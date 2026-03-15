Where We Are Going Today: New Shanghai in Riyadh

Set in the bustling Solitaire Mall, New Shanghai is quickly becoming a popular destination for diners looking for Chinese and Asian flavors in the Saudi capital.

Curious after hearing positive reviews, I decided to visit the restaurant to see whether the buzz around the name lived up to expectations.

The restaurant’s design immediately stands out. Neon dragon lighting adds a modern touch to the dining room, while stylish seating creates a lively yet comfortable atmosphere.

One of the most appealing details is the open kitchen window, where one can watch chefs preparing dumplings by hand.

The staff provided a warm welcome upon arrival and were attentive throughout the meal. Our server even checked for food allergies before taking our order, a thoughtful gesture that showed attention to detail.

During our visit, the restaurant was nearly full, suggesting it has already built a loyal following among Riyadh diners.

The menu features a variety of Chinese classics and seafood dishes. We started with chicken wontons, followed by chicken fried rice and kung pao chicken.

The dishes were well prepared and flavorful, with the kung pao chicken delivering the familiar balance of spice and sweetness typical of the Sichuan favorite.

Another standout was the whole steamed fish, which arrived perfectly cooked and, to my surprise, fully deboned, making it easy to enjoy.

Other dishes we sampled included duck bao, shrimp, noodles and a light salad. While the flavors were enjoyable overall, preparation time for some dishes was noticeably long, especially on a busy evening.

In addition, plates arrived at different times rather than together, which slightly disrupted the flow of the meal.

Service, however, was a strong point. Staff members were friendly and attentive, including team members from Indonesia and Egypt who made an effort to ensure diners felt comfortable and welcomed.

Prices are reasonable for Riyadh mall dining. Most main dishes range between SR60 ($16) and SR120, placing the restaurant comfortably in the mid-range category.

There are a few areas for improvement; The background music could better match the theme of the restaurant and coordination in the kitchen could help ensure dishes arrive at the table together. Still, these are small issues in what is otherwise a pleasant dining experience.