Survey shows foreign investors’ confidence in Pakistan rising as 73% recommend future FDI

Survey shows foreign investors’ confidence in Pakistan rising as 73% recommend future FDI
A trader counts US dollar banknotes at a currency exchange booth in Peshawar, Pakistan, on January 25, 2023. (Reuters/File)
Updated 28 October 2025
Survey shows foreign investors’ confidence in Pakistan rising as 73% recommend future FDI

Survey shows foreign investors’ confidence in Pakistan rising as 73% recommend future FDI
  • Survey flags high business costs, complex taxes and slow contract enforcement as key investor concerns
  • OICCI says investors see IT, renewables, agriculture, pharma and export manufacturing as top FDI sectors
Updated 28 October 2025
Ismail Dilawar
KARACHI: Nearly three-fourths of leading foreign investors in Pakistan view the country as a viable destination for future investment, a new survey showed on Tuesday, marking a cautious uptick in sentiment amid improved macroeconomic stability and a stronger currency.

The findings, published in the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Perception and Investment Survey 2025, come as Islamabad seeks to rebuild investor confidence through the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), a hybrid civil-military body formed in 2023 to streamline decision-making, attract foreign investment and coordinate economic policy across federal and provincial levels.

The OICCI represents over 200 multinational firms. Its survey showed 73 percent of its members recommend Pakistan for foreign direct investment (FDI), up from 61 percent in 2023. The chamber attributed the shift to stabilizing inflation, which fell from 37 percent over two years ago to 4 percent in July 2025, a relatively stable rupee and improved credit ratings.

“The notable upward shift in investor sentiment demonstrates that economic stability and policy coordination are beginning to deliver results,” said OICCI President Yousaf Hussain.

“Initiatives like the SIFC have provided a structured mechanism for investment facilitation and inter-governmental alignment,” he added. “Going forward, deeper private-sector inclusion and continued reforms in taxation and regulatory efficiency will be key to sustaining this momentum.”

The survey found that foreign investors’ perception of business risk had shifted from high to medium, though many of them cited structural bottlenecks, including weak federal-provincial coordination, delayed tax refunds, high energy costs and lengthy commercial dispute resolution, as key constraints.

According to OICCI, 96 percent of members reported higher energy costs, 95 percent faced increased wage expenses and 91 percent cited rising raw material costs. Over half said commercial disputes take more than five years to resolve.

The chamber noted that Pakistan’s ability to sustain investor confidence will depend on consistent reforms and policy continuity.

It also urged the government to strengthen Pakistan’s global image, with 82 percent of respondents saying negative international coverage continued to affect investment decisions.

Foreign investors identified IT and digital services, renewable energy, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and export-oriented manufacturing as the most promising sectors for future FDI.

“While investor confidence has improved, the survey also highlights critical areas needing immediate attention, particularly high business costs, complex taxation, and delays in contract enforcement,” OICCI CEO and Secretary General M. Abdul Aleem said.

Founded in 1860, the OICCI is Pakistan’s oldest business chamber and one of South Asia’s leading forums for multinational investors.

Topics: Direct foreign investment Pakistan economy

Pakistan urges stronger OIC trade liberalization, digital integration at Istanbul conference

Pakistan urges stronger OIC trade liberalization, digital integration at Istanbul conference
Updated 7 sec ago
Pakistan urges stronger OIC trade liberalization, digital integration at Istanbul conference

Pakistan urges stronger OIC trade liberalization, digital integration at Istanbul conference
  • Country’s commerce minister calls for harmonized trade rules, digital cooperation across OIC states
  • He proposes OIC Green Finance Mechanism, knowledge-sharing center for agriculture, manufacturing
Updated 7 sec ago
Ismail Dilawar

KARACHI: Pakistan has urged Muslim nations to deepen economic and digital integration, according to an official statement on Tuesday, calling for the removal of trade barriers and joint investment in green and technology-driven growth across the Islamic world.

Addressing the 41st session of the Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation (COMCEC) of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan said stronger intra-OIC cooperation was essential to face global economic, political and environmental challenges.

“For us in the Islamic world, economic cooperation is not merely about trade: it is about forging stronger bonds of partnership and mutual benefit,” he told delegates.

Khan said intra-OIC trade remained below potential due to regulatory barriers, limited connectivity and infrastructure gaps while calling for cutting non-tariff barriers, streamlining customs and harmonizing trade regulations to enable freer movement of goods and services.

“Pakistan believes the OIC Trade Agreement should become a real tool for trade liberalization and cross-border facilitation,” he said, urging more private-sector engagement and public-private partnerships to spur investment and job creation.

The minister highlighted the need to prioritize digital integration in areas such as e-commerce, fintech and digital infrastructure to create new opportunities for youth and entrepreneurs.

“By promoting digital integration, we can enhance market access and create new prospects for innovation and growth,” he said.

He also proposed the creation of an OIC Green Finance Mechanism to fund climate-resilient and renewable-energy projects, stressing that economic progress must align with environmental stewardship.

Khan suggested establishing an OIC Center of Excellence for knowledge sharing and capacity building in sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing and clean energy.

Speaking on behalf of the Asia Group of OIC member states, he pointed out that while digital technologies were reshaping trade and finance, significant disparities persisted in broadband coverage, data governance and cross-border payments.

“The Muslim Ummah must act decisively to ensure that no member state is left behind in this digital transformation,” he said, urging investment in secure and inclusive digital infrastructure and Shariah-compliant financial tools for small and medium enterprises.

Topics: Pakistan OIC Ties Pakistan’s Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan COMCEC

