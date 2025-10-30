You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia’s real GDP grows 5% in Q3: GASTAT 

Saudi Arabia’s real GDP grows 5% in Q3: GASTAT 

Saudi Arabia’s real GDP grows 5% in Q3: GASTAT 
The robust performance underscores progress under the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 strategy. Shutterstock
Short Url

https://arab.news/5nxs3

Updated 30 October 2025
Nirmal Narayanan
Follow

Saudi Arabia’s real GDP grows 5% in Q3: GASTAT 

Saudi Arabia’s real GDP grows 5% in Q3: GASTAT 
Updated 30 October 2025
Nirmal Narayanan
Follow

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s economy grew 5 percent in the third quarter from a year earlier, driven by strong gains in both oil and non-oil sectors, official data showed. 

According to flash estimates from the General Authority for Statistics, oil activities grew 8.2 percent, while non-oil output expanded 4.5 percent and government activities increased 1.8 percent during the same period. 

This is the fastest pace since the first quarter of 2023, when real GDP was up 5.7 percent.

The robust performance underscores progress under the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 strategy, which aims to diversify the economy and reduce reliance on crude revenues. 

This is in line with remarks by Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Alibrahim, who said during a panel discussion at the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh that Saudi Arabia’s GDP is expected to grow 5.1 percent in 2025, supported by continued momentum in non-oil sectors. 

In its latest report, GASTAT stated: “The main driver of growth in real GDP was non-oil activities, which contributed 2.6 percentage points, oil activities contributed 2 percentage points, government activities and net taxes on products each contributed 0.2 percentage points.”  

The authority reported that seasonally adjusted real GDP increased 1.4 percent in the third quarter compared to the previous three months. 

Oil activities expanded 3.1 percent quarter on quarter, while non-oil and government activities rose 0.6 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively. 

The report said: “Oil activities were the main contributor to the growth of seasonally adjusted real GDP, adding 0.8 percentage points. Non-oil activities contributed 0.4 percentage points, government activities and net taxes on products each contributed 0.1 percentage points.”

Earlier this month, the World Bank raised its forecast for Saudi Arabia’s 2025 economic growth to 3.2 percent, up from 2.8 percent projected in April, citing stronger oil output and robust non-oil activity. 

In September, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development also revised its estimate for the Kingdom’s 2026 GDP growth to 3.9 percent, compared with its previous projection of 2.5 percent. 

According to GASTAT, flash estimates of quarterly GDP are produced within a short period after the end of the reference quarter, when data for the period is still incomplete. These early estimates provide an initial indication of economic performance and are later revised when full data becomes available. 

Topics: Saudi GDP General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT) Saudi economy

Related

Saudi economy minister projects 5.1% real GDP growth for 2025
Business & Economy

Saudi economy minister projects 5.1% real GDP growth for 2025

Saudi non-oil sector to drive 3.5% annual GDP growth through 2028: S&P Global 
Business & Economy

Saudi non-oil sector to drive 3.5% annual GDP growth through 2028: S&P Global 

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector posts strong growth as PMI hits 60.2 

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector posts strong growth as PMI hits 60.2 
Updated 8 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan 
Follow

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector posts strong growth as PMI hits 60.2 

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector posts strong growth as PMI hits 60.2 
Updated 8 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s non-oil economy accelerated in October, with the Purchasing Managers’ Index climbing to 60.2, its second-highest level in more than a decade, signaling strong business growth momentum. 

The latest survey by Riyad Bank and S&P Global showed a sharp improvement in operating conditions across the Kingdom’s private sector, underpinned by solid demand, rising employment, and robust output growth.  

The October reading, up from 57.8 in September, highlights the sustained momentum of the non-oil economy as Vision 2030 reforms continue to drive diversification away from crude revenues. 

Speaking at the Future Investment Initiative in October, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Alibrahim said the Kingdom’s gross domestic product is expected to expand by 5.1 percent in 2025, supported by continued growth in non-oil activities. 

Commenting on the latest report, Naif Al-Ghaith, chief economist at Riyad Bank, said: “Saudi Arabia’s non-oil private sector recorded a solid improvement in business conditions in October, with the PMI rising to 60.2, marking one of the strongest readings in over a decade.”  

He added: “The acceleration was driven by broad-based gains in output, new orders, and employment, reflecting sustained demand momentum and continued strength in the non-oil economy.”  

Al-Ghaith noted that the latest survey results also indicate a strong start to the final quarter of the year, supported by both domestic and external demand. 

According to the report, the pace of growth in new orders received by non-oil companies accelerated for the third consecutive month in October, with 48 percent of surveyed firms reporting higher sales. 

Participating companies attributed the sales growth to improving economic conditions, a growing client base, and increased foreign investment. 

Output and employment also expanded sharply during the month, with job creation rising at the fastest pace in nearly 16 years.

Al-Ghaith said the persistent rise in new export orders highlights the growing competitiveness of Saudi firms and the progress achieved under ongoing diversification initiatives. 

“The rise in demand encouraged firms to expand production and workforce capacity at the fastest rate since 2009, as businesses expanded capacity to meet new workloads. Purchasing activity and inventories also increased, while suppliers’ delivery times continued to improve, reflecting efficient coordination and resilient supply chains,” he added.  

October data indicated a sharp rise in input costs for non-oil firms, driven mainly by wage increases from salary revisions and bonuses. 

On the outlook, companies remained optimistic, citing strong market demand, ongoing project work, and government investment initiatives. 

“Optimism is underpinned by solid domestic demand and the momentum of ongoing projects. Although some concerns persist around costs and competition, sentiment overall remains strongly positive, reflecting confidence in the economy’s continued expansion and the strength of the non-oil private sector,” concluded Al-Ghaith.  

Topics: Saudi PMI non-oil economy manufacturing

Related

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil growth hits 6-month high as PMI climbs to 57.8 
Business & Economy

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil growth hits 6-month high as PMI climbs to 57.8 

Saudi non-oil sector activity accelerates as PMI climbs to 56.4 
Business & Economy

Saudi non-oil sector activity accelerates as PMI climbs to 56.4 

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector posts strong growth as PMI hits 60.2 

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector posts strong growth as PMI hits 60.2 

‘Battle of the Sexes’ pits Aryna Sabalenka against Nick Kyrgios

‘Battle of the Sexes’ pits Aryna Sabalenka against Nick Kyrgios

EU in last-minute talks to set new climate goal for COP30

EU in last-minute talks to set new climate goal for COP30

Seoul: North Korea fired artillery rockets during Hegseth’s DMZ visit

Seoul: North Korea fired artillery rockets during Hegseth’s DMZ visit

Jonathan Bailey named People magazine’s 2025 Sexiest Man Alive

Jonathan Bailey named People magazine’s 2025 Sexiest Man Alive

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.