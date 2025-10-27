You are here

‘Black Day’: Pakistan says South Asia peace will remain elusive until Kashmir dispute’s resolution

A member of the Indian security personnel stands guard on a street ahead of India's Independence Day celebrations, in Srinagar, Indian Kashmir, on August 14, 2025. (REUTERS/File)
Updated 27 October 2025
  • Pakistan observes Oct. 27 every day as ‘Black Day’ to mark India’s takeover of Jammu and Kashmir part it administers
  • Shehbaz Sharif accuses India of imposing “draconian laws” in disputed Kashmir, denying people right to expression
Arab News Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: Lasting peace and stability in South Asia will remain elusive until the Jammu and Kashmir dispute is resolved, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Monday as Pakistan marks “Black Day” to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir. 

Pakistanis and Kashmiris across the world observe ‘Black Day’ on Oct. 27 every year to mark India’s takeover of the part of Jammu and Kashmir it administers in 1947, months after the division of the Indian sub-continent in 1947. In Pakistan, multiple rallies are held to mark the event, during which participants express their solidarity with Kashmiris in their struggle against the takeover. 

Nuclear-armed India and Pakistan have fought two out of three wars over the disputed Himalayan territory, which they both claim in full but administer only in parts. In May, the two countries engaged in a brief military confrontation after India blamed Pakistan for being involved in an attack in Indian-administered Kashmir that caused the killings of 22 tourists. 

Islamabad accuses India of denying Kashmiris the right to self-determination and consistently urges the international community to force India to hold a plebiscite as per the United Nations Security Council Resolutions. India denies Pakistan’s allegations and accuses Islamabad of fomenting militancy in the disputed area. 

“Lasting peace and stability in South Asia will remain elusive without the just and peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people,” Sharif said as per a statement issued by his office. 

Ties between India and Pakistan hit a new low since Aug. 5, 2019, when New Delhi revoked semi-autonomous status of the part of Kashmir it controls, dividing it into two federally administered territories.

The Pakistani prime minister accused India of imposing “draconian laws” in the disputed territory, alleging that New Delhi had “unleashed a systematic campaign of violence and brutality” to silence legitimate political voices of the Kashmiris.

“The unlawful and unjustified incarceration of several prominent Kashmiri leaders and activists, as well as media personalities, is an ugly manifestation of this Indian extremist agenda,” he said. 

Sharif assured the people of Kashmir that Pakistan stands “resolutely” beside them.
 
“We reaffirm our unwavering solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir and will never relent in our commitment to the Kashmir cause, until justice is done and the promise of self-determination, pledged by the international community, is finally fulfilled,” he said. 

Pakistan urges stronger OIC trade liberalization, digital integration at Istanbul conference

  • Country’s commerce minister calls for harmonized trade rules, digital cooperation across OIC states
  • He proposes OIC Green Finance Mechanism, knowledge-sharing center for agriculture, manufacturing
Ismail Dilawar

KARACHI: Pakistan has urged Muslim nations to deepen economic and digital integration, according to an official statement on Tuesday, calling for the removal of trade barriers and joint investment in green and technology-driven growth across the Islamic world.

Addressing the 41st session of the Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation (COMCEC) of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan said stronger intra-OIC cooperation was essential to face global economic, political and environmental challenges.

“For us in the Islamic world, economic cooperation is not merely about trade: it is about forging stronger bonds of partnership and mutual benefit,” he told delegates.

Khan said intra-OIC trade remained below potential due to regulatory barriers, limited connectivity and infrastructure gaps while calling for cutting non-tariff barriers, streamlining customs and harmonizing trade regulations to enable freer movement of goods and services.

“Pakistan believes the OIC Trade Agreement should become a real tool for trade liberalization and cross-border facilitation,” he said, urging more private-sector engagement and public-private partnerships to spur investment and job creation.

The minister highlighted the need to prioritize digital integration in areas such as e-commerce, fintech and digital infrastructure to create new opportunities for youth and entrepreneurs.

“By promoting digital integration, we can enhance market access and create new prospects for innovation and growth,” he said.

He also proposed the creation of an OIC Green Finance Mechanism to fund climate-resilient and renewable-energy projects, stressing that economic progress must align with environmental stewardship.

Khan suggested establishing an OIC Center of Excellence for knowledge sharing and capacity building in sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing and clean energy.

Speaking on behalf of the Asia Group of OIC member states, he pointed out that while digital technologies were reshaping trade and finance, significant disparities persisted in broadband coverage, data governance and cross-border payments.

“The Muslim Ummah must act decisively to ensure that no member state is left behind in this digital transformation,” he said, urging investment in secure and inclusive digital infrastructure and Shariah-compliant financial tools for small and medium enterprises.

