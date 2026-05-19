UAE says drones targeting Barakah nuclear plant came from Iraq

DUBAI: The UAE said on Tuesday that the drones that targeted its nuclear plant last week came from Iraq — from where Iranian-backed groups have launched several attacks since the Middle East war began.

On Sunday, an unclaimed drone struck an electrical generator near the Arab world’s only nuclear power plant in Barakah in the emirate of Abu Dhabi, triggering a fire but causing no injuries nor radiation leak. Two other drones had been intercepted.

Barakah is near the Saudi border and Qatar and the strike raised fears of consequences across the Gulf.

“As part of the ongoing investigation into the blatant attack on the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant on May 17, 2026, technical tracking and monitoring confirmed that the three drones... all originated from Iraqi territory,” the Emirati defense ministry said.

UAE air defense systems successfully detected and engaged a total of six drones that attempted to target the country in a period of 48 hours, the ministry added.

Iran has attacked the UAE and other Gulf nations since the US and Israel launched strikes on the country on February 28, particularly targeting energy and economic infrastructure.

But the nuclear site had been off limits until Sunday.

The Barakah Nuclear Power Plant is the country’s largest source of electricity and produces around a quarter of national power.

The site had been in Iran’s crosshairs. In March, Iranian media published a list of power plants as potential targets, including Barakah.