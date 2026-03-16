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Zelensky to visit Spain Wednesday for talks with PM Sanchez

Zelensky to visit Spain Wednesday for talks with PM Sanchez
In this handout photograph taken on March 14, 2026 and released on March 15, 2026 by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky attends a meeting with journalists at his office in Kyiv, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (AFP)
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Updated 16 March 2026
Reuters
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Zelensky to visit Spain Wednesday for talks with PM Sanchez

Zelensky to visit Spain Wednesday for talks with PM Sanchez
Updated 16 March 2026
Reuters
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MADRID: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit Madrid on Wednesday for talks with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, sources in the PM’s office said Monday.
Zelensky will sign agreements and hold a joint news conference with Sanchez during the visit, his fourth to Spain since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, the sources said.

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