Mushfiqur ton leaves Pakistan needing record run chase to beat Bangladesh

SYLHET, BANGLADESH: Veteran batter Mushfiqur Rahim hit a glittering century as Bangladesh set Pakistan an imposing target of 427 to win the second Test after another commanding day for the hosts on Monday.

Bangladesh posted 390 all out in their second innings on day three with Mushfiqur, who made 137, and Litton Das, who hit 69, putting together 123 runs for the fifth wicket.

The 39-year-old Mushfiqur rolled back the years as he scored his 14th Test century, surpassing Mominul Haque’s record of 13 for Bangladesh.

Pakistan openers Azan Awais and Abdullah Fazal survived the last two overs of the day without scoring before bad light ended play.

The visitors will need a record chase to level the two-match series after Bangladesh won the opener.

West Indies currently hold the record for the 418 they scored to beat Australia in Antigua in 2003, while Pakistan have never successfully chased more than 377.

Starting the day on 110-3 with a lead of 156 runs, Bangladesh lost skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto for 15 but Mushfiqur and Litton put the Pakistan bowlers to the test.

Litton, who scored a century in the first innings, looked good for another big score but fell to Hasan Ali at deep third-man.

Mushfiqur reached his century off 178 balls with a boundary off Mohammad Abbas — the shot that moved him clear of Mominul into the history books.

It was also his eighth Test century since 2022.

Taijul Islam provided valuable lower-order support, adding 77 runs with Mushfiqur before off-spinner Sajid Khan dismissed him for 22.

Mushfiqur was the last man out as he became Sajid’s third wicket in the innings.

Pakistan pace bowling coach Umar Gul, however, said his team will fight on.

“We have two days left and we are mentally prepared. If we bat through the full duration, there is a chance to win — we aren’t just looking for a draw,” said Gul.

“Two or three good partnerships will be very important. To chase 437, you have to be brave and play positive cricket. In cricket, anything is possible.”

Bangladesh spinner Taijul was confident the target would weigh on Pakistan.

“When they see the target number, many things may work in their minds. Discipline is very important now,” said Taijul.

Pace bowler Khurram Shahzad took four 4-86 while Sajid claimed 3-126.