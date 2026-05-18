Closing Bell: Saudi main index ends lower at 10,956

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index dropped on Monday, losing 11.84 points, or 0.11 percent, to close at 10,956.1.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR4.62 billion ($1.23 billion), as 63 of the listed stocks advanced, while 195 retreated.

The MSCI Tadawul Index also decreased, down 0.76 points, or 0.05 percent, to close at 1,467.67.

The Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu lost 109.72 points, or 0.48 percent, to close at 22,723.91. This comes as 27 of the listed stocks advanced, while 43 retreated.

The best-performing stock was Tabuk Agricultural Development Co., with its share price surging by 5.69 percent to SR6.13.

Other top performers included Saudi Chemical Co., which saw its share price rise by 4.15 percent to SR8.53, and East Pipes Integrated Co. for Industry, which saw a 3.73 percent increase to SR191.80.

On the downside, AFG International Co. was among the day’s weakest performers, with its share price declining 7.71 percent to SR12.92.

Perfect Presentation for Commercial Services Co. saw its shares drop 6.24 percent to SR6.46, while Thimar Development Holding Co. declined 5.63 percent to SR30.86.

On the announcements front, Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Co. said it intends to issue a Shariah-compliant, US dollar-denominated, fixed-rate RegS senior unsecured sukuk.

According to a Tadawul statement, the Saudi real estate developer mandated a consortium of major regional and international banks as joint lead managers and bookrunners to arrange a series of fixed-income investor calls beginning May 18.

These institutions include Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, J.P. Morgan, Standard Chartered Bank, and several others.

The Regulation-S benchmark sukuk offering, intended for global markets, will be sized subject to prevailing market conditions and will serve general corporate purposes.

The company’s share price surged 1.23 percent on the main market to reach SR17.25.