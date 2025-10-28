You are here

Sudan Unrest
Red Cross says five volunteers killed in Sudan’s Kordofan

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said Tuesday it was "horrified" after five Sudanese Red Crescent volunteers were killed while on duty in Bara, North Kordofan state. (AFP/File)
Updated 28 October 2025
AFP
  • Three other volunteers are missing following Monday’s attack, the IFRC said
  • The Sudanese Red Crescent unit was on an official mission in Bara as part of a food distribution team
GENEVA: The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said Tuesday it was “horrified” after five Sudanese Red Crescent volunteers were killed while on duty in Bara, North Kordofan state.
Three other volunteers are missing following Monday’s attack, the IFRC said.
The oil-rich Kordofan region has been a major battleground in Sudan’s civil war between the regular army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

The RSF claimed Saturday to have regained control of Bara, a strategic city on a key crossroads to the Darfur region. United Nations agencies have voiced alarm about the reported level of violence in the city.
The Sudanese Red Crescent unit was on an official mission in Bara as part of a food distribution team, the IFRC said in a statement.
“They were clearly identified by wearing Red Crescent vests, which are supposed to provide them with full protection, and carried identification cards issued by the local branch.
“Any attack on humanitarian teams is unacceptable.”
The IFRC said the Sudanese Red Crescent has lost 21 colleagues on duty since the conflict broke out in April 2023.
The IFRC, the world’s largest humanitarian network, said that so far this year, 25 Red Cross and Red Crescent staff and volunteers from across the globe have lost their lives while carrying out their humanitarian duties.

- Grim picture -

A war-monitoring group has reported widespread massacres in Kordofan, including in Bara after the RSF claimed to have regained control.
Furthermore, the UN rights office said Monday that summary executions of civilians by RSF fighters were being reported in Bara after its recapture.
“The victims were reportedly accused of supporting the Sudanese Armed Forces. Reports suggest that dozens of civilians have been killed,” it said.
Jacqueline Parlevliet, the UN refugee agency’s Port Sudan sub-office chief, said Tuesday that “violence and human rights violations have been reported by survivors” following the fall of Bara.
This has triggered “further displacement of thousands” within North Kordofan, she told reporters in Geneva.
“We are concerned about a possible siege of the town of El Obeid, hosting tens of thousands of internally displaced Sudanese, which would further exacerbate humanitarian needs in the region,” she added, speaking from Amsterdam.

Topics: Sudan Unrest International Federation of Red Cross Sudanese Red Crescent Society Kordofan

Iraq can disarm factions only when the US withdraws, prime minister says 

Iraq can disarm factions only when the US withdraws, prime minister says 
Updated 04 November 2025
Reuters
Follow

Iraq can disarm factions only when the US withdraws, prime minister says 

Iraq can disarm factions only when the US withdraws, prime minister says 
  • Sudani highlights US investment in Iraq’s energy sector
  • Sudani confident in election victory, aims for second term
Updated 04 November 2025
Reuters

BAGHDAD: Iraq has pledged to bring all weapons under the control of the state, but that will not work so long as there is a US-led coalition in the country that some Iraqi factions view as an occupying force, the prime minister said on Monday.
Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani said a plan was still in place to have the multinational anti-Daesh coalition completely leave Iraq, one of Iran’s closest Arab allies, by September 2026 because the threat from Islamist militant groups had eased considerably.
“There is no Daesh. Security and stability? Thank God it’s there ... so give me the excuse for the presence of 86 states (in a coalition),” he said in an interview in Baghdad, referring to the number of countries that have participated in the coalition since it was formed in 2014.
“Then, for sure there will be a clear program to end any arms outside of state institutions. This is the demand of all,” he said, noting factions could enter official security forces or get into politics by laying down their arms.
‘No side can pull Iraq to war’, says Sudani
Iraq is navigating a politically sensitive effort to disarm Iran-backed militias amid pressure from the US, which has said it would like Sudani to dismantle armed groups affiliated with the Popular Mobilization Forces, an umbrella group of mostly Shiite factions. The PMF was formally integrated into Iraq’s state forces and includes several groups aligned with Iran.
At the same time, the US and Iraq have agreed on a phased withdrawal of American troops, with a full exit expected by the end of 2026. An initial drawdown began in 2025.
Asked about growing international pressure on non-state armed groups in the region such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah, part of Iran’s so-called Axis of Resistance created to counter US and Israeli influence in the Middle East, Sudani said:
“There is time enough, God willing. The situation here is different than Lebanon.”
“Iraq is clear in its stances to maintain security and stability and that state institutions have the decision over war and peace, and that no side can pull Iraq to war or conflict,” said Sudani.
Shiite power Iran has gained vast influence in Iraq since a US-led invasion toppled Saddam Hussein in 2003, with heavily armed pro-Iranian paramilitary groups wielding enormous political and military power.
Successive Iraqi governments have faced the challenge of keeping both arch-foes Iran and the US as allies. While the US slaps sanctions on Iran, Iraq does business with it.
Securing major US investment is a top priority for Iraq, which has faced severe economic problems and years of sectarian bloodletting since 2003.
Us companies increasingly active in Iraq, says Sudani
“There is a clear, intensive and qualitative entrance of US companies into Iraq,” said Sudani, including the biggest ever agreement with GE for 24,000 MW of power, equivalent to the country’s entire current generation capacity, he said.
In August, Iraq signed an agreement in principle with US oil producer Chevron (CVX.N), for a project at Nassiriya in southern Iraq that consists of four exploration blocks in addition to the development of other producing oil fields.
Sudani said an agreement with US LNG firm Excelerate to provide LNG helped Iraq cope with rolling power cuts.
Sudani praised a recent preliminary agreement signed with ExxonMobil, and he said the advantage of this agreement is that for the first time Iraq is agreeing with a global company to develop oilfields along with an export system.
Sudani said that US and European companies had shown interest in a plan for the building of a fixed platform for importing and exporting gas off the coast of the Grand Faw Port, which would be the first project there.
Sudani said the government had set a deadline for the end of 2027 to stop all burning of gas and to reach self-sufficiency in gas supplies, and to stop gas imports from Iran.
“We burn gas worth four to five billion (dollars) per year and import gas with 4 billion dollars per year. These are wrong policies and it’s our government that has been finding solutions to these issues,” he said.
Sudani is running against established political parties in his ruling coalition in Iraq’s November 11 election and said he expects to win. Many analysts regard him as the frontrunner.
“We expect a significant victory,” he said, adding he wanted a second term. “We want to keep going on this path.”
Sudani said he believed this year’s elections would see a higher turnout than last year’s roughly 40 percent in parliamentary polls, which was down from around 80 percent two decades ago.
Sudani campaigns as Iraq’s builder-in-chief
He has portrayed himself as the builder-in-chief, his campaign posters strategically laid out at key sites of Baghdad construction, including a new dual-carriageway along the Tigris in the center of the capital.
He ticks off the number of incomplete projects he inherited from previous governments – 2,582, he said — and notes he spent a fraction of their initial cost to finish them.
Many Iraqis have been positive about the roads, bridges and buildings they have seen go up, helping to somewhat alleviate the choking traffic in the city.
But it has come at a cost.
Sudani’s three-year budget was the largest in Iraq’s history at over $150 billion a year.
He also hired about 1 million employees into the already-bloated state bureaucracy, buying social stability at the cost of severely limiting the government’s fiscal room for maneuver.
“I am not worried about Iraq’s financial and economic situation. Iraq is a rich country with many resources, but my fear is that the implementation of reforms is delayed,” he said.

Topics: Iraq Mohammed Shia al-Sudani

