Saudi Arabia’s Makkah Route Initiative eases journey for Hajj pilgrims

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has always placed serving the Two Holy Mosques and pilgrims at the forefront of its priorities.

The Hajj pilgrimage, which is mandatory for all able Muslims, once took months and weeks to complete.

However, the journey is now easier for the millions of pilgrims taking part in today’s digital age, thanks partly to the Kingdom’s Makkah Route Initiative.

Those arriving as part of the initiative spend only a few minutes at the Saudi immigration counters, having completed entry requirements in their country of departure.

This pioneering initiative was officially introduced as part of Saudi Vision 2030’s Pilgrim Experience Program.

Announced in 2018 and activated in 2019, the Makkah Route Initiative has proved to be a revolutionary program that travelers say enables them to be fully committed to performing one of their holiest duties while enhancing the experience for what will be a once-in-a-lifetime journey for many.

Several pilgrims benefiting from the service have praised the high level of organization, noting that it created an atmosphere of comfort and reassurance and facilitated their journey to the Kingdom to perform Hajj rituals with ease.

Najmul Hassan, a Bangladeshi pilgrim, told Arab News: “The smooth and efficient service pilgrims experience during their Hajj journey enables them to be fully committed to performing one of their holiest duties with peace of mind.

“Previously it used to take a lot of time and pilgrims were supposed to stay in a long queue at the Hajj terminal upon arrival in the Kingdom, as pilgrims from all the countries were arriving and following the immigration process here. Now, there are more dedicated lounges which make the Hajj journey easy and efficient for them.”

The initiative is led by the Ministry of Interior in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, with support from the ministries of health and media. The Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority, and the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority are also collaborators.

The Ministry of Interior has expanded the service to 17 entry points across 10 countries, and the initiative this year includes Senegal and Brunei Darussalam for the first time as they join Morocco, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Turkiye, Ivory Coast and the Maldives.

Hajjah Khairiyah, an Indonesian pilgrim, praised the initiative, saying the organization of Hajj services in Indonesia had seen a significant improvement.

She highlighted that she and fellow pilgrims were swiftly transferred to their accommodation on arrival in the Kingdom, while their luggage followed designated delivery routes.

She added that by streamlining procedures in the country of departure and reducing waiting times on arrival in the Kingdom, the initiative offered pilgrims a more comfortable journey, allowing them to begin their rituals with peace of mind.

Indonesia, the world’s largest Muslim-majority country, has the biggest Hajj quota, and will send 221,000 pilgrims to the Kingdom this year.

With Hajj expected to begin on May 25, special flights from Indonesia began on April 22 and are scheduled to run until May 21.

The Makkah Route Initiative is also transforming the Hajj experience for a fourth consecutive year for pilgrims departing from Turkiye, providing integrated services to pilgrims from Istanbul at a dedicated terminal.

The initiative also involves the cooperation of qualified personnel fluent in several languages, including Turkish, Arabic and English, to facilitate communication with pilgrims and provide clear guidance.

The first Hajj flight from Bangladesh this year landed at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah on April 18 with 419 pilgrims. The pilgrims were welcomed by Bangladesh’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Delwar Hossain and a team that welcomed those arriving with flowers.

Hossain assured travelers that the Bangladesh Embassy, consulate and Bangladesh Hajj Mission were always supportive if needed.

Mohammed Mohsin, a Bangladeshi pilgrim, told Arab News: “The Makkah Route Initiative made my Hajj journey so efficient. Completing all the necessary procedures before leaving my home country saved me a lot of time.

“I am thankful to the Saudi government which is committed to easing pilgrims’ travel at every step of the journey.”

The Makkah Route Initiative has served a total of 1,254,994 pilgrims since its launch, according to the MoI.

Saudi Arabia is also expanding digital services through the national super app Tawakkalna, allowing beneficiaries of the Makkah Route Initiative to access and display their Hajj permits electronically before departing from their home countries.

The move is part of the Kingdom’s broader push to streamline the pilgrims’ journey through integrated digital platforms powered by the SDAIA.