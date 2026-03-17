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Barca Flick’s ‘last job’ but not yet certain on renewal

Barca Flick’s ‘last job’ but not yet certain on renewal
Barcelona’s coach Hansi Flick leads a training session on the eve of their UEFA Champions League last 16 second leg match against Newcastle United at the Joan Gamper training ground in Sant Joan Despi, near Barcelona, on Mar. 17, 2026. (AFP)
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Updated 37 sec ago
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Barca Flick’s ‘last job’ but not yet certain on renewal

Barca Flick’s ‘last job’ but not yet certain on renewal
  • Flick said he will have to consult with his family before extending his stay
  • “It’s not the right moment (for that), tomorrow is a very important game for us, for the club, for the future“
Updated 37 sec ago
AFP
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BARCELONA: Hansi Flick said on Tuesday that he does not know yet if he will extend his Barcelona contract, but is certain that leading the Catalan giants will be his last job in football.
Recently reelected Barcelona president Joan Laporta said previously that he plans to extend the 61-year-old former Germany and Bayern Munich coach’s deal for a further year beyond 2027.
However, Flick said, on the eve of the Champions League last 16 clash against Newcastle, that even though he is enjoying life with the Spanish champions, he will have to consult with his family before extending his stay.
“It’s not the right moment (for that), tomorrow is a very important game for us, for the club, for the future,” Flick told reporters.
“Everyone knows I am really happy here. I have to speak with my family first. We have time to speak about that but at the moment, it’s not the right moment.”
Flick led Barca to a domestic treble and the Champions League semifinals last season, playing attacking football which the club’s fans have enjoyed.
“I have no thoughts about going to another place or (something) like that. No. I’m here, it will be my last club, my last job here, and I’m really happy for that,” Flick continued.
Barcelona drew 1-1 at Newcastle in the first leg last week, a match in which they were largely outplayed.
“It will be a tough game tomorrow. They’re a physical team, aggressive man-to-man, in transition they are fast players,” said Flick.
“We have to play our perfect game tomorrow and this is important — we’ll try to do this.”
Barcelona defender Pau Cubarsi said that he believed his team can put on a much improved showing at home.
“The intensity they had at their stadium was spectacular. We played in the league phase there too,” said the 19-year-old center-back.
“We had a good defensive set-up but lacked fluidity in attack. It will be different. We’re at home with the fans supporting us.”

Topics: Barcelona Hansi Flick

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