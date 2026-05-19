Nigeria says joint US strikes kill 175 Daesh militants, senior leaders

ABUJA: ‌Nigerian forces, working with the United States, have killed 175 Daesh militants in a series of joint air and ground strikes in the country’s northeast in recent days, the Defense Headquarters said on Tuesday.

The military said operations conducted with US Africa Command destroyed checkpoints, weapons caches, logistics hubs, and financing networks ‌used by Daesh West Africa Province, which ‌has ⁠led a years-long ⁠insurgency in the region.

Since suffering major setbacks in the Middle East, Daesh has pivoted toward Africa, which accounted for 86 percent of the group’s global activity in the first three ⁠months of 2026, according to crisis ‌monitoring group Armed ‌Conflict Location & Event Data.

“As of 19 May, ‌assessments indicate that 175 Daesh militants have ‌been eliminated from the battlefield,” Nigeria’s Defense spokesperson Maj. Gen. Samaila Uba said in a statement.

Strikes that killed Abu-Bilal Al-Minuki on May ‌16, described by both governments as Daesh’s global No. 2, ⁠were followed ⁠by further raids last weekend that also killed Abd Al-Wahhab, an Daesh-WAP leader overseeing attacks and propaganda, Abu Musa Al-Mangawi, and Abu Al-Muthanna Al-MuHajjir, a senior media operative and close associate of Al-Minuki, the statement said.

The Defense Headquarters said the operations formed part of an ongoing campaign to “hunt down and destroy” militants threatening Nigeria and the wider region.