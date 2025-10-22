You are here

South Africa sniff series-levelling win after Pakistan slump in second Test
Pakistan’s Asif Afridi celebrates after the dismissal of South Africa’s Tristan Stubbs during the third day of the second test cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, on October 22, 2025. (AP)
Updated 43 sec ago
AFP
  • Pakistan end third day on precarious 94-4 with a lead of 23, with Babar Azam unbeaten on 49
  • Simon Harmer took three early wickets after Muthusamy, Rabada’s crucial partnership earlier 
Rawalpindi: Simon Harmer grabbed three early wickets to push South Africa closer to a series-levelling victory over a faltering Pakistan in the second Test in Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

Harmer took 3-26 as Pakistan ended the third day on a precarious 94-4 — just 23 runs ahead with six wickets and two days remaining on a spin-spiced Rawalpindi stadium pitch.

Pakistan’s last hopes rest on Babar Azam, unbeaten on 49, and Mohammad Rizwan, 16 not out, as they strive to win the two-match series, having won the first Test by 93 runs in Lahore.

South Africa piled up 404 runs after Senuran Muthusamy scored a career-best 89 not out and Kagiso Rabada posted his highest Test score of 71, giving the visitors a crucial 71-run lead.

The home team scored 333 in their first innings.

With their backs to the wall, Pakistan’s second innings started disastrously as opener Imam-ul-Haq (nine) and skipper Shan Masood (nought) fell to Harmer with the score at 16.

It became 16-3 when Rabada had Abdullah Shafique caught in the slips for six.

Harmer returned for his second spell to dismiss Saud Shakeel, who was caught in the slips for 11 to end a resolute 44-run third wicket stand.

Earlier, Asif Afridi became the oldest debutant to take a five or more wicket haul in Tests with figures of 6-79.

His effort had South Africa struggling on 221-7 as Pakistan looked set for a lead, but home skipper Masood’s decision to take the second new ball proved a big mistake.

Muthusamy played an anchor role in helping to add 169 for the last two wickets before Asif ended the innings on the stroke of tea.

Muthusamy defied the Pakistan spinners, hitting eight fours to improve on his previous highest score of 68 not out against Bangladesh at Chattogram last year.

Muthusamy added an invaluable 71 runs for the ninth wicket with Keshav Maharaj (30) and then increased the lead with a last-wicket stand worth 98.

Rabada smashed four sixes and as many fours, improving on the 47 he made against New Zealand at Christchurch in 2022.

ASIF BEATS MARRIOT’S RECORD

The morning belonged to Asif, who at 38 years and 301 days overtook England’s Charles Marriott as the oldest debutant to take five wickets.

Marriott did so against the West Indies at The Oval in 1933 aged 37 years and 332 days.

Like fellow left-armer Maharaj — who took seven wickets for the visitors in Pakistan’s 333 all out — Asif used the dry conditions to maximum effect.

With the turn on the Rawalpindi stadium pitch increasing considerably, Asif dismissed Kyle Verreynne caught behind by wicketkeeper Rizwan for 10 with the fourth ball of the day.

Tristan Stubbs defied Pakistan’s spinners for 256 minutes before a fastish delivery from Asif trapped him leg-before for 76. His knock was studded with six fours and a six.

Asif completed his five-wicket haul by trapping Harmer leg-before for two while Noman Ali dismissed Marco Jansen in the same manner for 12.

