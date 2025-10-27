You are here

Trump set to arrive in Japan, where he'll meet new Prime Minister Takaichi
US President Donald Trump gestures as he departs on Air Force One from Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang on October 27, 2025. (AFP)
Updated 27 October 2025
AP
  • Trump said he would talk about the “great friendship” between the US and Japan during his visit
President Donald Trump arrives Monday in Japan where new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is banking on building a friendly personal relationship with the US leader to ease trade tensions.
The meeting is an early diplomatic test for Takaichi, the first woman to lead Japan. She took office only last week, and has a tenuous coalition backing her.
Trump spent Sunday in Malaysia, where he participated in a regional summit.
Trump said he would talk about the “great friendship” between the US and Japan during his visit.
“I hear phenomenal things” about the new Japanese prime minister, Sanae Takaichi, Trump said. He noted her closeness with former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, with whom Trump had a good relationship during his first term.
“It’s going to be very good,” he said. “That really helps Japan and the United States.”
Trade has been Trump’s focus in Asia
There’s no shortage of security issues in the region, including access to the South China Sea and the future of Taiwan. But Trump’s focus has undoubtedly been trade and his desire to realign the international economy in his vision of “America first.”
For the most part, that means tariffs, or at least the threat of them. Trump has frequently used taxes on imports — from allies and adversaries alike — in an effort to boost domestic manufacturing or seek more favorable terms.
However, his unilateral power to enact tariffs remains contested. Trump is awaiting a Supreme Court case that could solidify his authority or limit it.
Trump’s last stop was Malaysia
The president is flying to Tokyo from Kuala Lumpur, where he attended the annual summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. He participated in a ceremonial signing of an expanded ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia, which fought earlier this year. Trump helped pressure both countries to stop by threatening to withhold trade agreements.
The summit is not a guaranteed part of any president’s itinerary, but it was an opportunity for Trump to reengage with a critical region for the first time since returning to office.
In addition, American and Chinese negotiators used the summit to advance trade talks, with the potential for an agreement that would reduce tensions between the world’s two largest economies later this week.
Trump congratulates Argentina’s Milei on midterms success
While on his way to Japan, Trump posted on Truth Social that Argentine President Javier Milei was “doing a wonderful job” as his party beat expectations in midterm elections.
“Our confidence in him was justified by the People of Argentina,” Trump wrote.
Trump ally Milei essentially received a vote of confidence to pursue his policies to break long-standing inflation and economic problems in Argentina. A libertarian seeking to unlock free-market forces, Milei has endeared himself to Trump’s “Make America Great Again” movement with an appearance this year at the Conservative Political Action Conference in the US
The Trump administration provided a $20 billion credit swap line to bolster Milei ahead of the election and was looking to provide an additional $20 billion to support the value of Argentina’s peso.
Japan tightens security ahead of Trump’s arrival
Japan’s capital saw heightened security ahead of US President Donald Trump’s arrival on Monday. Tokyo’s metropolitan police set up a special taskforce and mobilized some 18,000 officers.
At Tokyo’s Haneda airport, where Trump will arrive, all lockers and garbage bins were closed or removed.
In downtown Tokyo, vehicles were checked and police dogs were stationed near the US Embassy, where riot police were also deployed. One man was arrested for allegedly carrying knives outside the embassy.
Trump departs Malaysia for Japan
Trump is moving on to the second leg of his Asia tour, boarding Air Force One for Japan after time in Kuala Lumpur for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit.
The US president didn’t talk to gathered reporters as he walked the red carpet and watched dancers as he made his way to the airplane.
Still, the president felt his time in Malaysia was productive, calling it a “very vibrant” nation in a post on his social media site. Trump noted the ceasefire agreement signed between Thailand and Cambodia as well as trade frameworks that were part of his time with leaders.
“Now, off to Japan!!!” Trump said on Truth Social.

