Afghan, Pakistan peace talks enter third day as Trump again offers help
Afghan refugees deported from Pakistan arrive with their belongings at the zero point border crossing between Afghanistan and Pakistan in the Spin Boldak district of Kandahar province on October 19, 2025. (AFP/File)
Updated 27 October 2025
Reuters
  • Two Pakistan security sources accused the Afghan Taliban of not cooperating with the dialogue process
  • Pakistan Defense minister says failure to reach an agreement in the Istanbul talks would mean “open war”
ISLAMABAD: Afghanistan and Pakistan officials met in Istanbul on Monday for a third day of talks after failing to clinch a lasting peace, three sources familiar with the matter said, as US President Donald Trump repeated an offer to mediate.

The South Asian neighbors agreed to a ceasefire in Doha on October 19 after days of border clashes that killed dozens in the worst such violence since the Taliban seized power in Kabul in 2021.

The current second round of peace talks mediated by Turkiye aims to hammer out a long-term truce, but both sides have offered markedly different interpretations of the talks.

Two Pakistan security sources accused the Afghan Taliban of not cooperating with the dialogue process.

“The Pakistani delegation has made it clear that no compromise is possible on our core demands on cross border terrorism,” one of the sources said.

A Taliban delegate to the talks dismissed as “false” the suggestion that the Islamist group was holding up the talks, adding that the discussions were still in progress.

“Overall the meeting is going well and we discussed multiple issues in a friendly environment,” the person said.

The sources spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to speak publicly on the issue.

In comments on Monday to state broadcaster RTA, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said, “The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan supports dialogue and believes that problems and issues can be resolved through dialogue.”

A spokesperson for Pakistan’s foreign ministry declined to comment on the current status of talks.

On Saturday, Pakistan’s defense minister said he believed Afghanistan wanted peace but that failure to reach an agreement in the Istanbul talks would mean “open war.”

Late on Sunday, Trump repeated an offer to help end the conflict.

“I’ll get that solved very quickly, I know them both,” he said in the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur on the sidelines of a regional summit.

“I have no doubt we are going to get that done quickly.”

The clashes began after Pakistan’s air strike this month on Kabul, the Afghan capital, targeting the head of the Pakistani Taliban, a militant group separate from the Taliban that rules Afghanistan.

The Taliban responded with attacks on Pakistani military posts along the length of the 2,600 km (1,600 miles) border.

Pakistan accuses the Taliban of allowing the Pakistani Taliban to operate with impunity inside Afghanistan, from where it launches attacks on Pakistani security forces. Kabul denies this.

Clashes between Pakistan and the Pakistani Taliban over the weekend killed five Pakistani soldiers and 25 militants near the border with Afghanistan, the military said on Sunday.

Pakistan urges stronger OIC trade liberalization, digital integration at Istanbul conference

Pakistan urges stronger OIC trade liberalization, digital integration at Istanbul conference
Pakistan urges stronger OIC trade liberalization, digital integration at Istanbul conference

Pakistan urges stronger OIC trade liberalization, digital integration at Istanbul conference
  • Country’s commerce minister calls for harmonized trade rules, digital cooperation across OIC states
  • He proposes OIC Green Finance Mechanism, knowledge-sharing center for agriculture, manufacturing
Ismail Dilawar

KARACHI: Pakistan has urged Muslim nations to deepen economic and digital integration, according to an official statement on Tuesday, calling for the removal of trade barriers and joint investment in green and technology-driven growth across the Islamic world.

Addressing the 41st session of the Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation (COMCEC) of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan said stronger intra-OIC cooperation was essential to face global economic, political and environmental challenges.

“For us in the Islamic world, economic cooperation is not merely about trade: it is about forging stronger bonds of partnership and mutual benefit,” he told delegates.

Khan said intra-OIC trade remained below potential due to regulatory barriers, limited connectivity and infrastructure gaps while calling for cutting non-tariff barriers, streamlining customs and harmonizing trade regulations to enable freer movement of goods and services.

“Pakistan believes the OIC Trade Agreement should become a real tool for trade liberalization and cross-border facilitation,” he said, urging more private-sector engagement and public-private partnerships to spur investment and job creation.

The minister highlighted the need to prioritize digital integration in areas such as e-commerce, fintech and digital infrastructure to create new opportunities for youth and entrepreneurs.

“By promoting digital integration, we can enhance market access and create new prospects for innovation and growth,” he said.

He also proposed the creation of an OIC Green Finance Mechanism to fund climate-resilient and renewable-energy projects, stressing that economic progress must align with environmental stewardship.

Khan suggested establishing an OIC Center of Excellence for knowledge sharing and capacity building in sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing and clean energy.

Speaking on behalf of the Asia Group of OIC member states, he pointed out that while digital technologies were reshaping trade and finance, significant disparities persisted in broadband coverage, data governance and cross-border payments.

“The Muslim Ummah must act decisively to ensure that no member state is left behind in this digital transformation,” he said, urging investment in secure and inclusive digital infrastructure and Shariah-compliant financial tools for small and medium enterprises.

Topics: Pakistan OIC Ties Pakistan’s Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan COMCEC

