Updated 22 October 2025
AP
Follow

During cold and flu season, the youngest kids really are the germiest

During cold and flu season, the youngest kids really are the germiest
  • “Young children can have up to 10 respiratory viruses a year as their immune systems are introduced to different infections for the first time,” said Dr. Goldman, a pediatrician
  • Preventing illness in children at school or at home can be tough, experts acknowledge
Updated 22 October 2025
AP

BEIRUT: Forget colorful leaves. Any caregiver knows that the real signs of fall are kids with coughs, sneezes and sniffles.
Autumn marks the start of respiratory virus season, when colds, flu and other bugs start circulating — especially among the very young.
A recent study confirmed what many families intuitively know: The littlest students harbor the most germs.
Children in pre-kindergarten and elementary school showed highest rates of virus detection compared with older students and staff, according to research published in the journal Pediatrics.
“Young children can have up to 10 respiratory viruses a year as their immune systems are introduced to different infections for the first time,” said Dr. Jennifer Goldman, a pediatrician at Children’s Mercy hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, who co-led the study.
Younger kids were more likely to have virus detected
Goldman and her colleagues analyzed nasal swabs and symptom reports from more than 800 students and staff in a large school district in Kansas City from November 2022 to May 2023.
They found that overall, more than 85 percent of all participants had at least one respiratory virus detected during that time and more than 80 percent had an episode of acute respiratory illness — though not necessarily at the same time.
More telling, 92 percent of pre-K and elementary school kids had a virus detected, compared with about 86 percent of middle school students, about 77 percent of high school students and 76 percent of staff.
The pre-K kids, ages 3 to 5, had the highest rates of actual illness, too, the study found.
Most of the viruses were the kinds that cause the common cold, including rhinovirus, which was found in 65 percent of participants, and types of seasonal coronavirus detected in about 30 percent. The virus that causes COVID-19 was found in about 15 percent of those studied.
Study confirms the experiences of pediatricians who are parents
The new study provides a baseline look at the burden of viruses in school settings, Goldman said.
It also confirms the real-world experience of pediatricians who are parents, like Dr. Nicole Torres of the University of Miami Health System.
“I can say this for my own children, who are now in their teens: They were sicker when they were younger,” she said.
The study also squares with older research that found that young kids play a key role in spreading respiratory viruses at home. Dr. Carrie Byington was co-author of a University of Utah study, published in 2015, that recruited 26 households to take nasal samples from everyone living in a home, every week, for a year.
That study found that children younger than 5 had virus detected for half of the weeks of the year, recalled Byington, who is now with the University of California, San Diego.
“And if you live in a household with multiple children, that proportion just goes higher, so it can appear as if someone is always sick,” she said.
How to prevent illness — or at least try to
Preventing illness in children at school or at home can be tough, experts acknowledge.
Being up to date on vaccinations for COVID-19 and influenza is important, they said. So is frequent handwashing, learning to cover coughs and keeping hands away from the eyes, nose and mouth. Cleaning and sanitizing frequently touched surfaces and objects and optimizing fresh air are also key.
When little ones do get sick, the best treatment is often supportive care like extra fluids and rest. In serious cases, medical providers may recommend medications to reduce fever or antiviral drugs.
It can take a couple weeks, however, for lingering symptoms like coughs to completely resolve. By then, the child may well have another cold.
“I do tell parents of younger children to expect them to be ill once every month, every month and a half,” Torres said. “It’ll seem that way.”

Topics: Cold flu respiratory virus

Related

Iraq sandstorm leaves 1,800 people with respiratory problems
Middle-East

Iraq sandstorm leaves 1,800 people with respiratory problems

Pope stable with no new respiratory crises but will sleep with ventilation mask, Vatican says
World

Pope stable with no new respiratory crises but will sleep with ventilation mask, Vatican says

Russia holds scheduled nuclear drills, week after NATO

Russia holds scheduled nuclear drills, week after NATO
Updated 22 October 2025
AFP
Follow

Russia holds scheduled nuclear drills, week after NATO

Russia holds scheduled nuclear drills, week after NATO
  • The Russian maneuvers come with efforts faltering to solve the Ukraine war
  • Russia’s drill involved a mock intercontinental ballistic missile launch from a submarine in the Barents Sea
Updated 22 October 2025
AFP

MOSCOW: Russia held planned strategic nuclear drills on Wednesday, a week after NATO began similar annual exercises, as tensions in Europe over the Ukraine war run high.
“Today we are conducting planned, I would like to emphasize, planned, nuclear forces training,” Russian President Vladimir Putin told generals in a televised meeting.
NATO began similar annual nuclear exercises focused on the North Sea region last Monday.


The Russian maneuvers come with efforts faltering to solve the Ukraine war, and after US President Donald Trump on Tuesday shelved planned peace talks with Putin.
Russia’s drill involved a mock intercontinental ballistic missile launch from a submarine in the Barents Sea, next to the Western bloc’s borders.
Another mock rocket was launched from a cosmodrome in northern Russia, while strategic bombers carried out air missile strikes, the Russian military said.
Videos released by the Russian Ministry of Defense showed the launches from ground, sea and aerial carriers.
Russia’s recent air incursions in Poland and Estonia, and a string of unexplained drone flights, have rattled NATO members and renewed calls to beef up the alliance’s defense.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky failed to secure US long-range Tomahawk missiles on his last visit to Washington, despite weeks of calling for them.
Moscow has repeatedly criticized potential supplies of the nuclear-capable missiles, promising a serious escalation if they were to become reality.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict NATO strategic nuclear drills

Related

A major Russian drone and missile attack on Ukraine kills at least 6 people, officials say video
World

A major Russian drone and missile attack on Ukraine kills at least 6 people, officials say

Ukrainian military says it struck chemical plant in southern Russia’s Bryansk region
World

Ukrainian military says it struck chemical plant in southern Russia’s Bryansk region

A Cuban man deported by the US to Africa is on a hunger strike in prison, his lawyer says

A Cuban man deported by the US to Africa is on a hunger strike in prison, his lawyer says
Updated 22 October 2025
AP
Follow

A Cuban man deported by the US to Africa is on a hunger strike in prison, his lawyer says

A Cuban man deported by the US to Africa is on a hunger strike in prison, his lawyer says
  • “My client is arbitrarily detained, and now his life is on the line,” David said
  • Civic groups in Eswatini have also taken authorities to court to challenge the legality of holding foreign nationals in prison without charge
Updated 22 October 2025
AP

CAPE TOWN: A Cuban man deported by the United States to the African nation of Eswatini is on a hunger strike at a maximum-security prison having been held there for more than three months without being charged or having access to legal counsel under the Trump administration’s third-country program, his US-based lawyer said Wednesday.
Roberto Mosquera del Peral was one of five men sent to the small kingdom in southern Africa in mid-July as part of the expanding US deportation program to Africa, which has been criticized by rights groups and lawyers, who say deportees are being denied due process and exposed to rights abuses.
Mosquera’s lawyer, Alma David, said in a statement sent to The Associated Press that he had been on a hunger strike for a week, and there were serious concerns over his health.
“My client is arbitrarily detained, and now his life is on the line,” David said. “I urge the Eswatini Correctional Services to provide Mr. Mosquera’s family and me with an immediate update on his condition and to ensure that he is receiving adequate medical attention. I demand that Mr. Mosquera be permitted to meet with his lawyer in Eswatini.”
An Eswatini government spokesperson referred the AP, which requested comment, to a correctional services official, who didn’t immediately respond to calls and messages.
Mosquera was among a group of five men from Cuba, Jamaica, Laos, Vietnam and Yemen deported to Eswatini, an absolute monarchy ruled by a king who is accused of clamping down on human rights. The Jamaican man was repatriated to his home country last month, but the others have been kept at the prison for more than three months, while an Eswatini-based lawyer has launched a case against the government demanding they be given access to legal counsel.
Civic groups in Eswatini have also taken authorities to court to challenge the legality of holding foreign nationals in prison without charge. Eswatini said that the men would be repatriated, but have given no timeframe for any other repatriations.
US authorities said they want to deport Kilmar Abrego Garcia to Eswatini under the same program.
The men sent to Eswatini were criminals convicted of serious offenses, including murder and rape, and were in the US illegally, the US Department of Homeland Security said. It said that Mosquera had been convicted of murder and other charges and was a gang member.
The men’s lawyers said they had all completed their criminal sentences in the US, and are now being held illegally in Eswatini, where they haven’t been charged with any offense.
The US Department of Homeland Security has cast the third-country deportation program as a means to remove “illegal aliens” from American soil as part of US President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown, saying they have a choice to self-deport or be sent to a country like Eswatini.
The Trump administration has sent deportees to at least three other African nations — South Sudan, Rwanda and Ghana — since July under largely secretive agreements. It also has a deportation agreement with Uganda, although no deportations there have been announced.
New York-based Human Rights Watch said that it has seen documents that show that the US is paying African nations millions of dollars to accept deportees. It said that the US agreed to pay Eswatini $5.1 million to take up to 160 deportees and Rwanda $7.5 million to take up to 250 deportees.
Another 10 deportees were sent to Eswatini this month and are believed to be held at the same Matsapha Correctional Complex prison outside the administrative capital, Mbabane. Lawyers said that those men are from Vietnam, Cambodia, the Philippines, Cuba, Chad, Ethiopia and Congo.
Lawyers say the four men who arrived in Eswatini on a deportation flight in July haven’t been allowed to meet with an Eswatini lawyer representing them, and phone calls to their US-based attorneys are monitored by prison guards. They have expressed concern that they know little about the conditions in which their clients are being held.
“I demand that Mr. Mosquera be permitted to meet with his lawyer in Eswatini,” David said in her statement. “The fact that my client has been driven to such drastic action highlights that he and the other 13 men must be released from prison. The governments of the United States and Eswatini must take responsibility for the real human consequences of their deal.”

Topics: eSwatini Roberto Mosquera del Peral US deportees

Related

US deportees arrive in South Sudan, airport sources say
Middle-East

US deportees arrive in South Sudan, airport sources say

Eswatini says Jamaican man deported by US has been repatriated
World

Eswatini says Jamaican man deported by US has been repatriated

A major Russian drone and missile attack on Ukraine kills at least 6 people, officials say

A major Russian drone and missile attack on Ukraine kills at least 6 people, officials say
Updated 22 October 2025
AP
Follow

A major Russian drone and missile attack on Ukraine kills at least 6 people, officials say

A major Russian drone and missile attack on Ukraine kills at least 6 people, officials say
  • Repeated waves of missiles and drones throughout the night targeted at least eight Ukrainian cities
  • Russian drones also hit a kindergarten in Kharkiv during the day Wednesday when children were in the building
Updated 22 October 2025
AP

KYIV: A large-scale Russian drone and missile attack across Ukraine killed at least six people, including a woman and her two young daughters, officials said Wednesday, as US-led efforts to end the war floundered and Ukraine’s president sought more foreign military help.
Repeated waves of missiles and drones throughout the night targeted at least eight Ukrainian cities, as well as a village in the Kyiv region where a strike set fire to a house in which the mother and her 6-month and 12-year-old daughters were staying, regional head Mykola Kalashnyk said.
At least 25 people, including five children, were injured in Kyiv alone, authorities said.

Russian drones also hit a kindergarten in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, during the day Wednesday when children were in the building, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said. One person was killed and six were injured but no children were physically harmed, he said.
Even so, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said many of the children were in shock after being rescued from the building by emergency crews.
Russia fired 405 strike and decoy drones and 28 missiles at Ukraine, mainly targeting Kyiv, Ukraine’s air force said.
Peace efforts mark time
US President Donald Trump ‘s efforts to end the war that started with Russia’s all-out invasion of its neighbor more than three years ago have failed to gain traction. Trump has repeatedly expressed frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s refusal to budge from his conditions for a settlement after Ukraine offered a ceasefire and direct peace talks.
Trump said Tuesday that his plan for a swift meeting with Putin was on hold because he didn’t want it to be a “waste of time.” European leaders accused Putin of stalling. Zelensky said Wednesday that Trump’s proposal to freeze the conflict where it stands on the front line “was a good compromise” — a step that could pave the way for negotiations.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday that the planned summit requires careful preparation, suggesting that laying the groundwork could be protracted. “No one wants to waste time: neither President Trump nor President Putin,” he said. “These are the two presidents who are accustomed to working efficiently with high productivity.”
Zelensky urged the European Union, the United States, and the Group of Seven industrialized nations to heap more pressure on Russia and force it to the negotiating table.
Pressure can be applied on Moscow “only through sanctions, long-range (missile) capabilities, and coordinated diplomacy among all our partners,” he said.
Zelensky credited Trump’s remarks that he was considering supplying Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine for Putin’s willingness to meet.
Russia has not made significant progress on the battlefield where a war of attrition has taken a high toll on Russian infantry and Ukraine is short of manpower, military analysts say. Meanwhile, both sides have invested in long-range strike capabilities to hit rear areas.
Ukraine says it hit a key Russian chemical plant
Ukraine’s army general staff said the country’s forces struck a chemical plant in Russia’s Bryansk region on Tuesday night using British-made air-launched Storm Shadow missiles. The plant is an important part of the Russian military and industrial complex producing gunpowder, explosives, missile fuel and ammunition, it said.
Russian officials in the region confirmed an attack but did not mention the plant.
Russia’s Defense Ministry said its air defenses downed 33 Ukrainian drones over several regions overnight, including the area around St. Petersburg. Eight airports temporarily suspended flights overnight because of the attack.
Zelensky arrived Wednesday in Oslo, Norway, and after that flew to Stockholm, where he is expected to meet with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson at the start of what the Ukrainian leader has said will be a week of intense diplomacy.
More international economic sanctions on Russia are likely to be discussed at an EU summit in Brussels on Thursday. On Friday, a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing — a group of 35 countries who support Ukraine — is to take place in London.
Also Wednesday, Trump is expected to hold talks at the White House with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte. The military alliance has been coordinating deliveries of weapons to Ukraine, many of them purchased from the United States by Canada and European countries.
Russia’s long barrage
Moscow’s attack, which began overnight and extended into Wednesday morning, also targeted energy infrastructure and caused rolling blackouts, officials said. Russia has been trying to cripple the country’s power grid before the bitter winter sets in.
In Kyiv, residents reeled from the drone and missile bombardment.
“We heard a loud explosion and then the glass started to shatter, and then everything was caught up in a burst of fire, the embers were everywhere,” Olena Biriukova, a 58-year-old living in an apartment building told The Associated Press.
“It was very scary for kids,” she said. “I never thought that this could happen in our neighborhood.”
Zelensky said the Russian attack targeted the wider Kyiv, Odesa, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Poltava, Vinnytsia, Zaporizhzhia, Cherkasy, and Sumy — 10 regions in all.
Two more people were found dead in the Dnipro district of the Ukrainian capital, where emergency services rescued 10 people after a fire caused by drone debris hit the sixth floor of a 16-story residential building, local authorities said.
And in Kyiv’s Darnytskyi district emergency services were responding after drone debris hit a 17-story residential building causing a fire on five floors. Fifteen people had to be rescued, including two children.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Kharkiv Missile attack

Related

Update Ukraine says Russian strikes hit Kharkiv, killing two
World

Ukraine says Russian strikes hit Kharkiv, killing two

Four dead, dozens injured in Russia drone strikes on Kharkiv video
World

Four dead, dozens injured in Russia drone strikes on Kharkiv

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Life in Sync’ by Philippa Gander

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Life in Sync’ by Philippa Gander

Sheikh Saleh Al-Fawzan appointed Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia

Sheikh Saleh Al-Fawzan appointed Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia

Royal Commission for AlUla announces partnership with Center Pompidou in Paris

Royal Commission for AlUla announces partnership with Center Pompidou in Paris

US urges UN security council to ease sanctions on Syria amid push for more inclusive transition

US urges UN security council to ease sanctions on Syria amid push for more inclusive transition

Jewish figures worldwide call for sanctions against Israel

Signatories include Emmy winner Hannah Einbinder, Oscar-winning filmmaker Jonathan Glazer, Pulitzer Prize winner Benjamin Moser.

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.