Princess Rajwa stuns at parliament opening

DUBAI: The stylish Princess Rajwa Al-Hussein had her daughter on her mind at the inauguration of Jordan’s 20th parliament’s second ordinary session led by King Abdullah on Sunday.

The Saudi Arabia-born princess wore a grey twill midi dress from Self Portrait, a London-based ready-to-wear label that was launched in 2013 by Han Chong.







Princess Rajwa complemented her look with a custom bag by Jordanian brand By Sireen, which had her daughter Princess Iman’s name on it in Arabic. (Instagram)



She complemented the look with a custom bag by Jordanian brand By Sireen, which had her daughter Princess Iman’s name on it in Arabic. The ensemble came together with black leather slingback pumps from YSL.

Also in attendance was Queen Rania, who shared pictures of herself alongside King Abdullah and Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah on Instagram.

She was dressed in a full-length, sky-blue silk-shirt dress by Italian luxury label Valentino. She completed the look with blue suede pumps by Jennifer Chamandi and a bag from Fendi.

She was joined by Princess Salma, who opted for an all-black look with midi dress by London brand Me+Em.

In his speech, King Abdullah reaffirmed Jordan’s support for Palestinians in the Occupied Territories.

“Today, we stand witness to the tragedy endured by our brothers and sisters in Gaza, who continue to persevere. To them we say: we stand with you as brothers, supporting you with all that we can.”

He also spoke about developing Jordan’s education, health care and transport sectors, and plans for megaprojects, investment attraction and job creation.