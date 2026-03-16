MADRID: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit Madrid on Wednesday for talks with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, sources in the PM’s office said Monday.
Zelensky will sign agreements and hold a joint news conference with Sanchez during the visit, his fourth to Spain since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, the sources said.
Zelensky to visit Spain Wednesday for talks with PM Sanchez
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Updated 16 March 2026
Zelensky to visit Spain Wednesday for talks with PM Sanchez
MADRID: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit Madrid on Wednesday for talks with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, sources in the PM’s office said Monday.