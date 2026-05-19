Jordanian hospitals treat sick children evacuated from Gaza

LONDON: The Jordanian Armed Forces have evacuated a group of 20 sick children from the Gaza Strip — accompanied by 40 family members — so they can receive treatment in Jordanian hospitals.

Two children with heart conditions and blood disorders have been admitted to Jordan University Hospital, the Petra News Agency reported on Tuesday. Dr. Nader Al-Bsoul, the hospital’s director general, said that the establishment had treated about 57 children from Gaza since last August.

Jordan initiated a program in March last year to evacuate from Gaza about 2,000 Palestinian children in need of medical care, in coordination with the Jordanian Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization. Medical teams associated with the Jordanian military operate two field hospitals in the Palestinian coastal territory, one in southern Gaza and the other in Gaza City in the north.

Jordan has been at the forefront of efforts to provide Palestinians in Gaza with humanitarian aid and food supplies — through aid convoys and airdrops — since the conflict between Israel and Hamas began in October 2023.

A US-sponsored ceasefire between the two sides has been holding since October, although Israeli forces have continued to attack the territory, resulting in over 800 deaths.