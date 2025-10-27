You are here

Pakistan's Sharif hails Trump's 'instrumental role' as Thailand, Cambodia sign peace accord

US President Donald Trump (C) walks off the stage after a group photo next to Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim (R) and Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Manet (L) before the 13th ASEAN - United States Summit during the 47th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Kuala Lumpur on October 26, 2025. (AFP)
US President Donald Trump (C) walks off the stage after a group photo next to Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim (R) and Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Manet (L) before the 13th ASEAN - United States Summit during the 47th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Kuala Lumpur on October 26, 2025. (AFP)
Updated 27 October 2025
Pakistan’s Sharif hails Trump’s ‘instrumental role’ as Thailand, Cambodia sign peace accord

Pakistan’s Sharif hails Trump’s ‘instrumental role’ as Thailand, Cambodia sign peace accord
  • Shehbaz Sharif credits Trump for “resolute” peace efforts, praises him for saving millions of lives worldwide 
  • Trump used threat of tariffs against Cambodia, Thailand to broker peace between the two states this summer
Updated 27 October 2025
Hasaan Ali Khan
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday congratulated Cambodia and Thailand on signing a peace accord that expanded their earlier ceasefire, praising United States President Donald Trump’s “instrumental role” in brokering peace between the two sides.

Trump used the threat of higher tariffs against both countries to help get them to agree to end the fighting this summer that resulted in dozens of deaths and the displacement of hundreds of thousands. The US president watched on Sunday as the prime ministers of Cambodia and Thailand signed the expanded ceasefire accord at the annual summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, of which both nations are members. 

The agreement calls for Thailand to release 18 Cambodian soldiers held as prisoners and for both sides to begin withdrawing heavy weapons from the border area — a stretch of the 800-kilometer frontier that has been disputed for decades.

“I congratulate the leadership and people of Cambodia and Thailand on the signing of the Kuala Lumpur Peace Accord,” Sharif wrote in a post on X.

“My deep appreciation to President Donald Trump for his instrumental role in advancing peace through the KL Accord, the Gaza Peace Plan, and his resolute efforts for peace and stability in the Middle East and South Asia — saving millions of lives across the globe.”

The Pakistani prime minister described it as “another historic day for peace and diplomacy,” commending Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim for his “tireless” pursuit of peace in the region.

Trump has positioned himself as a global advocate for peace by pursuing diplomatic resolutions on long-standing conflicts across regions. He has supported several peace initiatives, including the ceasefire in Gaza and also brokered a ceasefire between nuclear-armed Pakistan and India. 

In August this year, Trump brokered another peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia at the White House, which saw both leaders nominate the US president for the Nobel Prize. 

Pakistan eyes European trade corridor via Romania to boost blue economy

Pakistan eyes European trade corridor via Romania to boost blue economy
Updated 41 sec ago
Pakistan eyes European trade corridor via Romania to boost blue economy

Pakistan eyes European trade corridor via Romania to boost blue economy
  • Maritime minister, Romanian envoy discuss linking Karachi Port with Port of Constanța to expand access to European markets
  • Cooperation to focus on digital port systems, training and private-sector investment in maritime infrastructure
Updated 41 sec ago
Ismail Dilawar

KARACHI: Pakistan and Romania are exploring the creation of new maritime linkages between Karachi Port and the Port of Constanța on the Black Sea as part of Islamabad’s push to expand its blue economy and open trade routes to European markets, the ministry of maritime affairs said on Tuesday.

Pakistan’s maritime sector, which underpins its emerging blue economy, contributes less than one percent to GDP but is central to long-term economic plans that envision the country as a regional industrial and trade hub. The government aims to expand the number of operational ports from three to six by 2047, with Karachi, Port Qasim and Gwadar serving as anchors for new regional shipping and logistics corridors linking the Middle East, Central Asia, Eastern Europe and Africa.

The Port of Constanța, one of the largest on the Black Sea, offers direct connectivity to Central and Eastern Europe through the Danube River corridor, providing a potential new route for Pakistani exports to EU markets.

Discussions on the issue took place between Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry and Romanian Ambassador Dr. Dan Stoenescu in Karachi, with Rear Admiral Atiq-ur-Rehman, Acting Chairman of the Karachi Port Trust, also in attendance.

“Pakistan wants to play a bigger role in global maritime trade by building linkages that connect the Middle East, Central Asia, Eastern Europe, and Africa,” Chaudhry was quoted as saying in a statement by the maritime ministry, adding that stronger ties with Romania could help Pakistan diversify its trade and strengthen its role as a regional maritime hub.

Chaudhry said Pakistan’s existing ports are expected to reach full capacity before 2047, underscoring the need for new infrastructure and international partnerships.

“Strengthening maritime infrastructure and connectivity is key to turning Pakistan into a major industrial and trade hub,” he said.

The two sides discussed cooperation in training, digital port systems, environmental management, and capacity building. Chaudhry said developing a skilled workforce to manage next-generation port systems was central to Pakistan’s modernization plans.

Both sides reaffirmed their resolve to expand collaboration across economic, educational, and cultural sectors, reflecting what the ministry described as a growing partnership between Pakistan and Romania.

According to the maritime ministry statement, Romanian Ambassador Stoenescu praised the quality of Pakistani exports and said his country was interested in importing sports goods, surgical instruments, and agricultural products. 

He called maritime cooperation “a practical way to deepen regional integration and shared prosperity.”

